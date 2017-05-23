The 24 best Netflix original shows of all time, according to critics

Netflix has made a gargantuan amount of original shows and movies in the last few years — and will release 1,000 hours of new content just this year.

You’d have to spend 41 days binge-watching Netflix non-stop to see it all. So if you’re like us, you’re having trouble keeping track of which Netflix shows are worth your time.

To create a cheat sheet for you, we asked reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to tell us which Netflix shows had the highest critic ratings of all time. We looked only at shows Netflix made itself, not ones it co-produced, or licensed only in some markets. The shows also had to have at least one “Certified Fresh” season, to make sure they have a high enough number of reviews.

Here are the top 24 Netflix original shows, sorted by their Rotten Tomatoes critic score from lowest to highest (if there was a tie, we used the audience score to break it):

No. 24: 'House of Cards' -- 84% Netflix Critic score: 84% Audience score: 91% Netflix description: 'Is it true that absolute power corrupts absolutely? Congressman Frank Underwood absolutely intends to find out.' No. 23: 'Narcos' -- 84% Netflix Critic score: 84% Audience score: 95% Netflix description: 'First they got coke. Then they got money. Now the Colombian cartels want the power. Let the drug wars begin.' No. 22: 'BoJack Horseman' -- 85% Netflix Critic score: 85% Audience score: 94% Netflix description: 'He's a half-horse, half-man, has-been TV star who drinks a bit too much. He's really got a lot going on right now.' No. 21: '13 Reasons Why' -- 86% Beth Dubber/Netflix Dylan Minnette stars on '13 Reasons Why.' Critic score: 86% Audience score: 83% Netflix description: 'After a teenage girl's perplexing suicide, a classmate receives a series of tapes that unravel the mystery of her tragic choice.' No. 20: 'Anne with an E' -- 86% Netflix Critic score: 86% Audience score: 86% Netflix description: 'A plucky orphan whose passions run deep finds an unlikely home with a hardened spinster and her soft-spoken bachelor brother. Based on the beloved books.' No. 19: 'Marvel's Daredevil' -- 87% Netflix Critic score: 87% Audience score: 95% Netflix description: 'Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell's Kitchen, New York City.' No. 18: 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' -- 88% Netflix Critic score: 88% Audience score: 74% Netflix description: 'Set nearly a decade after the finale of the original series, this revival follows Lorelai, Rory and Emily Gilmore through four seasons of change.' No. 17: 'W/ Bob and David' -- 88% NETFLIX Critic score: 88% Audience score: 86% Netflix description: 'After being dishonorably discharged from the Navy Seals, Bob and David are back serving our country the way they do best -- making sketch comedy.' No. 16: 'Love' -- 91% Netflix Critic score: 91% Audience score: 86% Netflix description: 'Rebellious Mickey and good-natured Gus navigate the thrills and agonies of modern relationships in this bold comedy co-created by Judd Apatow.' No. 15: 'Marvel's Jessica Jones' -- 91% Myles Aronowitz/Netflix Critic score: 91% Audience score: 90% Netflix description: 'She's a gifted PI hiding a past that's left her broken but still fighting. Revenge may be sweet, but she isn't.' No. 14: 'The Crown' -- 91% Netflix Netflix's 'The Crown.' Critic score: 91% Audience score: 92% Netflix description: 'This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.' No. 13: 'Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp' -- 92% Netflix Critic score: 92% Audience score: 80% Netflix description: 'It's the first day of camp in this outrageous prequel to the hilarious 2001 cult classic movie. And at Camp Firewood, anything can happen.' No. 12: 'The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' -- 93% Netflix Critic score: 93% Audience score: 87% Netflix description: 'What's a Midwest girl to do after she's spent the last 15 years trapped underground? Move to New York City, of course.' No. 10 (tie): 'Lady Dynamite' -- 94% Netflix Critic score: 94% Audience score: 81% Netflix description: 'Comedian Maria Bamford stars in a series inspired by her own life. It's the sometimes surreal story of a woman who loses -- and then finds -- her s**t.' No. 10 (tie): 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' -- 94% Netflix Critic score: 94% Audience score: 81% Netflix description: 'The extraordinary Baudelaire orphans face trials, tribulations, and the evil Count Olaf in their fateful quest to unlock long-held family secrets.' No. 9: 'Orange Is the New Black' -- 95% Netflix Critic score: 95% Audience score: 88% Netflix description: 'Piper Chapman doesn't deserve her prison sentence. Of course, every one of her fellow inmates thinks the same thing.' No. 8: 'Stranger Things' -- 95% Netflix Critic score: 95% Audience score: 95% Netflix description: 'When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.' No. 7: 'Marvel's Luke Cage' -- 96% Myles Aronowitz/Netflix Critic score: 96% Audience score: 79% Netflix description: 'A hoodie-wearing, unbreakable ex-con fights to clear his name and save his neighbourhood.' No. 6: 'One Day at a Time' -- 96% Michael Yarish/Netflix Justina Machado and Todd Grinnell star on 'One Day at a Time.' Critic score: 96% Audience score: 84% Netflix description: 'In a reimagining of the TV classic, a newly single Latina mother raises her teen daughter and tween son with the 'help' of her old-school mum.' No. 5: 'Making a Murderer' -- 97% Netflix Critic score: 97% Audience score: 96% Netflix description: 'Filmed over 10 years, this real-life thriller follows a DNA exoneree who, while exposing police corruption, becomes a suspect in a grisly new crime.' No. 4: 'Five Came Back' -- 97% Netflix Critic score: 97% Audience score: 100% Netflix description: 'Five acclaimed contemporary directors tell the story of five legendary Hollywood filmmakers who enlisted in the armed forces to document World War II.' No. 3: 'Dear White People' -- 100% Roadside Attractions Critic score: 100% Audience score: 58% Netflix description: 'Students of colour navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that's not nearly as 'post-racial' as it thinks.' No. 2: 'Master of None' -- 100% Netflix Critic score: 100% Audience score: 89% Netflix description: 'Dating, career, finding a great taco -- it's all hard. But becoming a mature adult is a whole other degree of difficulty.' No. 1: 'Mystery Science Theatre 3000: The Return' -- 100% Netflix Critic score: 100% Audience score: 92% Netflix description: 'The cult hit returns! Captured by mad scientists, new host Jonah survives a blitz of cheesy B movies by riffing on them with his funny robot pals.'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.