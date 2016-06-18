RANKED: All 23 of Netflix's original shows from best to worst

Netflix Netflix’s ‘Orange Is the New Black’

Netflix has poured millions into producing its own original shows, but the company is notoriously secretive about telling us how many people are actually watching them.

We know which shows are being talked about, like “House of Cards” or “Orange Is the New Black” (new season June 17), but that doesn’t necessarily represent the quality of the show itself.

To get a sense of how Netflix’s shows stack up against one another, we turned to the reviews aggregator Metacritic, which pulls in critic (and audience) reviews from all over the world. We looked only at dramas and comedies Netflix had originated, and they had to have been reviewed by at least a few top critics. That left 23.

There were a few surprises in the data, one of which was that after a stellar end to 2015, Netflix has been in a bit of slump.

Here are Netflix’s 23 original shows, ordered from worst to best critical reception:

No. 23: 'Fuller House' -- 35/100 Netflix Average critic score: 35/100 Audience score: 6.3 Netflix description: The Tanner family's adventures continue as DJ Tanner-Fuller shares a home with her sister Stephanie and friend Kimmy who help raise her three boys. No. 22: 'Marseille' -- 35/100 David Koskas/Netflix Average critic score: 35/100 Audience score: 6.4 Netflix description: As Marseille's mayor rallies support for a controversial casino project, his longtime protege prepares to take a bold step. No. 21: 'Hemlock Grove' -- 41/100 Netflix Average critic score: 41/100 Audience score: 6.7/10 Netflix description: A quaint town links a mangled corpse to a dark outsider with a carnivorous secret. But monsters come in many forms. No. 20: 'Flaked' -- 43/100 Matt Kennedy/Netflix Average critic score: 43/100 Audience score: 2.6 Netflix description: In his funky California beach enclave, Chip's the go-to guy for personal insights. But he isn't quite as enlightened when it comes to his own baggage. No. 19: 'Between' -- 47/100 Netflix Average critic score: 47/100 Audience score: 4.8/10 Netflix description: After a mysterious disease kills every resident over 22 years old, survivors of a town must fend for themselves when the government quarantines them. No. 18: 'Marco Polo' -- 48/100 Phil Bray for Netflix Average critic score: 48/100 Audience score: 8.3/10 Netflix description: An empire divided. A family torn apart by civil war. A legend who disrupts the balance of power. No. 17: 'The Ranch' -- 56/100 Netflix Average critic score: 56/100 Audience score: 7.7 Netflix description: Being a pro athlete didn't pan out for Colt. Now he's helping his dad and brother keep the ranch afloat, and figuring out how he fits into the family. No. 16: 'Grace and Frankie' -- 60/100 Melissa Moseley for Netflix Average critic score: 60/100 Audience score: 7.85/10 Netflix description: Grace and Frankie think their lives in retirement are all set. Then their husbands declare their love for each other. No. 15: 'Sense8' -- 63/100 Netflix Average critic score: 63/100 Audience score: 8.2/10 Netflix description: Their gift of telepathic communication made them targets for extermination. But it's the one thing keeping them alive. No. 14: 'Bloodline' -- 67.5/100 Saeed Adyani/Netflix Average critic score: 67.5/100 Audience score: 8.2/10 Netflix description: The Rayburns seem to have the perfect life in their lovely Florida town. But nobody's perfect -- especially the Rayburns. No. 13: 'Daredevil' -- 71.5/100 Netflix Average critic score: 71.5/100 Audience score: 8.95/10 Netflix description: A boyhood accident blinded him. But now he can 'see' even better. And he doesn't like what's going on in Hell's Kitchen. No. 12: 'Love' -- 72/100 Netflix Average critic score: 72/100 Audience score: 7.4 Netflix description: It's awkward. It's impossible. It's infuriating. And it may just be the best thing that's ever happened to them. No. 11: 'Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp' -- 74/100 USA Films via Netflix Average critic score: 74/100 Audience score: 6.9/10 Netflix description: Sex. Booze. Rock-n-roll. Assassins. Feathered hair. Welcome to summer at Camp Firewood. No. 10: 'BoJack Horseman' -- 74.5/100 Netflix Average critic score: 74.5/100 Audience score: 8.65/10 Netflix description: He's a half-horse, half-man, has-been TV star who drinks a bit too much. He's really got a lot going on right now. No. 9: 'F is for Family' -- 75/100 Netflix Average critic score: 75/100 Audience score: 7.5 Netflix description: Dad's a powder keg. Mum's a basket base. And their three little angels are becoming master con artists. Welcome to 1973. No. 8:'W/ Bob and David' -- 76/100 Netflix Average critic score: 76/100 Audience score: 7.8/10 Netflix description: Bob Odenkirk and David Cross harness the powers of time, space and the digital age to spread the joy of sketch comedy. No. 7: 'House of Cards' -- 77/100 Netflix Average critic score: 77/100 Audience score: 8.43/10 Netflix description: Is it true that absolute power corrupts absolutely? Congressman Frank Underwood absolutely intends to find out. No. 6: 'Narcos' -- 77/100 Netflix Average critic score: 77/100 Audience score: 9.1/10 Netflix description: First they got coke. Then they got money. Now the Colombian cartels want the power. Let the drug wars begin. No. 5: 'The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' -- 80/100 Netflix Average critic score: 80/100 Audience score: 7.85/10 Netflix description: What's a Midwest girl to do after she's spent the last 15 years trapped underground? Move to New York City, of course. No. 4: 'Jessica Jones' -- 81/100 Myles Aronowitz/Netflix Average critic score: 81/100 Audience score: 8.1/10 Netflix description: She's a gifted PI hiding a past that's left her broken but still fighting. Revenge may be sweet, but she isn't. No. 3: 'Orange Is the New Black' -- 84/100 Netflix Average critic score: 84/100 Audience score: 8.1/10 Netflix description: Piper Chapman doesn't deserve her prison sentence. Of course, every one of her fellow inmates thinks the same thing. No. 2: 'Lady Dynamite' -- 85/100 Netflix Average critic score: 85/100 Audience score: 6.9 Netflix description: Comedian Maria Bamford stars in a series inspired by her own life. It's the sometimes surreal story of a woman who loses -- and then finds -- her s**t. No. 1: 'Master of None' -- 91/100 Netflix Average critic score: 91/100 Audience score: 7.7/10 Netflix description: Dating, career, finding a great taco -- it's all hard. But becoming a mature adult is a whole other degree of difficulty.

