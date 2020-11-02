The 11 best movies coming to Netflix in November that are worth your time

Lacey Terrell/Netflix (L-R) Glenn Close and Amy Adams in ‘Hillbilly Elegy.’

Netflix has 11 top-notch movies coming to the service in November that you should see.

There are must-watches like “Easy A” and “A Clockwork Orange.”

Plus Netflix original movies like “Hillbilly Elegy” and “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.”

Netflix is coming strong in November with movies that will make you laugh, cry, and get in the holiday season.

This month, the streaming giant has the great Emma Stone comedy “Easy A,” John Singleton’s groundbreaking drama “Boyz n the Hood,” and Stanley Kubrick’s classic “A Clockwork Orange.”

And there are also Netflix originals “Hillbilly Elegy,” starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close; the documentary “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder;” and Kurt Russel returns in “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.”

Here are 11 movies coming to Netflix in November that are worth your time.

“A Clockwork Orange” (Available November 1)

Warner Bros. Stanley Kubrick’s ‘A Clockwork Orange.’

Stanley Kubrick takes Anthony Burgess’ novel about a misfit’s antics in a dystopian Britain and creates one of his most memorable works.

In the movie, we follow Beethoven-obsessed Alex (Malcolm McDowell) whose violent acts and erotic dreams lead him to become the Guinea pig for a radical rehabilitation therapy.

“Boyz n the Hood” (Available November 1)

Columbia Pictures Ice Cube in ‘Boyz n the Hood.’

John Singleton focuses his lens on the hardships and struggles a group of friends go through living in South Central Los Angeles. It would go on to become a defining work by Singleton and launch the careers of Cuba Gooding Jr., Nia Long, and Ice Cube.

“Easy A” (Available November 1)

Screen Gems Emma Stone in ‘Easy A.’

This smart 2010 high school comedy just gets better with age.

Emma Stone plays Olive Penderghast, a high schooler who finds herself caught in the vicious rumour mill that spirals out of control leading to her becoming known as the school tramp.

Now queue Natasha Bedingfield’s “Pocketful of Sunshine”!

“Ocean’s Eleven” (Available November 1)

Warner Bros. (L-R) Brad Pitt and George Clooney in ‘Ocean’s Eleven.’

Steven Soderbergh remakes the Frank Sinatra-led Rat Pack movie with stars George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Julia Roberts in an elaborate heist.

“Platoon” (Available November 1)

Orion Pictures (L-R) Tom Berenger and Willem Dafoe in ‘Platoon.’

Charlie Sheen, Willem Dafoe, and Tom Berenger star in Oliver Stone’s gripping look at the men who fought in the Vietnam war and the infighting that builds within a platoon that’s on the brink of insanity.

“Fruitvale Station” (Available November 12)

The Weinstein Company Michael B. Jordan in ‘Fruitvale Station.’

Ryan Coogler’s feature directing debut is a look at the final day in the life of Oscar Grant III (Michael B. Jordan), who in 2009 was killed by an officer at the Bay Area’s Fruitvale station.

The movie is a glimpse at the talents by Coogler and Jordan, which would lead both to become A-list stars in the years that followed.

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” (Available November 15)

Sony Bill Hader returns to voice Flint Lockwood in ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2.’

This sequel may not be as perfect as the first, but it is still a fun time as Flint Lockwood (voiced by Bill Hader) realises his food-making machine is still working and has created food-animal creations.

“Whose Streets?” (Available November 16)

Magnolia Pictures Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis’ ‘Whose Streets?’

This powerful documentary gives a look at a community taking a stand after 18-year-old Mike Brown is killed by a police officer. It would launch a global movement.

“Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” (Available November 23)

Netflix Shawn Mendes in ‘Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.’

This documentary chronicles the rise of singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes.

“Hillbilly Elegy” (Available November 24)

Netflix Glenn Close in ‘Hillbilly Elegy.’

What’s being set up as an Oscar contender for Netflix, here Ron Howard adapts the hit book that looks at an Appalachian family struggling to find the American dream.

Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Haley Bennett, and Freida Pinto star.

“The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” (Available November 25)

Netflix Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in ‘The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.’

After narrowly pulling off Christmas in the last movie, Kurt Russell returns to play Santa for another adventure. This time with more Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Clause.

