The 13 best movies coming to Netflix in September

“The Blue Lagoon” (Available September 1) Christopher Atkins and Brooke Shields in ‘The Blue Lagoon.’ Columbia Pictures Though many critics at the time didn’t give much love to Brooke Shields ‘ acting abilities as a marooned kid who falls for the cousin she’s stranded with on a tropical island, the movie made her an instant celebrity and was one of the biggest box-office hits of 1980.

“Chappie” (Available September 1) Neill Blomkamp’s ‘Chappie.’ Courtesy of Columbia Pictures Here’s another one the critics didn’t like. However, the third movie from “District 9” director Neill Blomkamp, which follows an AI cop who befriends gangsters and learns their ways, is a movie you have to experience at least once in your life.

“Clear and Present Danger” (Available September 1) Harrison Ford in ‘Clear and Present Danger.’ via YouTube The best movie from the Harrison Ford era as Tom Clancy character Jack Ryan, here he uncovers a covert war going on against a Colombian drug cartel.

“Cliffhanger” (Available September 1) Sylvester Stallone in ‘Cliffhanger.’ TriStar Pictures Released at the peak of Sylvester Stallone’s career as an action hero, here he plays a mountain rescue team leader who has to stop a ringleader (played with scenery-chewing perfection by John Lithgow) who pulled a daring heist on a US Treasury plane.

“Dear John” (Available September 1) Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried in ‘Dear John.’ Screen Gems This Nicholas Sparks tearjerker stars Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried as a couple trying to keep their relationship intact in the midst of Tatum’s character being deployed off to war.

“Do the Right Thing” (Available September 1) Spike Lee’s ‘Do the Right Thing.’ Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images Spike Lee’s powerful look at a Brooklyn neighborhood on a hot summer day resonates as much now as when it opened in theaters in 1989.

“House Party” (Available September 1) Kid ‘n Play in ‘House Party.’ New Line Cinema 1990s hip-hop duo Kid ‘n Play star in one of the greatest party movies of all time, as two guys trying to pull off a massive house party without Kid’s dad finding out or the school bullies beating them up. And make a night of it by watching its two sequels, also available on Netflix.

“Labyrinth” (Available September 1) David Bowie in ‘Labyrinth.’ TriStar Pictures Jim Henson’s perfect fantasy tale stars a young Jennifer Connelly as a teen girl who must travel to a maze-like world to save her infant brother from an evil king (David Bowie). But the true stars are the goblin Muppets that make up most of the cast.

“Mars Attacks!” (Available September 1) Jack Nicholson in ‘Mars Attacks!’ YouTube screenshot Tim Burton’s wacky ode to 1950s sci-fi movies follows an alien invasion by small green beings who want to do nothing more than take over the world. Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Michael J. Fox, Natalie Portman, Jim Brown, Danny DeVito, Martin Short, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Pierce Brosnan are just some of the A-list stars to appear in this movie.

“The Nutty Professor” (Available September 1) Jada Pinkett Smith and Eddie Murphy in ‘The Nutty Professor.’ Universal Eddie Murphy reboots the 1963 Jerry Lewis movie (which itself had modernized and parodied the classic “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” tale) about a nerdy science professor who creates a potion that makes him into a stud. The hit movie starred Murphy in a fat suit, playing the lead character and each of his equally oversized family members, the Klumps, who later appeared in a sequel all about them. “Nutty Professor II: The Klumps” is also available on Netflix.

“Once Upon a Time in America” (Available September 1) (L-R) James Woods and Robert De Niro in ‘Once Upon a Time in America.’ Warner Bros. Sergio Leone’s classic gangster tale follows a group of friends who over the years become major figures in organized crime. Robert De Niro and James Woods star.

“School of Rock” (Available September 1) Jack Black in ‘School of Rock.’ Paramount Pictures Jack Black is fantastic as an out-of-work rocker who finds his calling when he pretends to be his roommate and becomes a substitute teacher, realizing in the process that his young students are phenomenal musicians.