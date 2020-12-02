The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December that are worth your time

Paramount ‘Runaway Bride.’

Netflix’s much-anticipated original movies hit the service in December.

They includes “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mank,” “The Prom,” and “The Midnight Sky.”

But there are also great classics available, including “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” and “50 First Dates.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

December signals the long-awaited arrival of top-notch original movies from Netflix ranging from a Meryl Streep-starring musical to Chadwick Boseman’s final movie.

Kicking off the originals from the streaming giant is David Fincher’s new movie, “Mank,” which looks at one of the major figures behind the making of “Citizen Kane.” Then, in the middle of the month, two known stage works hit the screen: “The Prom,” Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of the popular musical, and August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” George Clooney’s latest directing effort “The Midnight Sky” closes out the month.

And there is no shortage of classics coming to Netflix this month, either. “Jurassic Park” and its sequels are back, as well as “E.T,” the Adam Sandler/Drew Barrymore comedy “50 First Dates,” and the Julia Roberts/Richard Gere rom-com classic “Runaway Bride.”

Here are the 12 movies coming to Netflix in December that are worth your time.

’50 First Dates’ (Available December 1)

Columbia Pictures Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in ’50 First Dates.’

After the success of “The Wedding Singer,” Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore teamed up again for this romantic comedy.

Set in Hawaii, Sander plays Henry, a womanizing Islander, who hits it off with Lucy (Barrymore). But when he realises Lucy suffers from short term memory loss and has no recollection that the two have ever met Henry becomes determined to win her heart.

‘Chef’ (Available December 1)

Open Road Films Jon Favreau’s ‘Chef.’

Jon Favreau writes, directs, and stars in this heartfelt comedy.

He plays a Los Angeles chef who loses his job after receiving a lousy review from a food critic and lashing out at them on Twitter. Hitting rock bottom, he regains his love for cooking when he starts a food truck business and travels around with his son.

‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. (Available December 1)

Universal Pictures Steven Spielberg’s ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.’

This Steven Spielberg classic showcases the director’s masterful talent to both amaze us while also connecting us with our inner child.

Here we follow Elliott (Henry Thomas) as he discovers a young alien and tries to help him get back home.

‘Jurassic Park’ (Available December 1)

Universal Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jurassic Park.’

Make one night this month a Spielberg double-features. Along with “E.T.” you can also watch this other classic from the director. Based on the hit book by Michael Crichton, Spielberg would revolutionise CGI with the incredible visuals of dinosaurs back from extinction. The “Jurassic” sequels are also back on the service.

‘Kung Fu Panda 2’ (Available December 1)

Paramount Pictures Jennifer Yuh Nelson’s ‘King Fu Panda 2.’

This fun animated movie starring Jack Black as a panda with some serious fighting skills is always worth a watch.

‘Runaway Bride’ (Available December 1)

Paramount Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in ‘Runaway Bride.’

Nine years after making the rom-com classic “Pretty Woman,” director Garry Marshall reteams Julia Roberts and Richard Gere for another romantic comedy.

For this one, Gere plays a New York columnist who decides to write about a woman who has left so many men at the alter due to cold feet that she’s become known as “The Runaway Bride.” And in typical rom-com fashion, the two hit it off.

‘Mank’ (Available December 4)

Netflix Gary Oldman in ‘Mank.’

The best way to describe this drama is by calling it a love letter to Hollywood – Fincher style.

For David Fincher’s latest movie he takes on the making of what many regard as the greatest movie ever made, Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane.”

The movie focuses on screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Mank), who Welles hired to write the “Kane” screenplay, which is loosely based on real-life tycoon William Randolph Hearst.

The movie, shot in black-and-white, is a fascinating glimpse inside the 1930s movie business. And it features standout performances by Gary Oldman as Mank, Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, and Arliss Howard as movie mogul Louis B. Mayer.

‘The Prom’ (Available December 11)

Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix Meryl Streep and James Corden in ‘The Prom.’

Based on the Broadway musical, Ryan Murphy directs this musical rom-com that follows two stage stars (Meryl Streep and James Corden) who travel to a small Indiana town to support a high school student who’s not allowed to attend her prom with her girlfriend.

The movie also stars Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, and Keegan-Michael Key.

‘Nocturnal Animals’ (Available December 16)

Focus Features Amy Adams in ‘Nocturnal Animals.’

Looking for a twisted thriller? Check out this Tom Ford movie starring Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Michael Shannon. It follows an art gallery owner (Adams) who, while reading a novel written by her ex-husband (Gyllenhaal) finds the story is similar to moments from their relationship.

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ (Available December 18)

Netflix Viola Davis in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’

Based on the August Wilson play, this 1920-set story looks at the drama and heartache during a recording session by “Mother of the Blues” Ma Rainey and her band. Through the movie, directed by George C. Wolfe, we delve into the lives of Ma and her band.

Viola Davis is fantastic as Ma Rainey, as is Chadwick Boseman playing her trumpet player. It’s the best performance of his career.

‘The Midnight Sky’ (Available December 23)

Philippe Antonella/Netflix George Clooney ‘The Midnight Sky.’

For George Clooney’s latest directing effort he adapts the novel, “Good Morning, Midnight,” to tell the sci-fi story of a man (Clooney) who races to stop astronauts deep in space from returning to Earth, as it is now uninhabitable following a global catastrophe.

Along with Clooney, the movie also stars David Oyelowo, Felicity Jones, and Kyle Chandler.

‘Rango’ (Available December 28)

Paramount Gore Verbinski’s ‘Rango.’

This Oscar-winning animated Western follows a chameleon (voiced by Johnny Depp) who becomes the new sheriff of an outpost called Dirt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.