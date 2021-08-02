The 13 best movies coming to Netflix in August

- In August, tons of great movies are coming to Netflix.
- Make time to watch “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Deep Blue Sea,” and “The Edge of Seventeen.”
- The Netflix original “He’s All That” is also worth viewing.
“Catch Me If You Can” (August 1)
Right from its eye-catching opening credits, Steven Spielberg’s look at one of the world’s craftiest con-men, Frank Abagnale (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), is one of his most powerful movies of the early 2000s.
And Tom Hanks is great as the FBI agent hot on Frank’s tail.
“Deep Blue Sea” (August 1)
If you have never seen Samuel L. Jackson’s dramatic death scene in this movie, now is finally the time to experience that.
“The Edge of Seventeen” (August 1)
Hailee Steinfeld is fantastic as a teen navigating high school. Woody Harrelson and Haley Lu Richardson also give strong performances.
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (August 1)
John Hughes wrote and directed this 1980s classic, starring Matthew Broderick in the title role. The movie follows Ferris and his friends through Chicago on the ultimate skip day from school.
“Inception” (August 1)
This trippy heist movie is one of Christopher Nolan’s best.
Leonardo DiCaprio stars alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Elliot Page, Marion Cotillard, and Cillian Murphy as a man whose only way to get back to his family is to implant an idea into his target’s subconscious.
“The Machinist” (August 1)
Christian Bale lost a shocking 62 pounds (28kg) to play a man who goes into a downward spiral due to his insomnia.
“Magnolia” (August 1)
Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1999 epic drama features an ensemble cast — Tom Cruise, William H. Macy, John C. Reilly, Philip Baker Hall, Julianne Moore, and Philip Seymour Hoffman — whose characters all intersect in a story of forgiveness.
“My Girl” (August 1)
This classic stars Macaulay Culkin and Anna Chlumsky in a heartwarming coming-of-age tale that takes bee allergies very seriously.
“The Net” (August 1)
Want to have a laugh at ’90s tech? You have to watch this thriller starring Sandra Bullock playing a computer analyst who gets caught up in something way over her head.
But the true stars of the movie are the clunky computers and floppy disks that at one time were so cutting-edge.
“The Original Kings of Comedy” (August 1)
If you need a laugh you can’t go wrong with this stand-up movie featuring the talents of Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and the late Bernie Mac who closes the film with a hilarious set.
“Seabiscuit” (August 1)
Tobey Maguire shines in this sports biopic about the amazing career of the racing horse Seabiscuit during the early 20th century.
“Team America: World Police” (August 1)
If you are looking for an unconventional comedy search no further.
The creators of “South Park,” Trey Parker and Matt Stone, created this action movie that features marionettes doing things you never thought you’d ever see puppets do.
“He’s All That” (August 27)
Taking the premise of the 1999 rom-com “She’s All That,” this Netflix original follows a girl (Addison Rae) who accepts the challenge of turning the least popular boy in school (Tanner Buchanan) into the prom king.