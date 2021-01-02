The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in January that are worth your time

Warner Bros. ‘Goodfellas.’

Some great movies are coming to Netflix in January.

They include must-see titles like “Goodfellas,” “Spring Breakers,” “Cool Hand Luke,” and “Enter the Dragon.”

There are also essential comedies like “Superbad” and “Eddie Murphy: Raw.”

“Bonnie and Clyde” (Available January 1)

Warner Bros.-Seven Arts Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty in ‘Bonnie and Clyde.’

Arthur Penn’s classic starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the legendary bank robbers Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker is still an essential watch.

“Can’t Hardly Wait” (Available January 1)

Columbia Pictures Ethan Embry and Jennifer Love Hewitt in ‘Can’t Hardly Wait.’

This fun high school comedy is back on the streaming giant. Let’s all return to the late 1990s when the rising stars in Hollywood were Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ethan Embry, and Seth Green.

“Catch Me If You Can” (Available January 1)

DreamWorks ‘Catch Me If You Can.’

While it would have made more sense if this film was on the streaming service last month (it is technically a Christmas movie, after all), it’s still a must-see Spielberg movie.

Based on true events, Leonardo DiCaprio plays Frank Abagnale, who by the time he was 21 had become one of the biggest bank forgers in the country. In the process, he impersonated a doctor, lawyer, and pilot. Tom Hanks plays the FBI agent who is hot on his trail.

“Cool Hand Luke” (Available January 1)

Warner Bros Paul Newman in ‘Cool Hand Luke.’

Want to know why Paul Newman is one of the greatest actors ever? Watch him here in one of his best roles as Luke, a convict who will not play by the prison’s rules.

“The Departed” (Available January 1)

Warner Bros. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson in ‘The Departed.’

Check out DiCaprio in one of his grittiest roles. In Martin Scorsese’s remake of the Hong Kong hit, “Infernal Affairs,” he plays an undercover cop who infiltrates the Irish mob in Boston.

Also giving great performances are Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, and Mark Wahlberg.

“Enter the Dragon” (Available January 1)

Warner Bros. Bruce Lee in ‘Enter the Dragon.’

This is the movie that made Bruce Lee a global icon. After several hit movies in Hong Kong, he got to show American audiences what he’s been up to since playing Kato on the cancelled TV show “The Green Hornet.” And he didn’t disappoint.

Lee plays a Shaolin martial artist who is enlisted by British intelligence to investigate a crime boss who puts on an annual fighting competition on his island. The movie shows not just Lee’s incredible skills but his acting chops as well.

“Goodfellas” (Available January 1)

Warner Bros. (L-R) Joe Pesci, Ray Liotta, and Robert De Niro in ‘Goodfellas.’

Scorsese’s mob classic just gets better and better as the years pass.

Chronicling the life of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) and his friends (played by Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci), the movie is a masterwork in the gangster genre.

“Mystic Pizza” (Available January 1)

MGM (L-R) Annabeth Gish, Lili Taylor, and Julia Roberts in ‘Mystic Pizza.’

Starring Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish, Lili Taylor, Vincent D’Onofrio, and a very young Matt Damon, this relationship drama set around a group of friends in Mystic, Connecticut, is always a great watch.

“Eddie Murphy: Raw” (Available January 1)

‘Eddie Murphy Raw’ Eddie Murphy in ‘Raw.’

Following the success of Murphy’s standup special, “Delirious,” he came back with this special and proved that in the late 1980s no one was funnier than him.

“Superbad” (Available January 1)

Universal Jonah Hill and Michael Cera in ‘Superbad.’

Greg Mottola’s comedy classic from the minds of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who co-wrote the screenplay, follows the antics of two teens (Jonah Hill and Michael Cera) who plan to party hard as they graduate high school.

“Pieces of a Woman” (Available January 7)

Netflix Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby in ‘Pieces of a Woman.’

This Netflix original is a gut punch to the soul that is so good you can’t stop watching. Vanessa Kirby gives an unbelievable performance as Martha, who after losing her child during a home birth must navigate through life with loss, guilt, and emptiness.

“Spring Breakers” (Available January 10)

A24 ‘Spring Breakers.’

Director Harmony Korine took spring break, Disney Channel stars, and the music of Britney Speaks, mixed it all together, and concocted a crime thriller unlike any other.

Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, and Korine’s wife, Rachel, play a group of friends who fall into a life of crime as they party hard during spring break in Florida.

Oh yeah, and James Franco is in it, too.

