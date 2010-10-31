Happy Halloween: Here Are The 100 Richest, Safest Neighborhoods In America

Gus Lubin, Leah Goldman
Everyone knows you get the best candy in rich neighborhoods.But if you really want to know the statistically best neighbourhood to go trick or treating, you’ve got to account for safety, density, walkability and home values.

Real estate site Zillow.com has made the definitive index to name the 20 best cities and best neighborhoods in each city.

#20 Phoenix, Ariz.

Best neighborhoods:

  1. Paradise Valley
  2. North Mountain
  3. Camelback East
  4. Ahwatukee Foothills
  5. Deer Valley

Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.

#19 San Antonio, Texas

Best neighborhoods:

  1. Shady Oaks
  2. Deerfield
  3. The Vineyard
  4. Stonefield
  5. Oak Hollow Park

#18 Austin, Texas

Best neighborhoods:

  1. Downtown
  2. Old West Austin
  3. Rosedale
  4. Zilker
  5. Allandale

#17 Cleveland, Ohio

Best neighborhoods:

  1. Old Brooklyn
  2. West Boulevard
  3. Detroit Shoreway
  4. Edgewater
  5. Tremont

#16 Philadelphia, Pa.

Safest neighborhoods:

  1. centre City East (Society Hill)
  2. centre City West (Rittenhouse Square)
  3. Wharton/Hawthorne/Bella Vista
  4. Fairmount/Spring Garden
  5. Manayuck

#15 Atlanta, Ga.

Best neighborhoods:

  1. Virginia Highland
  2. Morningside/Lennox Park
  3. Inman Park
  4. Brookhaven
  5. Garden Hills

#14 Los Angeles, Calif.

Best neighborhoods:

  1. Beverly Hills
  2. Venice
  3. Hancock Park (Mid City West)
  4. Studio City
  5. Westchester

#13 San Diego, Calif.

Best neighborhoods:

  1. Kensington
  2. Carmel Mountain
  3. Ocean Beach
  4. Pacific Beach
  5. La Jolla Village

#12 Milwaukee, Wis.

Best neighborhoods:

  1. Cooper Park
  2. Upper East Side
  3. Murray Hill
  4. Cambridge Heights
  5. Kops Park

#11 Albuquerque, N.M.

Best neighborhoods:

  1. Altura
  2. Oso Grande
  3. Academy Hills Park
  4. Peppertree-Royal Oak
  5. Embudo Canyon

# 10 Washington, D.C.

Best neighborhoods:

  1. Kalorama Triangle
  2. Georgetown
  3. Chevy Chase
  4. American University Park
  5. Woodley Park

#9 Las Vegas, Nev.

Best neighborhoods:

  1. The Lakes
  2. Buffalo
  3. Desert Shores
  4. Michael Way
  5. North Cheyenne

#8 Boston, Mass.

Safest neighborhoods:

  1. Beacon Hill
  2. North End
  3. Back Bay
  4. Charlestown
  5. South End

#7 Chicago, Ill.

Safest neighborhoods:

  1. Bucktown
  2. Lincoln Park
  3. Ravenswood
  4. Logan Square
  5. Avondale

#6 Sacramento, Calif.

Best neighborhoods:

  1. Curtis Park
  2. Marshall School
  3. Hollywood Park
  4. East Sacramento
  5. Elmhurst

#5 Denver, Colo.

Safest neighborhoods:

  1. Cherry Creek
  2. Hilltop
  3. Congress Park
  4. Washington Park
  5. Country Club

#4 San Jose, Calif.

Best neighborhoods:

  1. Cambrian Park
  2. Willow Glenn
  3. Rose Garden
  4. Almaden Valley
  5. Santa Teresa

#3 Portland, Ore.

Best neighborhoods:

  1. Richmond
  2. Northwest Heights
  3. Sellwood
  4. Laurelhurst
  5. Eastmoreland

#2 San Francisco, Calif.

Best neighborhoods:

  1. Noe Valley
  2. Marina
  3. Haight Ashbury
  4. Inner Richmond
  5. Pacific Heights

#1 Seattle, Wash.

Best neighborhoods:

  1. Wallingford
  2. Ballard
  3. Queen Anne
  4. Roosevelt
  5. Ravenna

