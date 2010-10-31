Happy Halloween: Here Are The 100 Richest, Safest Neighborhoods In America

Photo:

Everyone knows you get the best candy in rich neighborhoods.But if you really want to know the statistically best neighbourhood to go trick or treating, you’ve got to account for safety, density, walkability and home values.



Real estate site Zillow.com has made the definitive index to name the 20 best cities and best neighborhoods in each city.

