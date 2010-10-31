Happy Halloween: Here Are The 100 Richest, Safest Neighborhoods In America

Everyone knows you get the best candy in rich neighborhoods.But if you really want to know the statistically best neighbourhood to go trick or treating, you’ve got to account for safety, density, walkability and home values.
Real estate site Zillow.com has made the definitive index to name the 20 best cities and best neighborhoods in each city.
Best neighborhoods:
- Paradise Valley
- North Mountain
- Camelback East
- Ahwatukee Foothills
- Deer Valley
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Best neighborhoods:
- Shady Oaks
- Deerfield
- The Vineyard
- Stonefield
- Oak Hollow Park
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Best neighborhoods:
- Downtown
- Old West Austin
- Rosedale
- Zilker
- Allandale
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Best neighborhoods:
- Old Brooklyn
- West Boulevard
- Detroit Shoreway
- Edgewater
- Tremont
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Safest neighborhoods:
- centre City East (Society Hill)
- centre City West (Rittenhouse Square)
- Wharton/Hawthorne/Bella Vista
- Fairmount/Spring Garden
- Manayuck
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Best neighborhoods:
- Virginia Highland
- Morningside/Lennox Park
- Inman Park
- Brookhaven
- Garden Hills
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Best neighborhoods:
- Beverly Hills
- Venice
- Hancock Park (Mid City West)
- Studio City
- Westchester
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Best neighborhoods:
- Kensington
- Carmel Mountain
- Ocean Beach
- Pacific Beach
- La Jolla Village
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Best neighborhoods:
- Cooper Park
- Upper East Side
- Murray Hill
- Cambridge Heights
- Kops Park
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Best neighborhoods:
- Altura
- Oso Grande
- Academy Hills Park
- Peppertree-Royal Oak
- Embudo Canyon
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Best neighborhoods:
- Kalorama Triangle
- Georgetown
- Chevy Chase
- American University Park
- Woodley Park
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Best neighborhoods:
- The Lakes
- Buffalo
- Desert Shores
- Michael Way
- North Cheyenne
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Safest neighborhoods:
- Beacon Hill
- North End
- Back Bay
- Charlestown
- South End
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Safest neighborhoods:
- Bucktown
- Lincoln Park
- Ravenswood
- Logan Square
- Avondale
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Best neighborhoods:
- Curtis Park
- Marshall School
- Hollywood Park
- East Sacramento
- Elmhurst
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Safest neighborhoods:
- Cherry Creek
- Hilltop
- Congress Park
- Washington Park
- Country Club
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Best neighborhoods:
- Cambrian Park
- Willow Glenn
- Rose Garden
- Almaden Valley
- Santa Teresa
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Best neighborhoods:
- Richmond
- Northwest Heights
- Sellwood
- Laurelhurst
- Eastmoreland
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Best neighborhoods:
- Noe Valley
- Marina
- Haight Ashbury
- Inner Richmond
- Pacific Heights
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Best neighborhoods:
- Wallingford
- Ballard
- Queen Anne
- Roosevelt
- Ravenna
Note: Zillow.com rated places based on Zillow Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score and local crime data from Relocation Essentials.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.