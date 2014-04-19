The 25 Best Neighborhoods For Young People

With May right around the corner, U.S. college graduates will be migrating to the nation’s biggest cities to try to find jobs, apartments, and start life on their own.
Niche Ink, a website dedicated to education analysis, put together a list of the best metro areas for millennials. They ranked the metro areas in the U.S. using a dozen factors, including data from the U.S. Census, FBI crime rates, and Niche Ink user opinions on the best places for life after graduation. They then calculated the best neighbourhood for young people in each of those cities. (You can read the full methodology here.)
Keep reading to see the top 25 cities and neighborhoods in the U.S. for millennials.
Ardmore, a residential neighbourhood that's friendly and dog-oriented, is known for its gorgeous park.
14% of its population is aged 25 to 34, and it has a median rent of $US937. The average income is $US29,863.
Lake Eola Heights is a safe community in downtown Orlando with a selection of condos as well as historic homes.
The median rent in Lake Eola Heights is $US1,018 with residents averaging a median income of $US25,330; 14% of residents are 25 to 34 years old.
Shockoe Bottom is east of downtown Richmond along the James River, and it's become a major destination in nightlife, dining, and entertainment.
13% of its population is aged 25 to 34, and it has a median rent of $US921. The average income is $US30,324.
Fishers is a suburb of Indianapolis that is one of the most affordable neighborhoods in the U.S. It's close to a shopping center and a reservoir where people fish and water-ski.
14% of its population is aged 25 to 34, and it has a median rent of $US763. The average income is $US28,664.
Midtown is in southwest downtown Houston, with lots of bánh mì restaurants, bars, shopping, and other attractions for young people.
The median rent in Midtown is $US860 with residents averaging a median income of $US28,306; 15% of residents are 25 to 34 years old.
East Central is a unique and diverse community with lots of wide grassy parks and great shopping, and it's within walking distance of the city's transit options.
17% of its population is aged 25 to 34, and it has a median rent of $US852. The average income is $US27,561.
The Lower Garden District has been increasingly gentrifying recently and has some of the most beautiful homes in the city. There are also more shops and bars opening to cater to a younger crowd.
The median rent in the Lower Garden District is $US913 with residents averaging a median income of $US25,297. 13% of residents are 25-34 years old.
The Third Ward has Sycamore trees and charming town homes. It also has a dog park, community garden, and is a family-oriented neighbourhood.
14% of its population is aged 25-34, and it has a median rent of $US818. The average income is $US28,494.
Palms is on the west side of LA, and is one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city with a number of apartment buildings as well as Indian and Pakistani restaurants.
The median rent in Palms is $US1,218, with its residents averaging a median income of $US26,482. 14% of residents are 25-34 years old.
Tempe is in the East Valley section of Phoenix, and is artsy with a lot of long-time bar establishments in the area, as well as a lake for outdoorsy activities.
14% of its population is aged 25-34, and it has a median rent of $US934. The average income is $US29,139.
Shadyside is an historic residential neighbourhood on the East End of Pittsburgh and has many upscale stores and boutiques nearby, as well as a number of nice restaurants.
The median rent in Shadyside is $US672, with its residents averaging a median income of $US25,520. 11% of residents are 25-34 years old.
Victorian Village is northwest of downtown Columbus and is close to the campus of Ohio State University. It's one of the prettiest neighborhoods in the city with gorgeous homes split into rented apartments.
14% of its population is aged 25-34, and it has a median rent of $US777. The average income is $US28,977.
Eastlake is on the eastern shore of Lake Union with a combination of houses, apartments, and small businesses. There's a number of gourmet restaurants, boutiques, and bakeries to make the area extremely residential.
The median rent in Eastlake is $US1,033 with its residents averaging a median income of $US34,199. 15% of residents are 25-34 years old.
Morrisville is picturesque and filled with parks. It also has a ton of activities for young families and children with community sports and multi-purpose fields.
14% of its population is aged 25-34, and it has a median rent of $US855. The average income is $US31,899.
Old Mountain View (with views of the Santa Cruz Mountains) is home to a lot of tech companies and has therefore attracted a high concentration of restaurants, cafes, and shops.
The median rent in Old Mountain View is $US1,454 with its residents averaging a median income of $US37,484. 15% of residents are 25-34 years old.
This hilly neighbourhood in Downtown San Diego has been gentrified, and is now the city's main area for Italian restaurants, retail shops, art galleries, and festivals.
15% of its population is aged 25-34, and it has a median rent of $US1,261. The average income is $US30,196.
The North Loop was once the city's Warehouse District. The scene is artsy, with a lot of bars and local restaurants in the area.
The median rent in North Loop is $US864, with residents averaging a median income of $US33,511. 14% of residents are 25-34 years old.
Oak Lawn is one of the wealthier areas of Dallas with a lot of urban professionals, townhouses, condos, and apartments. There's also a lot of good restaurants, bars, and clubs, particularly for the LGBT community.
15% of its population is aged 25-34, and it has a median rent of $US874. The average income is $US29,830.
Speer is a revitalizing neighbourhood in Denver that is dominated by mid- and high-rise apartments and commercial buildings. There are also highly rated bars and breweries in the area.
The median rent in Speer is $US902, with residents averaging a median income of $US32,422. 15% of residents are 25-34 years old.
Spring Hill has become increasingly popular because housing prices are relatively low despite its proximity to major locations such as Davis Square and Cambridge. It also has a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.
13% of its population is aged 25-34, and it has a median rent of $US1,163. The average income is $US33,659.
Cow Hollow has become an affluent neighbourhood between Russian Hill and The Presidio. On Union Street, there are plenty of restaurants, boutiques, health spas, and wellness centres.
The median rent in Cow Hollow is $US1,344, with residents averaging a median income of $US36,119. 15% of residents are 25-34 years old.
Wicker Park is the Chicago neighbourhood northwest of the Loop, and is a convenient place to live for downtown employees. Recently, crime has decreased and there's been an influx of bars, restaurants, and stores to serve young professionals.
14% of its population is aged 25-34, and it has a median rent of $US931. The average income is $US30,061.
Clarendon is actually in Arlington, VA, but it's a fantastic option for young people, with affordable rent and easy access to the city. It has a mix of unique shops, bars, and small restaurants, as well as luxury apartments.
The median rent in Clarendon is $US1,353 with its residents averaging a median income of $US42,226. 15% of residents are 25-34 years old.
Also frequently called Travis Heights, South River City is filled with nightlife and shopping. It is one of Austin's more family-friendly neighborhoods with lots of schools in the area.
17% of its population is aged 25-34, and it has a median rent of $US936. The average income is $US30,816.
