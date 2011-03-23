HOUSE OF THE DAY: $17 Million For "The Best Spot" On California's Coastline

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of MariSol Malibu

The 17 Malibu real estate sites in the 80-acre community, MariSol, have arguably “the best spot” on the California coastline (via JustLuxe).And this estate, with breathtaking views of both mountains, and the Pacific is on the market for $17 million.

Award-winning architect, Barry Berkus, designed the 10,000 square foot, one-level home. The estate’s design is both trendy, and eco-friendly.

In the MariSol community, residents can also enjoy the botanical park and butterfly garden.

A view of the 10,000 square foot estate at night

Nothing but blue skies

There are ocean views in almost every room of the house

Perfect for watching a sunset

And a wine cellar

Perfect to wake up to

One of the six bathrooms

Who doesn't need a television in their closet?

Can't get a much better view of the Pacific than this

Perfect for a summer barbecue

Go surfing in your backyard

Beautiful sunset over the infinity pool

There's also a mountain views in the front of the home

Here's another gorgeous estate in Malibu that's still on the market

HOUSE OF THE DAY: $75 Million For The Glamorous Malibu Set Of True Blood >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.