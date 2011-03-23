HOUSE OF THE DAY: $17 Million For "The Best Spot" On California's Coastline

Photo: Courtesy of MariSol Malibu

The 17 Malibu real estate sites in the 80-acre community, MariSol, have arguably “the best spot” on the California coastline (via JustLuxe).And this estate, with breathtaking views of both mountains, and the Pacific is on the market for $17 million.



Award-winning architect, Barry Berkus, designed the 10,000 square foot, one-level home. The estate’s design is both trendy, and eco-friendly.

In the MariSol community, residents can also enjoy the botanical park and butterfly garden.

