NBA.com just posted a collection of its best video bombs of the year. It’s hilarious.



Miami Heat goof Chris Bosh makes several appearances, frequently displaying his legendary Chris Bosh face.

Other stars like Chris Paul, LeBron James, Blake Griffin and Chauncey Billups all appear in a great public relations move.

