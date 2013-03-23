The 12 Best NBA Prospects In The NCAA Tournament

If you’re an NBA snob without an interest in rooting for college basketball, the NCAA tournament is best used as a primer on the top prospects in the upcoming NBA draft.



This year’s draft is said to be historically weak, but there are still a number of guys who should make meaningful contributions in the pros next year.

Using what we’ve seen this year, as well as the scouting reports on DraftExpress, we picked out the 12 best prospects in the tournament.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.