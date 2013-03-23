The 12 Best NBA Prospects In The NCAA Tournament

Tony Manfred
mason plumlee

If you’re an NBA snob without an interest in rooting for college basketball, the NCAA tournament is best used as a primer on the top prospects in the upcoming NBA draft.

This year’s draft is said to be historically weak, but there are still a number of guys who should make meaningful contributions in the pros next year.

Using what we’ve seen this year, as well as the scouting reports on DraftExpress, we picked out the 12 best prospects in the tournament.

12. Michael Carter-Williams, Syracuse

Size: 6'5', 175 pounds

2012-13 Stats: 12 ppg, 7.7 apg, 4.7 rpg

Best case scenario: A rich man's Shaun Livingston

11. Doug McDermott, Creighton

Size: 6'8', 223 pounds

2012-13 Stats: 23.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 58.9% shooting from 3

Best case scenario: Steve Novak with a post game

10. Kelly Olynyk, Gonzaga

Size: 7'0', 238 pounds

2012-13 Stats: 17.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 65.5% FG

Best case scenario: Nick Collison

9. Mason Plumlee, Duke

Size: 6'11', 245 pounds

2012-13 Stats: 17.2 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 59.2% FG

Best case scenario: A combination of Kris Humphries and Tristan Thompson

8. Trey Burke, Michigan

Size: 6'0', 180 pounds

2012-13 Stats: 19.2 ppg, 6.7 apg, 40.1% shooting from 3

Best case scenario: Ty Lawson

7. CJ Leslie, NC State

Size: 6'9', 207 pounds

2012-13 Stats: 14.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 51.4% FG

Best case scenario: Jason Thompson

6. Shabazz Muhammad, UCLA

Size: 6'6', 223 pounds

2012-13 Stats: 17.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 44.7% FG

Best case scenario: Monta Ellis without the handles

5. Cody Zeller, Indiana

Size: 7'0', 240 pounds

2012-13 Stats: 16.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 57.3% FG

Best case scenario: Chris Bosh

4. Otto Porter, Georgetown

Size: 6'8', 200 pounds

2012-13 Stats: 16.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 48.9% FG

Best case scenario: Jeff Green

3. Victor Oladipo, Indiana

Size: 6'5', 210 pounds

2012-13 Stats: 13.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 64.2% FG

Best case scenario: A Tony Allen who can score

2. Anthony Bennett, UNLV

Size: 6'7', 239 pounds

2012-13 Stats: 15.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 53.1% FG

Best case scenario: A lesser Zach Randolph

1. Ben McLemore, Kansas

Size: 6'4', 195 pounds

2012-13 Stats: 16.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 55.9% FG

Best case scenario: Ray Allen

