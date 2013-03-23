The 12 Best NBA Prospects In The NCAA Tournament

If you’re an NBA snob without an interest in rooting for college basketball, the NCAA tournament is best used as a primer on the top prospects in the upcoming NBA draft.
This year’s draft is said to be historically weak, but there are still a number of guys who should make meaningful contributions in the pros next year.
Using what we’ve seen this year, as well as the scouting reports on DraftExpress, we picked out the 12 best prospects in the tournament.
Size: 6'5', 175 pounds
2012-13 Stats: 12 ppg, 7.7 apg, 4.7 rpg
Best case scenario: A rich man's Shaun Livingston
Size: 6'8', 223 pounds
2012-13 Stats: 23.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 58.9% shooting from 3
Best case scenario: Steve Novak with a post game
Size: 7'0', 238 pounds
2012-13 Stats: 17.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 65.5% FG
Best case scenario: Nick Collison
Size: 6'11', 245 pounds
2012-13 Stats: 17.2 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 59.2% FG
Best case scenario: A combination of Kris Humphries and Tristan Thompson
Size: 6'0', 180 pounds
2012-13 Stats: 19.2 ppg, 6.7 apg, 40.1% shooting from 3
Best case scenario: Ty Lawson
Size: 6'9', 207 pounds
2012-13 Stats: 14.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 51.4% FG
Best case scenario: Jason Thompson
Size: 6'6', 223 pounds
2012-13 Stats: 17.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 44.7% FG
Best case scenario: Monta Ellis without the handles
Size: 7'0', 240 pounds
2012-13 Stats: 16.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 57.3% FG
Best case scenario: Chris Bosh
Size: 6'8', 200 pounds
2012-13 Stats: 16.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 48.9% FG
Best case scenario: Jeff Green
Size: 6'5', 210 pounds
2012-13 Stats: 13.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 64.2% FG
Best case scenario: A Tony Allen who can score
Size: 6'7', 239 pounds
2012-13 Stats: 15.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 53.1% FG
Best case scenario: A lesser Zach Randolph
Size: 6'4', 195 pounds
2012-13 Stats: 16.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 55.9% FG
Best case scenario: Ray Allen
