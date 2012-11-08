These Former NBA Stars Are Still Trapped Playing Overseas

The basketball boom in Europe and Asia has resulted in a huge influx of international players in the NBA.But it has also created legitimate overseas leagues where down-and-out NBA stars can go to jump-start their careers.

These players aren’t all undrafted college players or washed-up 40-year-olds.

There is a new breed of international players who have NBA experience and are still in their primes, but can’t seem to find their way onto an NBA roster.

And you’ve probably heard of many of them.

Tracy McGrady now plays for the Qingdao Eagles in China

NBA experience: 15 years (Raptors, Magic Rockets, Knicks, Pistons, Hawks)

NBA earnings: $162 million

Jonny Flynn now plays for the Melbourne Tigers in Australia

NBA experience: 3 years (Timberwolves, Rockets)

NBA earnings: $9.5 million

Sasha Vujacic now plays for Anadolu Efes in Turkey

NBA experience: 7 years (Lakers, Nets)

NBA earnings: $19.5 million

Stephon Marbury now plays for the Beijing Ducks in China

NBA experience: 13 years (Timberwolves, Nets, Suns, Knicks, Celtics)

NBA earnings: $151.1 million

Jordan Farmar now plays for Anadolu Efes in Turkey

NBA experience: 6 years (Lakers, Nets)

NBA earnings: $12 million

Shelden Williams now plays for Elan Chalon in France

NBA experience: 6 years (Hawks, Kings, Timberwolves, Celtics, Knicks, Nets)

NBA earnings: $12.2 million

Acie Law IV now plays for Olympiacos in Greece

NBA experience: 5 years (Hawks, Bulls, Warriors, Grizzlies)

NBA earnings: $7 million

Sean May now plays for Paris-Levallois in France

NBA experience: 5 years (Bobcats, Kings)

NBA earnings: $8.7 million

Ricky Davis last played for Piratas de Quebradillas in Puerto Rico

NBA experience: 12 years (Hornets, Heat, Cavs, Celtics, Timberwolves, Clippers)

NBA earnings: $42.8 million

Sonny Weems now plays for CSKA Moscow in Russia

NBA experience: 3 years (Nuggets, Raptors)

NBA earnings: $2 million

Marcus Williams now plays for Malaga in Spain

NBA experience: 4 years (Nets, Warriors, Grizzlies)

NBA earnings: $4.3 million

Smush Parker now plays for Guaros de Lara in Venezuela

NBA experience: 6 years (Cavs, Pistons, Lakers, Heat)

NBA earnings: $6.4 million

