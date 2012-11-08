These Former NBA Stars Are Still Trapped Playing Overseas

Photo: AP

The basketball boom in Europe and Asia has resulted in a huge influx of international players in the NBA.But it has also created legitimate overseas leagues where down-and-out NBA stars can go to jump-start their careers.



These players aren’t all undrafted college players or washed-up 40-year-olds.

There is a new breed of international players who have NBA experience and are still in their primes, but can’t seem to find their way onto an NBA roster.

And you’ve probably heard of many of them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.