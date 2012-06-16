The 10 Most Hilarious GIFs Of The NBA Playoffs

Photo: ABC Sports

Today is the 25th anniversary of animated GIFs, according to various things on the Internet.Although they’re a relic of Web 1.0, GIFs have enjoyed a revival in recent years thanks to the quirky, amazing, and downright hilarious moments that happen during NBA games.



We’ve been hoarding gifs throughout the playoffs. Some of them are already legendary, while you may be seeing others for the first time.

Happy GIF Day!

