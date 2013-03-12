This Is Actually The Best NBA Dunk Of The Year

Photo: YouTube

Earlier today we wrote that the insane DeAndre Jordan dunk was overrated.Basically, Jordan didn’t intend to jump over Brandon Knight because Knight wasn’t there when Jordan took off.



Therefore the fact that he dunked on Knight’s face (the best thing about the dunk) doesn’t matter when judging the dunk against some of the year’s other awesome slams.

So what’s better than it?

This dunk from Michael Kidd-Gilchrist of the Charlotte Bobcats.

MKG takes the ball at the free-throw line, sees Greg Monroe of the Pistons underneath the basket facing, and takes it directly to the rim anyway.

He consciously makes the decision to dunk over Monroe — who is four inches taller and 18 pounds bigger than him and does so with authority. He also hangs in the air for so long that it creates the illusion that he’s elevating higher after his jump has peaked.

The best:

