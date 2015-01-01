Stunning Nature Photography From 2014

Kevin Loria, Chelsea Harvey
Mount SinabungREUTERS/Roni Bintang

Science shows us the new discoveries that change the world along with the amazing natural phenomena that have amazed humanity for thousands of years.

This year, our observations of the natural world around us were some of the most incredible yet.  

In 2014 we saw volcanoes pouring ash into the sky, forest fires ripping across the landscape, and waterfalls nearly freezing solid.

Mount Sinabung, a large volcano on Sumatra Island in Indonesia, has been erupting on and off since September of 2013, covering the area with ash and forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

Source: Apocalyptic Photos From The Latest Series Of Eruptions At Mount Sinabung

In 2015, biologist Alexander Semonov will head up the Aquatilis Expedition, an around-the-world journey documenting never-before-seen marine life. Here's a shot he took of one of two known species of Spirobranchus, a small genus of fanworms.

Source: These Photos Of Mysterious Ocean Creatures Are Creepily Beautiful

The entire island nation of Kiribati is vanishing because of global warming. On average, land in Kiribati is only six feet above sea level.

Source: An Entire Island Nation Is Vanishing Because Of Global Warming

A terrifying forest fire tore through Valparaiso, Chile, in April.

Source: Unreal Photos Of The Massive Fire In Valparaiso, Chile

Mike Hollingshead makes a living following the worst storms in America, from snarling tornadoes chewing up the Kansas farmland to supercell thunderstorms massing over the Dakotas. This supercell photograph was taken at a York, Nebraska truck stop after a day of chasing storms.

Source: Storm Chaser Reveals His 16 Most Incredible Photos

Contrary to some reports, Niagara Falls didn't totally freeze, but the polar vortex formed enough ice to create some spectacular images.

Source: Spectacular Photos Of A Partially Frozen Niagara Falls

North Brother Island shows what happens to a the world abandoned by humanity.

Source: This Abandoned New York City Island Shows What Would Happen 50 Years After Humans

While this shot may seem beautiful, it takes on a sinister aspect when you realise it's a photo of the polluted Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn taken by photographer Steven Hirsch.

Source: Striking Photographs Show The Accidental Beauty Of Brooklyn's Toxic Gowanus Canal

California's drought just kept getting worse. The remains of an automobile are pictured on the bottom of the Almaden Reservoir near San Jose, California January 21, 2014.

Source: These California Drought Pictures Are Scary And It's Only Getting Worse

A helicopter discovered this mysterious giant crater on the Yamal Peninsula of Siberia, a place referred to as 'the end of the world.'

Source: Scientists Finally Got A Close-Up View Of That Mysterious Siberian Crater -- Here's What They Found

The tiny Yemeni archipelago of Socotra has very unique plant life, a third of which can be found nowhere else in the world.

Source: 15 Pictures Of 'The Most Alien-Looking Place On Earth'

This shot of a controlled burn in Shawnee County, Kansas, was one of the most amazing photos we spotted in the Nature Conservancy's photo contest.

Source: The 20 Best New Pictures Of Nature From Around The World

Environmentalist and aerial photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand has collected 150 incredible images from the Betsiboka River in Madagascar emptying into Bombetoka Bay. The colours come from incorporating infrared, near-infrared, and ultraviolet light.

Source: 8 Jaw-Dropping Photos Of Earth From Space

This is one of the winners from the Smithsonian's Wilderness Forever photography competition. Proxy Falls cascades down to a moss-covered forest in the Three Sisters Wilderness in Oregon. The Three Sisters are a series of three volcanoes.

Source: 10 Incredible Award-Winning Photos Of Nature

Charles Krebs shot this amazing image of a beetle carapace for Nikon's 'Small World' photography contest.

Source: Award-Winning Images Reveal The Beautiful And Quirky World Of Microscopic Things

Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Ologa, Venezuela, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. Catatumbo is the lightning capital of the world.

Source: Welcome To The Lightning Capital Of The World

A satellite captured a view of the erupting Mount Sinabung in Indonesia on Jan. 23, 2014. First responders can use such images to assess damage and help create evacuation plans.

Source: These Are The 25 Best Satellite Images Of The Year

