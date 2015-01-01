Stunning Nature Photography From 2014

Science shows us the new discoveries that change the world along with the amazing natural phenomena that have amazed humanity for thousands of years.

This year, our observations of the natural world around us were some of the most incredible yet.

In 2014 we saw volcanoes pouring ash into the sky, forest fires ripping across the landscape, and waterfalls nearly freezing solid.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.