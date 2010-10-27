These Are The Only 5 Countries Whose Pension Systems Can Survive

Photo: Let Ideas Compete on flickr
Only five national pension systems earned a B-grade on Mercer’s 2010 global index, which was given to systems with “sound structure” and “room for improvement.”These top systems are in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Australia and Canada.
No pension systems was good enough for an A-grade.
America’s pension system was rated “C.”
If America wants to bump itself up in the index, Mercer suggests raising pension for low-income pensioners, limiting access to funds before retirement and ensuring that part of the retirement benefit be included in the income stream.
Adequacy: 76.1/100
Sustainability: 71.6/100
Integrity: 91.4/100
'B' refers to: A system that has a sound structure, with many good features, but has some areas for improvement that differentiate it from an A-grade system. Adequacy is an index based on funding. Sustainability is based on demographic trends. Integrity refers to private-sector plans.
Source: Mercer
Adequacy: 73.1/100
Sustainability: 71.8/100
Integrity: 83.5/100
Source: Mercer
Adequacy: 72.8/100
Sustainability: 72.9/100
Integrity: 79.5/100
Source: Mercer
Adequacy: 68.1/100
Sustainability: 71.7/100
Integrity: 82.4/100
Source: Mercer
Adequacy: 75/100
Sustainability: 56.8/100
Integrity: 80.1/100
Source: Mercer
Adequacy: 64.9/100
Sustainability: 47.1/100
Integrity: 85.3/100
'C' refers to: A system that has some good features, but also has major risks and/or shortcomings that should be addressed. Without these improvements, its efficacy and/or long-term sustainability can be questioned. Adequacy is an index based on funding. Sustainability is based on demographic trends. Integrity refers to private-sector plans.
Source: Mercer
Adequacy: 52.1/100
Sustainability: 54.7/100
Integrity: 79.8/100
Source: Mercer
Adequacy: 72.9/100
Sustainability: 29.1/100
Integrity: 81.7/100
Source: Mercer
Adequacy: 43.7/100
Sustainability: 63.6/100
Integrity: 79.5/100
Source: Mercer
Adequacy: 54.3/100
Sustainability: 59/100
Integrity: 60/100
Source: Mercer
Adequacy: 74.9/100
Sustainability: 29.7/100
Integrity: 56.8/100
Source: Mercer
Adequacy: 64.1/100
Sustainability: 42.3/100
Integrity: 54.4/100
Source: Mercer
Adequacy: 42.2/100
Sustainability: 27.9/100
Integrity: 65.2/100
'D' refers to: A system that has some desirable features, but also has major weaknesses and/or omissions that need to be addressed. Without these improvements, its efficacy and sustainability are in doubt. Adequacy is an index based on funding. Sustainability is based on demographic trends. Integrity refers to private-sector plans.
Source: Mercer
Adequacy: 48.3/100
Sustainability: 29/100
Integrity: 43.4/100
Source: Mercer
