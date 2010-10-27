These Are The Only 5 Countries Whose Pension Systems Can Survive

Photo: Let Ideas Compete on flickr

Only five national pension systems earned a B-grade on Mercer’s 2010 global index, which was given to systems with “sound structure” and “room for improvement.”These top systems are in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Australia and Canada.





No pension systems was good enough for an A-grade.

America’s pension system was rated “C.”

If America wants to bump itself up in the index, Mercer suggests raising pension for low-income pensioners, limiting access to funds before retirement and ensuring that part of the retirement benefit be included in the income stream.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.