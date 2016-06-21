12 of the best national parks in the US -- and how to visit them in one day

© Kan Khampanya / 500px The view at Cracker Lake campground in Glacier National Park.

America has 59 national parks to choose from, so picking just one for vacation can be tough.

Expedia narrowed the complete list of parks down to 12 that are worth the visit.

And if you’re short on time, they also included information on how to cover each park in just one day.

See the tallest trees on earth in California’s Redwood National Park or choose from 700 miles of hikeable trails in Montana’s Glacier National Park. Not a hiker? You can ride a mule down the Grand Canyon in Arizona. If you venture out to Katmai National Park in Alaska, you’ll probably run into a brown bear.

Keep scrolling to see the other breathtaking parks that should be on your bucket list.

