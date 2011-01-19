Meet The 20 Best Equity Fund Managers Of 2010

The S&P 500 returned 15.06% in 2010 and our top 20 equity funds (which invest only in stocks) did very well in comparison.
As they should – you could’ve earned 15% by just investing in a low-fee ETF and taking a nap for the rest of the year.
Instead, these guys invested in stocks like Apple, Goldman, Chipotle, and Google — and the top equity fund made as much as 60% in returns this year.
So, we decided to list the fund managers who delivered this year and the stocks that got them there.
But remember: this is a short-term annual view of their performance and it’s the long-term record that matters.
Let’s watch for these in coming years.
UPDATE – The rankings come from independent data provided by Morningstar that may or may not have used the S&P 500 as a benchmark.
Annual Return 2010: +40.01%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: Managers Cadence Emerging Companies I
Size: $68.60 mil
Top holdings: SonoSite, Inc., HFF, Inc. A, NetScout Systems Inc., Vicor Corporation and Dorman Products, Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +41.22%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: Wasatch Emerging Markets Small Cap
Size: $865.49 mil
Top holdings: LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Mr Price Group Limited, Bata India Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +41.30%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: Fidelity Select Transportation
Size: $504.52 mil
Top holdings: United Parcel Service Inc., Union Pacific Corporation, CSX Corporation, United Continental Holdings Inc. and Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +41.87%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: Walthausen Small Cap Value
Size: $230.87 mil
Top holdings: Vishay Intertechnology, Standex International Corporation, Brigham Exploration Company, Solutia, Inc. and Walter Investment Management Corp.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +42.71%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: Delaware Pooled Focus Smid-Cap Gr Eq
Size: $5.33 mil
Top holdings: SBA Communications Corporation, Strayer Education, Inc., Core Laboratories N.V., Perrigo Company and Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +43.52%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: ProFunds Basic Materials UltraSector Inv
Size: $33.65 mil
Top holdings: Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold B, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Newmont Mining Corporation and Praxair, Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +43.66%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value I
Size: $283.92 mil
Top holdings: Valassis Communications, Great Plains Energy Inc., Con-way, Inc., Symetra Financial Corporation and Stone Energy Corporation.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +45.61%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: Berkshire Focus
Size: $30.73 mil
Top holdings: Apple, Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., A Salesforce.Com, Inc., Baidu Inc ADR and Netapp Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +46.18%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: Fidelity Select Automotive
Size: $305 mil
Top holdings: Toyota Motor Corporation ADR, Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Company ADR, Johnson Controls Inc. and TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +47.43%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: Integrity Williston Bsn/Md-N Amer Stk A
Size: $62.88 mil
Top holdings: Carbo Ceramics, Inc., Baker Hughes Inc., Brigham Exploration Company, Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Complete Production Services, Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +48.35%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: SouthernSun Small Cap Investor
Size: $105.07 mil
Top holdings: Nordson Corporation, Arch Chemicals Inc., Trinity Industries Inc., Koppers Holdings, Inc. and Darling International.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +48.89%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: Rydex Russell 2000 2x Strategy A
Size: $50.75 mil
Top holdings: Goldman Swap, Credit Suisse Swap, Riverbed Technology, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc. and VeriFone Systems Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +49.03%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: Saratoga Technology & Comm A
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Size: $62.85 mil
Top holdings: Milestone Treasury Obligations Instl., Apple, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Oracle Corporation and EMC Corporation.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +49.41%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: Direxion Mthly Small Cap Bull 2X
Size: $14.54 mil
Top holdings: Russell Index Swap Bllt and Goldman Sachs FS Government.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +49.62%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: ProFunds UltraSmall Cap Inv
Size: $46.28 mil
Top holdings: Russell 2000 Mini Dec10, Riverbed Technology, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc.,
Sothebys A and Montpelier Re Holdings, Ltd.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +50.06%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: ProFunds UltraMid Cap Inv
Size: $50.88 mil
Top holdings: F5 Networks, Inc., Newfield Exploration Company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, New York Community Bancorp Inc. and Joy Global, Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +50.21%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: Allianz AGIC Ultra Micro Cap I
Size: $6.08 mil
Top holdings: AXT, Inc., Measurement Specialties, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc., Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and ValueVision Media, Inc. A.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +50.67%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: Dynamic US Growth I
Size: $26.72 mil
Top holdings: F5 Networks, Inc., Acme Packet, Inc., Apple, Inc., Informatica Corporation and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. A.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +53.96%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: ProFunds Internet UltraSector Inv
Size: $40.05 mil
Top holdings: Google, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., eBay, Inc., Yahoo, Inc. and Priceline.com, Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Annual Return 2010: +60%
S&P benchmark: 15.06%
Fund: Encompass
Size: $19.29 mil
Top holdings: Uranium Energy Corporation, Delcath Systems, Inc., L&L Engy, Southgobi Energy Resources, Ltd. and Petrodorado Energy Ltd.
Source: Morningstar
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.