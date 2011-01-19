Meet The 20 Best Equity Fund Managers Of 2010

The S&P 500 returned 15.06% in 2010 and our top 20 equity funds (which invest only in stocks) did very well in comparison.



As they should – you could’ve earned 15% by just investing in a low-fee ETF and taking a nap for the rest of the year.

Instead, these guys invested in stocks like Apple, Goldman, Chipotle, and Google — and the top equity fund made as much as 60% in returns this year.

So, we decided to list the fund managers who delivered this year and the stocks that got them there.

But remember: this is a short-term annual view of their performance and it’s the long-term record that matters.

Let’s watch for these in coming years.

UPDATE – The rankings come from independent data provided by Morningstar that may or may not have used the S&P 500 as a benchmark.

