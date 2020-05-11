The 16 best music movies, biopics, and documentaries you can stream right now

Netflix Lady Gaga in Netflix’s ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two.’

Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, and HBO are currently home to some of the all-time best music films and documentaries.

Biographical drama “Walk the Line” tells the life story of Johnny Cash, while “Woodstock” captures the 1969 festival of the same name in a compelling documentary.

From big productions to acclaimed indies, here are the best music movies, biopics, and documentaries that you can stream right now.

Filmmakers are constantly inspired by the real lives of the world’s biggest musicians – and it’s easy to see why.

Whether it’s an enthralling behind-the-scenes documentary showcasing the life of an influential artist, a fully-fledged biopic starring modern actors, or simply a great music story born out of the creator’s imagination and fondness for the music world, music is the decisive vehicle that creates compelling movie narratives and takes the viewer on a melodic journey.

From Asif Kapadia’s documentary “Amy” to the Coen brothers’ movie “Inside Llewyn Davis,” here are the best music movies, biopics, and documentaries available to stream right now.

“Almost Famous” by music journalist turned filmmaker Cameron Crowe showcases his pure love of rock and roll and the band culture that defined his life.

DreamWorks Studios Kate Hudson in ‘Almost Famous.’

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

Taking home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film “Almost Famous” is his special homage to rock music.

The movie’s protagonist, budding journalist William Miller, is assigned his first cover story for Rolling Stone magazine while still in high school. Soon, he ends up joining a rock band’s tour.

Set in the early ’70s, the movie draws on Crowe’s own experiences as a teenage writer for Rolling Stone, when he often toured with bands like Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Through the eyes of “uncool” Miller, Crowe unveils the adventurous lives and messy shenanigans from behind the scenes of rock bands. Drugs and groupies (like Kate Hudson’s vibrant Penny Lane) are part of the mix.

“Crowe triumphs not by copping an attitude about the industry of cool but by capturing the ravishing thrill of losing your cherry to rock & roll,” Peter Travers wrote for Rolling Stone.

“Woodstock” brings the iconic 1969 music and arts festival to life through rare footage of its live performances.

Warner Bros. ‘Woodstock’ captures the iconic 1969 festival.

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

If you didn’t get to attend the legendary Woodstock festival of 1969, Michael Wadleigh’s 1970 “Woodstock” documentary comes pretty close. An Academy Award winner for Best Documentary Feature, it takes us back to a pivotal moment in time, when 32 acts and 500,000 people gathered on a New York highland farm to celebrate music and peace.

A historical and cultural testament to the legacy of the festival that defined an entire generation and music history as a whole, “Woodstock” features a series of live performances as documented over the course of the festival’s four-day duration; among them are electrifying sets by The Who, Janis Joplin, Joan Baez, and Jimi Hendrix.

The film’s 25th Anniversary Director’s Cut and 40th Anniversary Edition include the original 1970 theatrical release, plus additional performances and never-before-seen footage.

Academy Award and BAFTA winner “Amy” delves deep into the life of Amy Winehouse and the demons that led to her death.

Film4 Asif Kapadia’s 2015 documentary ‘Amy’ addresses the dark chapters in the life of Amy Winehouse.

Where to watch:Netflix, Amazon Prime

Another tragic addition to the “27 Club,” singer and songwriter Amy Winehouse lost her life to alcohol poisoning in 2011. The cause of death was the result of Amy’s pre-existing problems: an eating disorder, substance abuse, and her destructive relationship with husband Blake Fielder-Civil.

Released a few years after her death, Asif Kapadia’s 2015 documentary “Amy” addresses these dark chapters in Winehouse’s life through exclusive home video and audio footage, TV interviews, and, quite fittingly, the musician’s own lyrics.

It also conveys her kind spirit and unimaginable talent, which serve as a devastating reminder of what the world would look like if Amy was still alive.

“It is an overwhelming story, and despite everyone knowing the ending, it is as gripping as a thriller: Kapadia has fashioned and shaped it with masterly flair,” Peter Bradshaw for The Guardian.

The harrowing interactions between an eager young drummer and his pushy music teacher in “Whiplash” underline the impossible challenges facing musicians.

Sony Pictures Classics/’Whiplash’ J. K. Simmons in ‘Whiplash.’

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

If Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan” painfully paints the picture of utter, to-the-point-of-madness commitment to ballet, then “Whiplash” is its drumming equivalent. In Damien Chazelle’s widely acclaimed 2014 movie, over-ambitious jazz drummer Andrew Neiman is pushed to his limits and beyond by his abusive instructor, Terence Fletcher, in order to achieve greatness.

“There are no two words in the English language more harmful than ‘good job,'” Fletcher says to Neiman. Indeed, Fletcher is not a fan of praise. Quite the contrary.

He watches his student bleed, being physically and mentally drained, determined to keep playing even after a car accident leaves him brutally wounded. But Fletcher wants more. As he oversteps any conceivable boundaries, we start to wonder, is there a limit to his madness?

One thing is certain; the explosive dynamic between J. K. Simmons as Fletcher and Miles Teller as Nieman make for some riveting scenes that you’ll find difficult to look away from.

Meryl Streep is delightful in the 2016 “Florence Foster Jenkins” biopic as a wannabe soprano with a terrible voice.

Paramount Meryl Streep as the title star in ‘Florence Foster Jenkins.’

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

Directed by Stephen Frears, “Florence Foster Jenkins” tells the amazing, true story of New York City’s rich socialite who recorded music and performed live as a soprano despite significantly lacking the talent; a 20th-century Miranda Sings, but with enough money to book herself the Carnegie Hall.

Beautifully embodying her flamboyance and tone-deaf determination (pun intended), Meryl Streep will make you sympathise with Mrs Jenkins if only for the character’s good intentions and sunny disposition – a performance that earned Streep the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a comedy.

“Ms. Streep is a delight, hilarious when she’s singing and convincingly on edge at all times,” Neil Genzlinger wrote for the New York Times.

Hugh Grant and Simon Helberg also shine in their roles as loving partner and pianist respectively, with the latter appearing to be in actual pain every time Jenkins sings.

Curtis Hanson’s 2002 movie “8 Mile” starring rapper Eminem follows an aspiring white rapper as he navigates an African American-dominated rap scene.

Universal Pictures ‘8 Mile’ features autobiographical elements from Eminem’s own life.

Where to watch:Amazon Prime, Hulu

Those old enough to remember the ’00s will surely recall the “Eminem mania” that took over the first half of the decade, putting rap at the forefront, next to Britney and Christina’s pop reign. And right at the heart of it was “8 Mile.”

Featuring autobiographical elements from Eminem’s own life, the movie captures the daily struggle of a white, underprivileged man trying to make it as a rapper in mid-90s Detroit, amidst gang fights and a dysfunctional relationship with his mother. A critical and commercial success, “8 Mile” skillfully opens a window into America’s most controversial rapper’s world.

The movie’s soundtrack, “Lose Yourself,” earned Eminem the 2003 Academy Award for Best Original Song, but it wasn’t until 2020 that he appeared on the Oscars’ stage to perform it live. He later tweeted “Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

Made for a budget of just $US150,000, 2007 movie “Once” enchanted audience and critics with its moving music and plot.

Fox Searchlight Pictures ‘Once’ proves that a nicely written script, honest acting, and soulful music are always enough.

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

If you’re looking for a heart-warming movie with a simple yet profound approach to love, then John Carney’s low-budget indie “Once” is it. The movie’s leads, Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, both musicians in real life, prove that a nicely written script, honest acting, and soulful music are always enough.

His character is an Irish street guitarist and hers is a Czech piano player. Before sharing their mutual passion for music, it’s a broken vacuum cleaner that brings them together. Trying to make sense of their lives and rough music paths, they form a special bond.

“‘Once’ is a small miracle, an unprepossessing gem that is at once true to life and utterly magical,” Christopher Orr wrote for The Atlantic.

The film’s music was composed by Hansard and Irglová themselves, while their duet “Falling Slowly” won the 2008 Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Lady Gaga discloses intimate parts of herself in Chris Moukarbel’s 2017 documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two”.

Netflix Lady Gaga in Netflix’s ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two.’

Where to watch:

Netflix

Netflix’s “Gaga: Five Foot Two” documentary follows the exuberant pop star as she records her 2017 album “Joanne” and prepares to perform at the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

It shows a quieter side of Lady Gaga – one the world has hardly ever seen. With it comes her newly found self-confidence and toned-down fashion sense, matching the more personal, stripped-down theme of “Joanne.”

The emotional story behind the record’s title – of Gaga’s late aunt who died of lupus at 19 – and the singer’s chronic pain caused by fibromyalgia allow us to connect with the person behind the artist, who strives to balance a skyrocketing career with daily life. Amid all this quasi-normality, it’s still fun when the film cuts to a few brief moments of over-the-top Gaga from the past, in her wild costumes and extravagant, neon hair.

Bradley Cooper’s 2018 remake of “A Star Is Born” is a tale of love, ambition and self-destruction.

Warner Bros. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in ‘A Star Is Born.’

Where to watch:HBO, Hulu, Amazon Prime

In his directorial debut, Bradley Cooper delivers a heartbreaking musical drama, starring alongside Lady Gaga. The third remake of the original 1937 movie, Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” tells the story of a troubled, heavy-drinking musician who falls in love with a budding young singer and helps her launch a career.

Although the story is wonderful in its own right, it’s Cooper and Gaga’s sincere chemistry that dazzles. Gaga’s mind-blowing vocals and notable acting perfectly complement Cooper’s wholehearted performance and competent singing. The movie’s official soundtrack, “Shallow,” turned the on-screen couple into a mesmerising musical duo overnight while earning Gaga numerous awards, including a Golden Globe and an Academy Award, both for Best Original Song.

The New York City skyline sets the tone for an open-air album recording in the 2013 movie “Begin Again.”

Exclusive Media Group Keira Knightley as Gretta James in ‘Begin Again.’

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

A few years after the success of “Once,” John Carney went on to write another great music film. This time, his story unfolds in New York City, where a once successful record label executive (played by Mark Ruffalo) suddenly gets fired, failing to keep up with the industry’s ever-changing demands.

After meeting aspiring singer-songwriter Gretta James (Keira Knightley’s character) at a bar, he gets the crazy idea to create an album with her, recording it live in various public locations around the city.

The movie features some captivating images of NYC next to an array of lovely songs that come alive against the backdrop of the bustling city. Adam Levine’s “Lost Stars” stands out from the soundtrack, while his acting skills are really not half bad.

Award-winning “Walk the Line” narrates Johnny Cash’s tumultuous life story, including his relationship with June Carter.

20th Century Fox Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon triumph in ‘Walk The Line.’

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

“Walk the Line” recounts the fascinating life story of singer-songwriter Johnny Cash and his epic romance with fellow musician June Carter – director James Mangold even interviewed Cash and Carter extensively before getting the former’s blessing to make the 2005 biopic.

The movie vividly chronicles Cash’s major life events, from the difficult relationship with his father and his failed marriage with past girlfriend Vivian Liberto to the peak of his music career, his drug and alcohol addiction, and his life-defining relationship with Carter.

Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon triumph in the lead roles, making the musicians’ passions and anxieties their own. Performing all songs themselves, they recreate the magical vibes of Cash and Carter’s joint singing on stage.

Awarded the Grand Prix at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, “Inside Llewyn Davis” follows a folk musician’s misfortunes as he tries to stay afloat.

CBS Films Oscar Isaac in ‘Inside Llewyn Davis.’

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

The Coen brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis” masterfully recreates the folk scene of early-60s Greenwich Village. Oscar Isaac plays the movie’s title character, a folk musician and former half of a duo who desperately tries to book gigs but makes no artistic compromise – except for the time he joins the recording of a goofy single called “Please Mr. Kennedy,” with a hilarious Adam Driver on backing vocals.

The Coens’ distinctive sense of humour is apparent throughout this otherwise-melancholic film, but especially in Carey Mulligan’s character, Jean. At one point she tells Davis: “Everything you touch turns to shit, you’re like king Midas’s idiot brother.” Still he refuses to quit, even if it means having no friends, no winter coat, or an actual bed to sleep in.

The movie’s splendid folk soundtrack completes the heartfelt script, with many of the songs written by Isaac himself.

“High Fidelity” explores relationships and adulthood while celebrating music and vinyl.

Buena Vista Pictures John Cusack and Jack Black in ‘High Fidelity.’

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

Based on Nick Hornsby’s novel of the same name and recently turned into a TV series, “High Fidelity” is built around main character Rob Gordon’s narration of his failed relationships.

Played by John Cusack, Rob is the owner of a semi-decadent, old-fashioned vinyl record store in Chicago, where he works alongside music connoisseurs Dick and Barry. As he revisits his past, we quickly realise that Rob’s charming aloofness might be the very source of his doomed love life.

Abundant pop culture references, classic and indie rock tunes, Rob’s endless list-making, and Barry’s (Jack Black’s character’s) witty, snobby remarks make the movie a must-see for music geeks and rom-com enthusiasts alike.

“A smart, funny and youth-savvy relationship film, Stephen Frears’ ‘High Fidelity’ should score well with post-college-age viewers, who will identify with the film’s commitment-phobic take on issues of love and work and its passionate belief in the centrality of music in forming self-definition,” Marjorie Baumgarten wrote for The Hollywood Reporter.

“What Happened, Miss Simone?” deals with fame, racism, and mental health through the life story of the great Nina Simone.

Netflix Nina Simone in Netflix’s biographical documentary ‘What Happened, Miss Simone?’

Where to watch:

Netflix

“I’ll tell you what freedom is to me; no fear!” says an angry Nina Simone in Netflix’s biographical documentary “What Happened, Miss Simone?” Yet as fearless and free as the magnetic musician appeared on stage, she was always tormented by her husband’s emotional and physical abuse, the industry’s unrelenting demands of her, and the deep rage she harbored for ’60s racist America.

Liz Garbus’s revealing film shines a light on the life of the charismatic artist who shook up the music industry with her compelling voice and unparalleled piano skills, while being one of the strongest voices of the civil rights movement. Even more so, it highlights Simone’s outspoken criticism and unapologetic, at times erratic, behaviour that would eventually mark the downfall of her glorious career, and her mental collapse.

Released in 2018, Peter Farrelly’s touching biographical comedy-drama “Green Book” explores racism and friendship through Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali’s acclaimed performances.

Universal Pictures ‘Green Book’ won the Best Picture Oscar in 2019.

Where to watch:Hulu, Amazon Prime

Granted the 2019 Academy Award for Best Picture, “Green Book” is inspired by the true story of African-American classical and jazz pianist Don Shirley (played by Mahershala Ali), who toured the Deep South in the ’60s alongside Italian-American bouncer Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga (played by Viggo Mortensen).

Poignantly named after The Negro Motorist Green Book, a mid-20th century guidebook for African-American travellers, the movie follows the unlikely duo as they embark on an unusual journey, where questions of race, education, and sexual orientation pose daily challenges – from Don being refused entry into whites-only areas in venues where he actually performed, to troubles with the police.

But these very challenges bring the refined pianist and the vulgar bouncer closer, somehow bridging their remarkably different backgrounds.

“Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali are masterful in this rousing period piece, alternating belly laughs with an unflinching view of a nation at war with itself,” Joshua Rothkopf wrote for Time Out London.

Rami Malek shines as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in 2018 biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” directed by Bryan Singer.

20th Century Fox Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’

Where to watch:HBO, Hulu, Amazon Prime

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is a musical biographical drama about Freddie Mercury, played by Rami Malek, and his journey as the iconic frontman of British rock band Queen. The movie follows Mercury’s life story from his younger years living with his family in London to his rise to stardom with Queen and the HIV diagnosis that brought his untimely death at the age of 45.

Anthony McCarten’s writing really digs into the legendary musician’s fragile character, juxtaposing it with his fiery persona on stage. For one last treat, the movie features the reenactment of Queen’s monumental 1985 Live Aid performance, which feels like an actual concert thanks to Queen’s awe-inspiring music and Malek’s incredible feat at emulating Mercury’s signature moves.

For his committed portrayal of Mercury, the actor received a series of accolades, including the Academy Award for Best Actor.

