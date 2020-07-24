34 great movies and TV shows to watch starring the ex-'Game of Thrones' actors

HBO Kit Harington stars in both ‘Seven Days in Hell’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

We picked our favourite movies and TV shows starring some of the actors who appeared in “Game of Thrones.”

From classics like “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” to new Netflix shows or Oscar-winning hits like “1917,” these are the movies and shows you should watch if you miss the “Game of Thrones” cast.

The award-winning cast of “Game of Thrones” was comprised of iconic British stars as well as newly discovered talent. There are hundreds of movies and TV shows where you can spot actors from HBO’s hit series, including in the beloved “Harry Potter” film franchise.

But there are many other films and series you might not have realised featured “Game of Thrones” actors. So we made a lengthy list of all our favourite things you can watch and have that little moment of saying “Oh hey, that’s the person from ‘Game of Thrones.'”

Where available, we’ve added which streaming services you can watch each movie or show on (in the US).

Keep reading to see 34 great movies and TV shows featuring actors from “Game of Thrones.”

Julian Glover has a key role in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” He played Grand Maester Pycelle in “Game of Thrones.”

Lucasfilm and HBO Julian Glover in ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Actor Julian Glover played Walter Donovan in 1989’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” – the final (and arguably best) movie in the original trilogy.

You can stream it now on Netflix.

Glover also played General Veers in “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

Disney/Lucasfilm Julian Glover in ‘Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.’

The “Game of Thrones” actor also made an appearance in George Lucas’ other trilogy-highlight film from the ’80s, “The Empire Strikes Back.”

You can stream it now on Disney Plus.

Gemma Whelan is fantastic in the first season of “The End of the Fxxxing World.”

Netflix and HBO Gemma Whelan in ‘The End of the Fxxxing World’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Whelan played Yara Greyjoy for six seasons in “Game of Thrones.” In “The End of the Fxxxing World,” a television coproduction by Channel 4 and Netflix, Whelan is one of the curious detectives who investigates a murder.

You can stream it on Netflix.

Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” TV show features three different “Game of Thrones” actors, including Nathalie Emmanuel.

Netflix and HBO Nathalie Emmanuel in’The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ and Missandei in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Emmanuel (who played Missandei in “Game of Thrones”) voices the main character Deet in “The Dark Crystal” prequel series.

Lena Heady (Cersei Lannister) and Natalie Dorner (Margaery Tyrell) also have voice roles in the TV show. See the full voice cast of Netflix’s “Dark Crystal” series and who they play here.

You can stream it on Netflix.

Nathalie Emmanuel also joined the Fast Family in the seventh movie in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise.

Universal Nathalie Emmanuel in ‘The Fate of the Furious.’

In the seventh movie, Emmanuel’s character Ramsey became a part of the tight-knit team that makes up the always-entertaining Fast Family.

You can (and should) binge all eight current “Fast and Furious” movies before the ninth film premieres next year.

Iain Glen, along with another “Game of Thrones” alumni, stars in the hit TV series “Downton Abbey.”

ITV/PBS and HBO Iain Glen in ‘Downton Abbey’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Both Iain Glen (who played Ser Jorah Mormont in “Game of Thrones”) and Rose Leslie (Ygritte) had roles in the British period drama “Downton Abbey.

You can stream it on Amazon Prime.

Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte, also stars in the CBS drama series “The Good Fight.”

CBS and HBO Rose Leslie in ‘The Good Fight’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Leslie (who is married to her “Game of Thrones” costar Kit Harington), joined the cable TV world with CBS’ “The Good Wife” spinoff, a legal drama called “The Good Fight.” If you love shows with lots of spectacle and timely social commentary, “The Good Fight” makes for a great binge.

You can stream it on CBS All Access.

Kate Dickie, who played Lysa Arryn in “Game of Thrones,” appears briefly at the very beginning of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Disney/Lucasfilm and HBO Kate Dickie in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Dickie plays one of the First Order soldiers who patches Poe through to General Hux in the opening scene of this “Star Wars” movie. It’s a great little role in the best film from the new “Star Wars” trilogy era.

You can stream it on Disney Plus.

Jon Snow actor Kit Harington shows off his comedic chops in HBO’s mockumentary “Seven Days in Hell.”

HBO Kit Harington in ‘Seven Days in Hell’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Kit Harington went outside his typical drama-fuelled role for a comedic turn in “Seven Days in Hell” (which costars Andy Samberg). If you want a 42-minute break in your life of rather silly-but-great entertainment, watch this underrated HBO mockumentary.

You can stream it now on HBO Max.

Harington also voices a minor character in the fantastic “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise.

DreamWorks/Universal Kit Harington voices Eret in the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ series.

Harington voices Eret in the second and third “How to Train Your Dragon” movies, which make up one of the greatest animated trilogy series of all time.

Sean Bean costarred as Boromir in “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of Ring.”

New Line Cinema and HBO Sean Bean in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Though it’s hard to choose a favourite among Peter Jackson’s trilogy, you can’t go wrong with the first instalment: “The Fellowship of the Ring.”

Sean Bean – who of course had a pivotal role in the first season of “Game of Thrones” as Ned Stark – is a great part of the initial ensemble that made up the eponymous Fellowship.

You can stream it on HBO Max.

Sean Bean also costarred in the 2004 movie “National Treasure.”

Disney Sean Bean in ‘National Treasure.’

Disney’s over-the-top historical heist movie “National Treasure” features Sean Bean as the antagonist chasing after the Declaration of Independence.

You can stream it on Disney Plus.

Jonathan Pryce costars in the first “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie. You know him from “Game of Thrones” as the High Sparrow.

Disney and HBO Jonathan Pryce in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” featured Pryce as Governor Weatherby Swann – the father of Elizabeth Swann (played by Keira Knightley). This first instalment in the franchise is one of the best live-action Disney movies ever made.

You can stream it on Disney Plus.

“Captain America: The First Avenger” features David Bradley (who played Walder Frey in “Game of Thrones”) in its opening scene.

Disney and HBO David Bradley in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

In one of the earlier Marvel movies, Bradley appears as the Tower Keeper (a protector of the Tesseract). This first “Captain America” movie is a great one to rewatch if you love all-things Steve Rogers.

Natalie Dormer (who played Margaery Tyrell in “Game of Thrones”) also has a small role in this film.

You can stream it on Amazon Prime.

David Bradley also appeared alongside Jacob Anderson in the TV series “Broadchurch.”

ITV and HBO Jacob Anderson in ‘Broadchurch’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

“Game of Thrones” diehards know Jacob Anderson best as Grey Worm, the leader of the Unsullied. In “Broadchurch,” a detective drama, Anderson plays the boyfriend of a young woman whose brother is murdered.

Bonus fact: Anderson also has a flourishing music career. You can find his songs and albums under the alias Raleigh Ritchie.

You can stream “Broadchurch” on Netflix.

The seminal teen drama series “Skins” features a few key “Game of Thrones” stars, including Hannah Murray.

E4 and HBO Hannah Murray in ‘Skins’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Murray, who played Gilly the wildling in “Game of Thrones,” costarred in the British show “Skins” before joining the HBO series a few years later.

“Game of Thrones” actors Joe Dempsie (who played Gendry) and Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) also appeared in “Skins.”

You can stream it on Netflix.

Mark Addy costars in the 2001 movie “A Knight’s Tale.” Ten years later, he appeared as Robert Baratheon in “Game of Thrones.”

Sony Pictures and HBO Mark Addy in ‘A Knight’s Tale’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Addy starred opposite Heath Ledger for the memorable period drama “A Knight’s Tale,” which told the story of a peasant who changed his fate by impersonating a knight in a jousting tournament.

The 1995 film “A Little Princess” features Liam Cunningham (who played Ser Davos in “Game of Thrones”) in a heartbreaking role.

Warner Bros. and HBO Liam Cunningham in ‘A Little Princess’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Directed by Oscar-winning visionary Alfonso Cuarón, “A Little Princess” is a fantastical story about a young girl who is orphaned when her father (played by Cunningham) is reported dead during combat in World War I.

You can stream it on HBO Max.

“Titanic” is best-remembered for stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, but “Game of Thrones” actor Ron Donachie had a small role in the film as well.

Paramount/20th Century Fox and HBO Ron Donachie in ‘Titanic’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Donachie played Ser Rodrik Cassel in “Game of Thrones” for its first two seasons. In “Titanic,” he played the Master at Arms onboard the ship.

Bonus fun fact: Ron Donachie is the father of Daniel Portman – the actor who played Podrick Payne in “Game of Thrones.”

HBO’s acclaimed miniseries “Chernobyl” features actor Donald Sumpter, who plays Maester Luwin in “Game of Thrones.”

HBO Donald Sumpter in ‘Chernobyl’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

“Chernobyl” is one of the greatest TV shows ever made, according to fan ratings on Metacritic. Its powerhouse cast included the great Donald Sumpter, who was memorable as the endearing maester of House Stark in “Game of Thrones.”

You can stream it on HBO Max.

Sumpter also appeared in the great 2011 David Fincher film, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.”

Sony Pictures Donald Sumpter in ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.’

Sumpter plays Detective Morrell in the American movie adaptation of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” an eerie and phenomenally told murder mystery story.

Dean Charles Chapman costarred in recent Oscar-winning movie “1917” after getting his start in “Game of Thrones.”

Universal and HBO Dean Charles Chapman in ‘1917’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Chapman (who actually played two different roles in “Game of Thrones”) stars as one of the two main soldiers in the World War I drama “1917.”

Another “Game of Thrones” actor, Richard Madden, also has a small role in “1917.”

Richard Madden played a key part in the 2019 Elton John biopic “Rocketman.” He got his start in TV as Robb Stark in “Game of Thrones.”

Paramount and HBO Richard Madden in ‘Rocketman’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Madden plays Elton John’s manager (and romantic partner) John Reid in the underrated drama-musical “Rocketman.” And yes, Madden sings in the movie. It’s delightful.

“Aquaman” is a fun and ridiculous romp of a movie starring Khal Drogo himself: Jason Momoa.

Warner Bros. and HBO Jason Momoa in ‘Aquaman’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Momoa first joined the DC universe with the “Justice League” movie, but “Aquaman” is the best place to start if you’re looking to truly enjoy Momoa in all his superhero physique.

You can stream it on HBO Max.

Aidan Gillen is part of the ensemble in Guy Ritchie’s over-the-top action flick “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.”

Warner Bros. and HBO Aidan Gillen in ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Gillen, who played Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish in “Game of Thrones,” plays a skilled archer named Bill in the 2017 “King Arthur” movie. If over-the-top fantasy and action is your thing, this movie is great for some hyped-up action scenes and a great ensemble cast.

Gillen isn’t the only “Game of Thrones” actor in the movie, either. Michael McElhatton (who played Roose Bolton) also has a part in the film.

Aidan Gillen also costars in the sweet indie film “Sing Street.”

Lionsgate Aidan Gillen in ‘Sing Street.’

“Sing Street” premiered in 2016 at the Sundance Film Festival. It’s a darling coming-of-age story about a teenager living in 1980s Ireland who starts a band. The movie features fantastic original music and Gillen in the role of the struggling father.

Alfie Allen has a small but fantastic role in 2019’s Oscar-winning film “Jojo Rabbit.” He played Theon Greyjoy on “Game of Thrones” for all eight seasons.

Fox Searchlight Pictures and HBO Alfie Allen in ‘JoJo Rabbit’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

In “Jojo Rabbit,” Allen plays Finkel, a soldier who acts as an assistant (and implied boyfriend) to Sam Rockwell’s character Captain Klenzendorf.

Allen also appeared in the first “John Wick” movie, which brings us to the next actor on our list.

Ian McShane had a small role in “Game of Thrones” season six, and plays a bigger part in the impeccable “John Wick” trilogy.

Lionsgate and HBO Ian McShane in ‘John Wick’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

McShane appeared in one episode of “Game of Thrones” as the pious Brother Ray. In the “John Wick” movies, he plays the Continental Hotel’s manager Winston.

You can stream the third “John Wick” movie on HBO Max.

The titular Mandalorian in Disney Plus’ new series is played by “Game of Thrones” actor Pedro Pascal.

Disney Plus and HBO Pedro Pascal in ‘The Mandalorian’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Pascal’s face is barely seen in the live-action “Star Wars” show, but his voice was used for all of the episodes. Body doubles (Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder) played the Mandalorian for many of the episodes where his face was covered by the iconic helmet.

Mark Gatiss, who had a small role as Tycho Nestoris in “Game of Thrones,” is the cocreator and costar in BBC’s “Sherlock” series.

BBC and HBO Mark Gatiss in ‘Sherlock’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

If you want to indulge in some solid detective TV with stylistic flair and extra-long episodes, BBC’s “Sherlock” series is never a bad choice. Gatiss pops up now and again opposite Benedict Cumberbatch as the other Holmes brother, Mycroft.

You can stream it on Netflix.

Actor Ian McElhinney appears in the hilarious comedy series “Derry Girls” on Channel 4.

Channel 4 and HBO Ian McElhinney in ‘Derry Girls’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

“Game of Thrones” fans will know McElhinney best as Ser Barristan Selmy, one of Daenerys’ chief advisors. In “Derry Girls,” he plays the main character’s ornery grandfather.

You can stream it on Netflix.

Tech-dystopian series “Black Mirror” has featured several ex-“Game of Thrones” stars, including Oona Chaplin (who played Talisa Maegyr).

Netflix and HBO Oona Chaplin in ‘Black Mirror’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Chaplin appeared in the season two episode, “White Christmas,” along with another former “Game of Thrones” actor: Natalia Tena (Osha).

Tobias Menzies (Edmure Tully), Donald Sumpter (Maester Luwin), Jerome Flynn (Ser Bronn), and Faye Marsay (The Waif) also appear throughout various episodes of “Black Mirror.”

You can stream it on Netflix.

If you’re more in the mood for Christmas movies, “Elf” features one of the few American actors from “Game of Thrones”: Peter Dinklage.

New Line Cinema and HBO Peter Dinklage in ‘Elf’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Dinklage, who won multiple Emmys for his performance as Tyrion Lannister in “Game of Thrones, appears in “Elf” as the revered children’s book author Miles Finch.

You can stream it on Netflix.

Emilia Clarke is charming in the 2019 holiday movie “Last Christmas.”

Universal and HBO Emilia Clarke in ‘Last Christmas’ and in ‘Game of Thrones.’

“Last Christmas” was divisive (thanks to its completely wild premise inspired by George Michael’s discography), but surprisingly emotional. Perhaps Clarke’s real-life parallel to her character’s terrifying brain surgery plays a role in the effectiveness of the movie, but either way it’s a good pick for some tears and holiday cheer.

