36 must-watch movies and TV shows that star ex-‘Game of Thrones’ actors

Hannah Waddingham in ‘Game of Thrones’ season five, and at the 2021 Emmy Awards. HBO and AP Images

We picked our favorite movies and shows starring the actors who appeared in “Game of Thrones.”

Our picks include classic films like “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and “Titanic.”

We also recommend Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso,” which stars Septa Unella actress Hannah Waddingham.

The award-winning cast of “Game of Thrones” was comprised of iconic British stars as well as newly discovered talent. There are hundreds of movies and TV shows where you can spot actors from HBO’s hit series, including in the beloved “Harry Potter” film franchise.

But there are many other films and series you might not have realized featured “Game of Thrones” actors. So we made a lengthy list of all our favorite things you can watch and have that little moment of saying “Oh hey, that’s the person from ‘Game of Thrones.'”

Where available, we’ve added which streaming services you can watch each movie or show on (in the US).

Keep reading to see 36 great movies and TV shows featuring actors from “Game of Thrones.”