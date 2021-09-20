36 must-watch movies and TV shows that star ex-‘Game of Thrones’ actors

But there are many other films and series you might not have realized featured “Game of Thrones” actors. So we made a lengthy list of all our favorite things you can watch and have that little moment of saying “Oh hey, that’s the person from ‘Game of Thrones.'”
Where available, we’ve added which streaming services you can watch each movie or show on (in the US).
Keep reading to see 36 great movies and TV shows featuring actors from “Game of Thrones.”
Julian Glover has a key role in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” He played Grand Maester Pycelle in “Game of Thrones.”
Actor Julian Glover played Walter Donovan in 1989’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” — the final (and arguably best) movie in the original trilogy.
Gemma Whelan is fantastic in the first season of “The End of the Fxxxing World.”
Whelan played Yara Greyjoy for six seasons in “Game of Thrones.” In “The End of the Fxxxing World,” a television coproduction by Channel 4 and Netflix, Whelan is one of the curious detectives who investigates a murder.
Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte, also stars in the CBS drama series “The Good Fight.”
Leslie (who is married to her “Game of Thrones” costar Kit Harington), joined the cable TV world with CBS’ “The Good Wife” spinoff, a legal drama called “The Good Fight.” If you love shows with lots of spectacle and timely social commentary, “The Good Fight” makes for a great binge.
Kate Dickie, who played Lysa Arryn in “Game of Thrones,” appears briefly at the very beginning of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
Dickie plays one of the First Order soldiers who patches Poe through to General Hux in the opening scene of this “Star Wars” movie. It’s a great little role in the best film from the new “Star Wars” trilogy era.
Jon Snow actor Kit Harington shows off his comedic chops in HBO’s mockumentary “Seven Days in Hell.”
Kit Harington went outside his typical drama-fueled role for a comedic turn in “Seven Days in Hell” (which costars Andy Samberg). If you want a 42-minute break in your life of rather silly-but-great entertainment, watch this underrated HBO mockumentary.
Jonathan Pryce costars in the first “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie. You know him from “Game of Thrones” as the High Sparrow.
Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” featured Pryce as Governor Weatherby Swann — the father of Elizabeth Swann (played by Keira Knightley). This first installment in the franchise is one of the best live-action Disney movies ever made.
“Captain America: The First Avenger” features David Bradley (who played Walder Frey in “Game of Thrones”) in its opening scene.
In one of the earlier Marvel movies, Bradley appears as the Tower Keeper (a protector of the Tesseract). This first “Captain America” movie is a great one to rewatch if you love all-things Steve Rogers.
Natalie Dormer (who played Margaery Tyrell in “Game of Thrones”) also has a small role in this film.
David Bradley also appeared alongside Jacob Anderson in the TV series “Broadchurch.”
“Game of Thrones” diehards know Jacob Anderson best as Grey Worm, the leader of the Unsullied. In “Broadchurch,” a detective drama, Anderson plays the boyfriend of a young woman whose brother is murdered.
Bonus fact: Anderson also has a flourishing music career. You can find his songs and albums under the alias Raleigh Ritchie.
Mark Addy costars in the 2001 movie “A Knight’s Tale.” Ten years later, he appeared as Robert Baratheon in “Game of Thrones.”
Addy starred opposite Heath Ledger for the memorable period drama “A Knight’s Tale,” which told the story of a peasant who changed his fate by impersonating a knight in a jousting tournament.
Addy is also another “Game of Thrones” star who has a small role in the aforementioned “Downton Abbey.”
The 1995 film “A Little Princess” features Liam Cunningham (who played Ser Davos in “Game of Thrones”) in a heartbreaking role.
Directed by Oscar-winning visionary Alfonso Cuarón, “A Little Princess” is a fantastical story about a young girl who is orphaned when her father (played by Cunningham) is reported dead during combat in World War I.
“Titanic” is best-remembered for stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, but “Game of Thrones” actor Ron Donachie had a small role in the film as well.
Donachie played Ser Rodrik Cassel in “Game of Thrones” for its first two seasons. In “Titanic,” he played the Master at Arms onboard the ship.
Bonus fun fact: Ron Donachie is the father of Daniel Portman — the actor who played Podrick Payne in “Game of Thrones.”
HBO’s acclaimed miniseries “Chernobyl” features actor Donald Sumpter, who plays Maester Luwin in “Game of Thrones.”
“Chernobyl” is one of the greatest TV shows ever made, according to fan ratings on Metacritic. Its powerhouse cast included the great Donald Sumpter, who was memorable as the endearing maester of House Stark in “Game of Thrones.”
Aidan Gillen is part of the ensemble in Guy Ritchie’s over-the-top action flick “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.”
Gillen, who played Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish in “Game of Thrones,” plays a skilled archer named Bill in the 2017 “King Arthur” movie. If over-the-top fantasy and action is your thing, this movie is great for some hyped-up action scenes and a great ensemble cast.
Gillen isn’t the only “Game of Thrones” actor in the movie, either. Michael McElhatton (who played Roose Bolton) also has a part in the film.
Aidan Gillen also costars in the sweet indie film “Sing Street.”
“Sing Street” premiered in 2016 at the Sundance Film Festival. It’s a darling coming-of-age story about a teenager living in 1980s Ireland who starts a band. The movie features fantastic original music and Gillen in the role of the struggling father.
Alfie Allen has a small but fantastic role in 2019’s Oscar-winning film “Jojo Rabbit.” He played Theon Greyjoy on “Game of Thrones” for all eight seasons.
In “Jojo Rabbit,” Allen plays Finkel, a soldier who acts as an assistant (and implied boyfriend) to Sam Rockwell’s character Captain Klenzendorf.
Allen also appeared in the first “John Wick” movie, which brings us to the next actor on our list.
Ian McShane had a small role in “Game of Thrones” season six, and plays a bigger part in the impeccable “John Wick” trilogy.
McShane appeared in one episode of “Game of Thrones” as the pious Brother Ray. In the “John Wick” movies, he plays the Continental Hotel’s manager Winston.
The titular Mandalorian in Disney Plus’ new series is played by “Game of Thrones” actor Pedro Pascal.
Pascal’s face is barely seen in the live-action “Star Wars” show, but his voice was used for all of the episodes. Body doubles (Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder) played the Mandalorian for many of the episodes where his face was covered by the iconic helmet.
Mark Gatiss, who had a small role as Tycho Nestoris in “Game of Thrones,” is the cocreator and costar in BBC’s “Sherlock” series.
If you want to indulge in some solid detective TV with stylistic flair and extra-long episodes, BBC’s “Sherlock” series is never a bad choice. Gatiss pops up now and again opposite Benedict Cumberbatch as the other Holmes brother, Mycroft.
“The Queen’s Gambit” is a great limited series that features Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who “Game of Thrones” fans will recognize as Jojen Reed.
“The Queen’s Gambit” is a Netflix miniseries based on a book of the same name. The show follows a young genius named Beth Harmon as she rises in the 1960s chess scene. Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who costarred in the middle seasons of “Game of Thrones,” plays one of Beth’s fellow chess champions in the Netflix series.
“Ted Lasso” is a phenomenal comedy series on Apple TV, and it features Hannah Waddingham in a leading role.
“Ted Lasso” is a must-watch comedy series that will grab you with its goofball premise about an amateur American football coach (played by Jason Sudeikis) who is hired as a soccer coach in the UK.
By the season one finale you’ll find yourself emotionally attached to nearly every single person in the show, including the stellar character of Rebecca — played by Septa Unella actress Hannah Waddingham.
Waddingham was one of several “Ted Lasso” stars who won Emmys in 2021 for their work on season one of the show.