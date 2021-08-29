23 movies we’re most excited to see in theaters after watching never-before-seen footage at CinemaCon

“Halloween Kills” (October 15)

That’s right: Michael Myers isn’t dead.

Despite the efforts by Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode to take out the killing machine in 2018’s “Halloween,” it looks like Blumhouse is giving us one more look at this horror legend (well, until someone else wants to dust off the IP).

The footage we saw gives the feel that there will be some finality this time around for the classic character John Carpenter created.