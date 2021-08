23 movies we’re most excited to see in theaters after watching never-before-seen footage at CinemaCon

“No Time to Die” (October 8)

Taking in nine glorious minutes of never-before-seen footage from the latest James Bond movie, we were on the edge of our seats watching Daniel Craig racing through an exotic location while escaping bad guys in his Aston Martin.

As this is seemingly the final time we will see Craig as 007, director Cary Joji Fukunaga seems to be the perfect selection to close out this chapter of the franchise.