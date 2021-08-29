23 movies we’re most excited to see in theaters after watching never-before-seen footage at CinemaCon

- Insider saw loads of never-before-seen footage of dozens of upcoming movies at CinemaCon.
- Highlights include Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana in “Spencer” and “Dune” footage.
- We were also treated with the entre “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”
Our review of the movie highlights its amazing fight sequences and perfect origin story tone. Still, watching the movie at CinemaCon we also were taken by its comedy and powerful sense of family.
It’s definitely another must-see MCU title.
As this is seemingly the final time we will see Craig as 007, director Cary Joji Fukunaga seems to be the perfect selection to close out this chapter of the franchise.
Despite the efforts by Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode to take out the killing machine in 2018’s “Halloween,” it looks like Blumhouse is giving us one more look at this horror legend (well, until someone else wants to dust off the IP).
The footage we saw gives the feel that there will be some finality this time around for the classic character John Carpenter created.
Not giving too much away, the visuals are dazzling and Timothée Chalamet is perfectly casted playing Paul, the main character in this epic, based on the legendary Frank Herbert novel.
We were particularly taken by Hans Zimmer’s score, which just elevates everything you’re watching.
But it goes further than that. Though you can barely hear Stewart’s Princess Di English accent in the teaser, we saw a scene of the movie at CinemaCon and can tell you that her accent is perfection.
What Jason Reitman (the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the original movie) has done here is created a story where both fans of the first movie and those who know little about it can come together and have a thrilling adventure.
It’s hard not to root for Smith, who for decades has delivered Oscar-worthy performances but has always been beat. This may be the one that gets him over the hump.
Smith as Williams is driven to get his girls to the top, but clearly isn’t scared to push them beyond conventional limits to make them great.
It went live online right as Sony head Tom Rothman was introducing it to us at CinemaCon. It was fun watching it on the big screen.
As you would imagine, the fight scenes were like nothing you have seen before. And also something we have never seen from this franchise: Keanu Reeves with facial hair.
Reeves returns as Neo but this time sporting long hair and a beard.
Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, and Bingbing Fan play members of a CIA team out to save the world. Sebastian Stan, Édgar Ramírez, and Penélope Cruz also star.
Directed by “Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson, Ethan Hawke stars as a psycho who kidnaps a boy and throws him into a soundproof basement.
It gets weirder and more scary from there as the boy tries to escape with the help from the spirits of the killer’s victims who call the boy on a disconnected black phone that’s in the room.
Lopez is a famous singer who decides to marry a fan in the crowd at one of her concerts after being publicly embarrassed by her ex. Turns out that fan, played by Wilson, was forced to go to the concert with his daughter and has no clue who the singer is…but goes along with marrying her anyway.
Nothing beats a little fish-out-of-water vibe in a romantic comedy.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, whose character desperately needs money for his family, also stars as he joins Gyllenhaal’s character to rob a bank. The heist goes bad and suddenly Gyllenhaal and Abul-Mateen are running from the cops in an ambulance, which is carrying the police officer that Abdul-Mateen’s character shot.
It gets nuts, as you can imagine with a Bay movie.
The movie stars Pitt as one of five assassins who are on a Japanese bullet train and all have similar missions.
We can’t wait to see Pitt in a movie helmed by David Leitch, one of the creators of the “John Wick” franchise.
The footage of this movie was the most beautiful of all CinemaCon.
Alexander Skarsgård plays a Viking prince out for revenge after the death of his father. The movie also stars Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, and Anya Taylor-Joy.
The movie is bloody, unforgiving, yet gorgeous to watch. And we only saw a few minutes of footage. We can only imagine what the whole movie is like.
Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton star as the cave divers who go through extraordinary length to save twelve kids and their soccer coach.
Here he plays a version of himself who quits acting and winds up accepting a personal appearance gig because it’s so lucrative. The man who hires him, played by “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal, turns out to be a fugitive from justice and it leads to Cage having to be a real-life hero to take him down.
The callbacks to the Cage classics are plentiful. We still can’t believe Cage was down to do this.
Paramount showed the CinemaCon audience “M:I 7” footage of Cruise driving a motorcycle off a cliff and then BASE jumping during the free fall.
We can only imagine what else Cruise has in store for us in this movie.
Along with showcasing the stars of the original movie being involved — Sam Neill and Laura Dern — we also saw footage of dinosaurs roaming around the modern world and scaring the heck out of everyone.