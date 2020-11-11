50 of the best movies popular actors have been in

New Line Cinema; Chuck Zlotnick/Sony Pictures Entertainment; Disney/Pixar; Justin Lubin/Universal Studios Hollywood’s biggest actors have been in a wide range of successful films.

Insider rounded up the highest-rated films of 50 popular Hollywood actors, according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

The highest-rated films for acclaimed actors like Samuel L. Jackson, Keanu Reeves, and Lucy Liu are animated flicks.

Actors like Daniel Radcliffe and Paul Rudd are well-known for their successful film series.

Other stars wowed critics in lesser-known films, like Emma Watson in “Ballet Shoes” (2007) and Robert Pattinson in “Good Time” (2017).

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

From up-and-coming talents to established movie stars, read on for the best films that 50 beloved actors have starred in, so far, according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: Documentaries were not included when considering an actor’s highest-rated feature. Critic scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

Ana de Armas starred as Marta in “Knives Out” (2019).

Lionsgate Ana de Armas in ‘Knives Out.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: In the murder mystery “Knives Out,” Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and Lieutenant Elliott (LaKeith Stanfield) investigate the suspicious death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) by interviewing his squabbling heirs and his nurse Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas).

A tightly wound thriller from beginning to end, “Knives Out” impressed critics with its top-notch cinematography, writing, and acting.

Joe Morgenstern wrote for the Wall Street Journal, “Entertainment that’s as smart, witty, stylish, and exhilarating as any movie lover could wish for.”

John Boyega played Finn in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015).

Disney/Lucasfilm John Boyega in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: Set 30 years after the fall of the Empire, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” sees the rise of a new trio of heroes – Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe (Oscar Isaac), and Finn (John Boyega) – as a new order of evil gathers power in the galaxy.

Critics applauded “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” for finding fresh material for the long-running franchise and filling it with loveable new characters.

“The new movie, as an act of pure storytelling, streams by with fluency and zip,” Anthony Lane wrote for The New Yorker.

Aubrey Plaza played Darius Britt in “Safety Not Guaranteed” (2012).

FilmDistrict Aubrey Plaza and Jake Johnson starred in ‘Safety Not Guaranteed.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: Intrigued by a newspaper ad from a man (Mark Duplass) who wants to journey back in time, magazine intern Darius Britt (Aubrey Plaza) and her colleagues travel to the outskirts of Washington to interview him and investigate his project.

Imbued with bittersweet sadness and sincerity, “Safety Not Guaranteed” impressed critics with its emotional depth.

“Few films so gloriously live up to their potential,” Jessica Lambert wrote for Little White Lies.

Anthony Mackie played King in “The Hate U Give” (2018).

20th Century Fox Anthony Mackie in ‘The Hate U Give.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: In “The Hate U Give,” based on the novel by Angie Thomas, high schooler Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg) tries to keep her home life and school life separate, but after her childhood friend Khalil (Algee Smith) is killed by a police officer, she finds herself taking an increasingly public role in her community.

Anthony Mackie played an integral role in the film as King, a local gang leader and the stepfather of Starr’s best friend.

“It delivers a knockout gut punch that resonates with poignant tenacity, a sobering reality and a blistering performance from Amandla Stenberg,” Zehra Phelan wrote for Flavourmag.

Anne Hathaway was Sarah Barlage Bilott in “Dark Waters” (2019).

Focus Features Anne Hathaway in ‘Dark Waters.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: Based on a true story, “Dark Waters” follows corporate defence attorney Rob Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) as he takes up a massive environmental lawsuit against a chemical-manufacturing corporation, with the support of his wife, Sarah (Anne Hathaway).

“Dark Waters” proved itself to be a beautifully-shot drama about everyday heroes.

“The groundswell of dogged determination propelling this environmental thriller is so powerful that it deals effortlessly with the knotty tangle of facts packed into its plot. Much of this is down to the film’s star and initiator, Mark Ruffalo,”Sandra Hall wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald.

In “Mississippi Grind” (2015), Ryan Reynolds was Curtis.

A24 Ryan Reynolds in ‘Mississippi Grind.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: In “Mississippi Grind,” gambling addict Gerry (Ben Mendelsohn) sinks his money at poker tables until he meets Curtis (Ryan Reynolds). Convinced that his new friend carries good luck, Gerry takes Curtis on the road with him to New Orleans.

A drama that came and went too quickly in theatres, “Mississippi Grind” was reviewed as an underrated gem.

“‘Mississippi Grind’ winds up being an improbably satisfying, even heartwarming character study,” wrote Ann Hornaday for The Washington Post.

Idris Elba voiced Chief Bogo in “Zootopia” (2016).

Walt Disney Idris Elba voiced a character in the Disney film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Summary: In “Zootopia,” Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) is proud to be the first rabbit to join Zootopia’s police force. But when corrupt politicians shake up the town, she’s forced to team up with sly fox Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman).

Idris Elba voiced the head of police, Chief Bogo, in the animated movie

“Zootopia” exceeded expectations for a lot of critics, proving that Disney still has original stories up its sleeve.

“The genius of the film lies in its combination of traditional Disney characters and situations with a very subversive storytelling style,” Geoffrey Macnab wrote for the Independent.

Laverne Cox played Gail in “Promising Young Woman” (2020).

FilmNation Entertainment Laverne Cox in ‘Promising Young Woman.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: After her bright future is derailed, Cassandra Thomas (Carey Mulligan) spends her days presenting herself as easy prey for would-be rapists, only to put them in their place.

Laverne Cox had a supporting role in the film as Gail, Cassandra’s coworker.

A blistering condemnation of sexual harassment, “Promising Young Woman” proved to be a riveting and empowering thriller.

“Delivers a scathingly bracing, broad critique of toxic masculinity in all its self- and other-destructive forms,”Mel Valentin wrote for Screen Anarchy.

Keanu Reeves voiced Duke Caboom in “Toy Story 4” (2019).

Disney/Pixar Keanu Reeves voiced Duke Caboom in ‘Toy Story 4.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: In “Toy Story 4,” Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen) adjust to their new life with a young girl named Bonnie. When Bonnie brings Forky (voiced by Tony Hale) home from school, Woody takes it upon himself to look after the nervous new toy.

Keanu Reeves lent his voice as Duke Caboom, a Canadian daredevil that Woody meets along the way.

The film garnered nearly universal praise from critics, who applauded Pixar for shaping fresh material around beloved characters.

“‘Toy Story 4’ proves there’s still life in these toys in an emotionally heartfelt tale,” wrote Kelechi Ehenulo for Confessions from a Geek Mind.

Anya Taylor-Joy was Thomasin in “The Witch” (2015).

A24 Anya Taylor-Joy in ‘The Witch.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: Set in 1600s New England, “The Witch” follows the slow descent of a family into madness after the youngest child vanishes without a trace and the young twins point blame at their eldest sister, Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy).

A slow-burn psychological horror film, “The Witch” rewarded patient viewers with a bone-chilling third act.

“Those that patiently – and bravely – sit through ‘The Witch’ will find an unsettling movie, loaded with tension that keeps escalating until the film’s final frame,” Victor Stiff wrote for Tilt Magazine.

Mark Ruffalo portrayed Michael Rezendes in “Spotlight” (2015).

Open Road Films Mark Ruffalo in ‘Spotlight.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: Inspired by true events, “Spotlight” centres on Mike Rezendes (Ruffalo) and a team of Boston Globe investigative journalists as they work to uncover the sexual harassment scandal within the Catholic church.

“Spotlight” earned overwhelming praise from critics, who were enthralled by its real-life story and powerful acting performances.

“[Director Tom] McCarthy is dealing with grim subject matter but the film has the momentum of a well-told detective thriller,”Geoffrey Macnab wrote for the Independent.

Ellen Page voiced Rosy in the English version of “My Life as a Zucchini” (2016).

GKIDS Ellen Page voiced a character in ‘My Life as a Zucchini.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Summary: In “My Life as a Zucchini,” also known as “Ma Vie de Courgette,” after a tragic accident leaves him orphaned, Zucchini (voiced in English by Erick Abbate) adjusts to life in a Swiss orphanage and grows closer to the officer (voiced in English by Nick Offerman) assigned to his case.

In the English dub of the French film, Ellen Page provided the voice of Rosy.

With a delightful animation style and dark story, “My Life as a Zucchini” was received as a striking, original film.

“Somewhere in the mysterious space between the script and the animation, ‘My Life as a Courgette’ boasts moments of … essential human truth that will leave you floored,” Kevin Maher wrote for The Times.

Emma Watson played Pauline Fossil in “Ballet Shoes” (2007).

BBC One Emma Watson in ‘Ballet Shoes.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Summary: Based on the novel by Noel Streatfeild, “Ballet Shoes” is set in 1930s London and follows the adventures of three young girls – Pauline (Emma Watson), Petrova (Yasmin Paige), and Posy (Lucy Boynton) – after they’re adopted by an eccentric explorer (Richard Griffiths).

A transformative family drama with plenty of heart, “Ballet Shoes” earned admiration from critics across the board.

“While watching ‘Ballet Shoes,’ I felt like a time machine had transported me to London in the 1930s, then set me in the midst of this wonderful humanistic story,” Betty Jo Tucker wrote for Reel Talk Movie Reviews.

Timothée Chalamet was Kyle Scheible in “Lady Bird” (2017).

A24 Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan in ‘Lady Bird.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Summary: After renaming herself Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan), a high schooler fights for independence and looks for love during a tumultuous senior year.

In the film, Timothée Chalamet played Lady Bird’s aloof crush, Kyle Scheible.

In the capable hands of director Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird” earned acclaim as one of the best coming-of-age films in years.

Peter Bradshaw described the film as a “gloriously funny and wistfully autobiographical coming-of-age comedy” in his review for The Guardian.

Pedro Pascal played Pietro Alvarez in “If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018).

Plan B Entertainment Pedro Pascal in ‘If Beale Street Could Talk.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Summary: In this compelling drama set in 1970s Harlem, young Tish (KiKi Layne) and her fiancé, Alonzo (Stephan James), face unexpected challenges when Alonzo is arrested for a crime he didn’t commit.

Pascal briefly appeared in the drama as Pietro Alvarez.

“If Beale Street Could Talk” captivated critics with its tender, moving story about love and injustice.

“[Barry] Jenkins’s ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ is a gorgeous, enveloping film,” Hannah Giorgis wrote for The Atlantic. “And one of its most poignant triumphs is how vividly it captures the depth and complication of intimacy among its Black characters.”

Oscar Isaac portrayed José Ramos-Horta in “Balibo” (2009).

Balibo Film Pty Ltd. Oscar Isaac in ‘Balibo.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Summary: After five young Australian journalists are killed in East Timor, veteran reporter Roger East (Anthony LaPaglia) travels to Balibo to bring them to justice with the help of José Ramos-Horta (Oscar Isaac).

“Balibo” wowed reviewers with its compelling reimagining of a chilling true story.

“This is as good as cinema gets,” Thomas Caldwell wrote for Cinema Autopsy. “The story may be devastating but as a cinematic accomplishment, ‘Balibo’ is something to be celebrated.”

Daniel Kaluuya was Chris Washington in “Get Out” (2017).

Universal Pictures Daniel Kaluuya in ‘Get Out.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Summary: When his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) invites him on a trip upstate to meet her family, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) is anxious to impress them. But after their weekend getaway raises bone-chilling questions, Chris just hopes he can escape with his life.

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, “Get Out” received rave reviews, which called it an intelligent horror-comedy that kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

“Peele seduces, subverts and manipulates audience expectations – as the masters Alfred Hitchcock, John Carpenter, and Stanley Kubrick did before him,” Anne Thompson wrote for Indie Wire.

Ezra Miller played Patrick in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012).

Summit Entertainment Ezra Miller in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Summary: After noticing that freshman loner Charlie (Logan Lerman) could use some friends, high-school seniors Sam (Watson) and Patrick (Ezra Miller) take him under their wing and introduce him to parties, good music, and the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

A film that felt universal and extremely personal at the same time, “Perks of Being a Wallflower,” based on the novel by Stephen Chbosky, was praised as a gently empowering coming-of-age movie.

“Stephen Chbosky directs with sensitive confidence and wrings impressive work out of his young leads,” wrote film critic Chris Carpenter.

Lucy Liu voiced Lady Sagami in the English dub of “The Tale of Princess Kaguya” (2013).

Universal Pictures Lucy Liu voiced a character in ‘The Tale of Princess Kaguya.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Summary: Found as a nymph in a tiny bamboo stalk, Princess Kaguya (voiced in English by Chloë Grace Moretz) grows up to be a promising woman in her town and challenges potential suitors to impossible tasks.

In the English version of the animated movie, Lucy Liu voiced Lady Sagami, Kaguya’s etiquette coach.

“The Tale of Princess Kaguya” was highly praised as a remarkable and beautifully animated feature.

“As you’d expect from the co-founder of Studio Ghibli, [Isao] Takahata has created a ravishing, technically perfect product and the hand-drawn, watercolour images explode with tender, humorous details,” Charlotte O’Sullivan wrote for the London Evening Standard.

John Gallagher Jr. starred alongside Brie Larson in “Short Term 12” (2013).

Traction Media John Gallagher Jr. in ‘Short Term 12.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Summary: In “Short Term 12,” Grace (Brie Larson), a counselor for at-risk youth, and her boyfriend, Mason (John Gallagher Jr.), try to help the young kids and teens under their charge while facing hurdles in their own relationship.

Delicately written and supported by an incredible ensemble cast of rising talent, the film blew critics away.

“Set in a foster-care facility outside of San Francisco, this independent drama is vivid and heartfelt in its depiction of social work,” Ben Sachs wrote for the Chicago Reader.

Kristen Stewart was Beth Travis in “Certain Women” (2016).

IFC Films Kristen Stewart in ‘Certain Women.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: Told through a series of vignettes set in the Midwest, “Certain Women” centres on attorney Laura Wells (Laura Dern), strong-willed wife Gina Lewis (Michelle Williams), and an education law teacher named Beth Travis (Kristen Stewart).

Reviewers praised “Certain Women” as a subtle, delicately-written drama with an exceedingly talented cast.

“[Director] Kelly Reichardt elicits every nuance from her small-town characters and leaves the viewer on the verge of reading their minds,” Kate Muir wrote for The Times.

In “Catch Me If You Can” (2002), Amy Adams was Brenda.

DreamWorks SKG Amy Adams in ‘Catch Me If You Can.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Summary: Inspired by true events, “Catch Me If You Can” details the extraordinary life of con artist Frank Abagnale Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio), who disguises himself as a pilot, lawyer, and doctor while on the run from the FBI.

Amy Adams had a supporting role as a young nurse named Brenda who falls for Frank.

“Catch Me If You Can” wowed critics with its incredible story and charming leads.

“The lighthearted tone and smart pacing allow for unwavering entertainment, plenty of natural humour, and [Steven] Spielberg’s knack for sympathizing with antiheroes,” Mike Massie wrote for Gone With the Twins.

Dev Patel starred as David in “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (2020).

Fox Searchlight Dev Patel in ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: Based on the classic novel by Charles Dickens, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” details the eventful, and often tragic, life of David Copperfield (Dev Patel) from birth into adulthood.

Serving as both a love letter to the original source material and an irreverent modern comedy, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” was quickly praised by critics.

“A sincere affection for and understanding of the source material shines through in its wit and good nature,” Mary Sollosi wrote for Entertainment Weekly.

Emma Stone played Abigail in “The Favourite” (2018).

Fox Searchlight Emma Stone in ‘The Favourite.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Summary: Set in 18th-century England, “The Favourite” follows Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) and young Abigail (Emma Stone) as they compete for the affection of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman).

The dark comedy was highly praised by film critics for its subversive tone and charismatic cast.

“A strongly acted costume drama that is completely brazen in its execution in the best possible ways,” wrote Matthew St. Clair forCinema Sentries.

Jack Quaid was Fish Bang in “Logan Lucky” (2017).

FilmNation Entertainment Jack Quaid in ‘Logan Lucky.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: In the crime comedy “Logan Lucky,” the Logan family – Jimmy (Channing Tatum), Clyde (Adam Driver), and Mellie (Riley Keough) – recruit demolition expert Joe Bang (Craig) to help them steal money from the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Jack Quaid had a supporting role in the film as Fish Bang, Joe’s younger brother.

“Logan Lucky” earned a warm reception from critics, who fell in love with the hapless characters at the centre of its oddball story.

“[Director Steven] Soderbergh knows how to develop good characters and maximise the talent at his disposal,” Ricardo Gallegos wrote for Pólvora. “‘Logan Lucky’ is a brilliant example of just that.”

Will Smith was Agent J in “Men in Black” (1997).

Columbia Pictures Will Smith in ‘Men in Black.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: In “Men in Black” a young cop named James Darrel Edwards (Will Smith) is approached by a galactic organisation. Now Agent J, the rookie teams up with Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) to save the planet from malevolent aliens.

Critics said “Men in Black” was bolstered by high-concept storytelling, groundbreaking special effects, and witty dialogue.

“‘Men in Black’ is the wryest, sharpest, most entertaining special effects film in recent memory, a simultaneous participant and mocking parody of the more-bang-for-your-buck behemoth genre,” Paul Tatara wrote for CNN.

John C. Reilly was Reed Rothchild in “Boogie Nights” (1997).

New Line Cinema Mark Wahlberg and John C. Reilly in ‘Boogie Nights.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Summary: Set in the early 1970s, “Boogie Nights” tracks the meteoric rise of teenage busboy Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg) after he’s discovered by a director in the adult-entertainment industry.

John C. Reilly had a central role in the film as Reed Rothchild, a fellow actor in the industry.

Carried by an incredible ensemble cast, “Boogie Nights” was received as a riveting comedic drama.

“It is remarkable that [Seymour Hoffman] was able to stand out – it’s packed with great performances from some of the best of the best: Don Cheadle, John C. Reilly, William H. Macy, Heather Graham, and, of course, Burt Reynolds,” Charles Mudede wrote for The Stranger.

Chiwetel Ejiofor starred as Solomon Northup in “12 Years a Slave” (2013).

Fox Searchlight Chiwetel Ejiofor in ’12 Years a Slave.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Summary: Set in pre-Civil War America, “12 Years a Slave” centres on Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a free man from upstate New York who is captured and enslaved for 12 years in the American South.

“12 Years a Slave” was critically acclaimed as a harrowing drama brimming with praiseworthy performances.

“It seems impossible to think of anyone turning in as fine a performance as Ejiofor does here,” wrote Richard Propes for The Independent Critic.

Lupita Nyong’o was Nakia in “Black Panther” (2018).

Marvel Lupita Nyong’o in ‘Black Panther.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Summary: After losing his father, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) prepares to take his place as king of Wakanda, but a challenger to the throne, Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), appears.

Lupita Nyong’o starred opposite Boseman as Nakia.

In a long line of Marvel movies, “Black Panther” stood out as a thrilling superhero instalment with incredible costuming, effects, and performances.

“When it comes to creative visuals, engaging action and likable characters, ‘Black Panther’ stands confidently next to the best fare offered up by the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Matthew Rozsa wrote for Salon.

In “Almost Famous” (2000), Zooey Deschanel was Anita.

DreamWorks Zooey Deschanel in ‘Almost Famous.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Summary: In “Almost Famous,” a young high schooler named William (Patrick Fugit) is given the opportunity to write for Rolling Stone magazine and join a rock band on tour, befriending musician Russell Hammond (Billy Crudup) and fangirl Penny Lane (Kate Hudson) along the way.

Zooey Deschanel had a supporting role in the film as Willliam’s older sister Anita.

“Almost Famous” charmed critics and swept the awards circuit when it was released.

“A blissfully sweet coming-of-age movie in which everyone, young and less young, comes of age,” Peter Rainer wrote for Vulture.

Samuel L. Jackson voiced Frozone in “The Incredibles” (2004).

Pixar Samuel L. Jackson voiced a character in ‘The Incredibles.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: After superheroes are forced out of the public eye, former supers Bob (voiced by Craig T. Nelson) and Helen Parr (voiced by Holly Hunter) raise their three children in a quiet suburban home. But when Bob is given the chance to use his powers again, he risks putting his family in danger to follow his dream.

Samuel L. Jackson had a memorable voice role in “The Incredibles” as Lucius/Frozone, Bob and Helen’s friend and fellow super.

The Pixar film impressed critics with its inventive animation style and sophisticated storytelling.

“Flies high above the crowd for its worldly wit and compassion for humankind,” Stella Papamichael wrote for the BBC.

Hugh Jackman played Frank Tassone in “Bad Education” (2019).

HBO Hugh Jackman in ‘Bad Education.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Summary: In the dramatic comedy “Bad Education,” which is based on a true story, a Long Island school superintendent (Hugh Jackman) and his assistant (Allison Janney) scramble to cover up an embezzlement scheme when it threatens to tank their reputations.

Critics applauded Jackman and Janney for combining their talents and delivering sharp dialogue with wit and character.

“Director Cory Finley finds the dark humour within this scandal, which he depicts with wit, style, and a terrific cast,” wrote film critic Christy Lemire for RogerEbert.com

Jennifer Lawrence was Ree Dolly in “Winter’s Bone” (2010).

YouTube screenshot Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Winter’s Bone.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Summary: As a teenager, Ree Dolly (Jennifer Lawrence) becomes the head of the household as she cares for her distressed mother and two younger siblings in “Winter’s Bone.” When her father’s court date passes and their house is on the verge of being taken away, Ree sets out to track down her absent dad.

“Winter’s Bone” was reviewed as a haunting character drama that lingers long after the credits roll.

“A rewarding, richly detailed exploration of the strength of character required when confronted by ugly truths,” wrote Jim Schembri for The Age.

Zendaya played Michelle in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017).

Chuck Zlotnick/Sony Pictures Entertainment Zendaya in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: In “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” under the guidance of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Peter Parker (Tom Holland) embraces his newfound abilities as Spider-Man in his hometown of Queens, New York.

Zendaya originated her role as Michelle, or MJ, in the film.

Critics said “Spider-Man: Homecoming” stood out as the best reimagining of the comic-book story yet.

“This is the Spidey movie we’ve been waiting for,” Tufayel Ahmed wrote for Newsweek. “It’s also the best Spider-Man movie of the bunch.”

Maya Rudolph was Lillian in “Bridesmaids” (2011).

Universal Pictures Maya Rudolph in ‘Bridesmaids.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: When Lillian (Maya Rudolph) gets engaged, she can’t wait to name her best friend, Annie (Kristen Wiig), her maid of honour. But as wedding plans go off course, a wedge starts to form between the two friends.

Hilarious and heartfelt in equal measure, “Bridesmaids” was an easy movie for critics to love.

“Through a combination of smart performances and scurrilous gags ‘Bridesmaids’ yanks the buddy comedy from the hands of its traditional owners,” Anthony Quinn wrote for the Independent.

In “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006), Steve Carell was Frank.

Fox Searchlight Pictures Steve Carell in ‘Little Miss Sunshine.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: After 7-year-old Olive (Abigail Breslin) unexpectedly gets into the Little Miss Sunshine beauty pageant in California, her bickering family reluctantly drops everything to give her a chance at the crown.

Steve Carell starred alongside Toni Collette and Greg Kinnear as Olive’s uncle, Frank.

Critic Peter Travers called it “a scrappy human comedy that takes an honest path to laughs and is twice as funny and touching for it” in his review for Rolling Stones.

Robert Pattinson was Connie Nikas in “Good Time” (2017).

A24 Robert Pattinson in ‘Good Time.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: In “Good Time,” Constantine “Connie” Nikas (Robert Pattinson) races against the clock to free his younger brother (Benny Safdie) from jail as he gets entangled in the criminal underbelly of New York City.

Critics called “Good Time” an exceptional action thriller that passed with soaring colours due to Pattinson’s performance.

“The urgent docu-style filming is impressive, but it’s Pattinson’s fearless turn that lingers,” Kevin Maher wrote for The Times.

Constance Wu starred as Rachel in “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018).

Warner Bros. Constance Wu in ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: In the comedy “Crazy Rich Asians,” Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) travels to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick (Henry Golding), for a wedding, but she’s soon thrown a curveball when she realises that Nick’s family comes from immense wealth.

Stylistically gorgeous and funny, “Crazy Rich Asians” was a highly praised romantic comedy.

“A successful culture clash rom-com carried by a three-dimensional star turn from Constance Wu,” Matthew St. Clair wrote for Cinema Sentries.

In “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), Charlize Theron was Imperator Furiosa.

Jasin Boland/Warner Bros. Charlize Theron in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: In a distant future mired by desolation, warrior Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) forms a tenuous alliance with drifter Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) to survive the surrounding wasteland and overthrow a local tyrant.

A breathless action movie, “Mad Max: Fury Road” blew critics away with its creative visuals and striking fight choreography.

“‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ delivers,” wrote James Berardinelli for Reel Views. “There’s no clearer or more succinct way to put it. 30 years after last appearing on the big screen, Max roars back with a vengeance.”

Paul Rudd played Scott Lang/Ant-Man in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

Disney/Marvel Paul Rudd in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Summary: After the villainous Thanos deals a devastating blow to half of the universe, the remaining Avengers, including Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Tony Stark (Downey Jr.), and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), come together and concoct a last-ditch effort to save humanity.

Critics loved “Avengers: Endgame” for its costuming, cinematography, editing, and effects.

“The only complaint about ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is that it raises the bar so high that there may well never be a superhero movie to match it,” Matthew Norman wrote for the London Evening Standard.

Tessa Thompson starred as Sylvie in “Sylvie’s Love” (2020).

Amazon Prime Video Tessa Thompson in ‘Sylvie’s Love.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Summary: Set in the 1950s and 1960s, “Sylvie’s Love” follows Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) and Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha) through the years, from their first meeting at a record store in Harlem to their chance encounter years later.

In the capable hands of its cast and crew, this dazzling period romance was a winner for critics.

“The period setting, sumptuous score, stunning costume design, Tessa Thompson – there is much to be enjoyed in this type of film, which doesn’t come along very often,” Fiona Underhill wrote for Jump Cut.

Donald Glover had a brief appearance in “The Muppets” (2011).

Disney Donald Glover in ‘The Muppets.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Summary: After they uncover a sinister plot, fans Gary (Jason Segel), Mary (Adams), and Walter (voiced by Peter Linz) do their best to reunite the Muppets before their beloved theatre is destroyed by an oil tycoon.

Glover had a brief role in the film as a junior CDE executive.

Colourful, cute, and chock-full of jokes, “The Muppets” was described as fun for the whole family.

“This is a warmly inspired nostalgia kick that will delight both longtime fans and endear the franchise to a new generation,” wrote film critic Jeffrey Lyles.

Zac Efron played Link Larkin in “Hairspray” (2007).

New Line Cinema Zac Efron in ‘Hairspray.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: A remake of the classic 1988 film and 2002 Broadway musical, “Hairspray” is about Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky), a young teenager with big hair and bigger ambitions. But as she gets closer to television fame, Tracy is confronted by the segregation plaguing 1960s Baltimore.

Zac Efron had a memorable role in the film as TV star Link Larkin.

Joyful and subversive, “Hairspray” was praised as a fun musical with a rousing message.

“‘Hairspray’ is an infectious aerosol comedy with nearly every hair in place,” John Moore wrote for The Denver Post.

Rashida Jones was Marylin Delpy in “The Social Network” (2010).

Columbia Pictures Rashida Jones in ‘The Social Network.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Summary: Inspired by true events, “The Social Network” follows Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) on his path to becoming a lucrative tech CEO, through the eyes of the friends he discarded on his way to the top.

Rashida Jones played Marylin Delpy, a junior defence lawyer.

Though the legitimacy of its plot raised a few questions, there was no denying that “The Social Network” was a well-written and excellently directed drama.

“The movie’s lustrous, deep-focus frames and headlong pace are difficult to resist. It’s an entertainingly cynical small movie,”David Edelstein wrote for New York magazine.

Kate Winslet was Marianne Dashwood in “Sense and Sensibility” (1995).

Columbia Pictures Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet in ‘Sense and Sensibility.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen, “Sense and Sensibility” centres on Elinor (Emma Thompson) and her sister, Marianne Dashwood (Kate Winslet), in early-1800s England. After their father passes away, the Dashwood sisters attempt to find suitors and restore their place in high society.

Brought to life by a talented cast, “Sense and Sensibility” was praised as a wonderful translation of Austen’s beloved work.

Michael Wilmington wrote for the Chicago Tribune, “This movie, made with love and wit, reminds us how much charm, liveliness, passion, good sense – and sensibility – Jane Austen provides.”

John David Washington was Detective Stallworth in “BlacKkKlansman” (2018).

Focus Features John David Washington in ‘BlacKkKlansman.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Summary: Based on a true story, “BlacKkKlansman” details the dangerous undercover mission undertaken by detective Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) and his partner, Flip Zimmerman (Driver), to infiltrate and dismantle the Ku Klux Klan.

“BlacKkKlansman” proved that director Spike Lee more than deserves his reputation as a revolutionary filmmaker.

“The chemistry between Washington and Driver is essential to maintaining the rhythm of the film persistent and entertaining in a constant shift between crime and comedy,” Victor Pineyro wrote for Seventh Art Studio.

Daniel Radcliffe was Harry Potter in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” (2011).

Warner Bros. Pictures Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Summary: After preparing for his biggest battle yet, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) returns to Hogwarts with Hermione (Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint) to confront Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) on his former school grounds.

Suspenseful and thrilling, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” served as an exciting and satisfying conclusion to the long-running franchise.

“For a grand finale to a truly epic, good-natured franchise, this is a perfect goodbye that’s very hard to beat,” Ed Gibbs wrote for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Jamie Foxx played Bats in “Baby Driver” (2017).

TriStar Pictures Jamie Foxx in ‘Baby Driver.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: In “Baby Driver,” the titular getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) thought he’d repaid his debt to crime boss Doc, but when he gets pulled into one last heist, everything he loves is on the line.

Jamie Foxx appeared as Bats, a member of Doc’s crime gang.

Critics across the board praised the film’s originality and energy.

“It’s a triumph. It’s as lightweight as a soufflé, yet as solid as a Ferrari. And it interweaves the inner and outer lives of its hero lightly but with real perception,” wrote Nigel Andrews for the Financial Times.

Emily Blunt starred alongside John Krasinski in “A Quiet Place” (2018).

Paramount Pictures Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in ‘A Quiet Place.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Summary: In the wake of an alien invasion that devastates the planet, a family of four hides from extraterrestrial creatures who hunt by sound. With another baby on the way, parents Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and Lee Abbott (John Krasinski) attempt to protect their children from harm.

Clever and well-paced, “A Quiet Place” quickly secured itself a critically acclaimed position in the modern horror genre.

“At a brisk 90 minutes, it’s one of the most inventive and beautifully crafted and acted horror movies I’ve seen in a very long time, and I think the main reason for its power is the family crisis at its core,” Peter Rainer wrote for The Christian Science Monitor.

Ryan Gosling starred in “Drive” (2011).

FilmDistrict Ryan Gosling in ‘Drive.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: In “Drive,” a skilled driver (Ryan Gosling) splits his time as a Hollywood stuntman and a getaway driver for criminals. But when a job goes awry and his neighbour Irene (Mulligan) is put in harm’s way, the driver does everything he can to keep her safe.

“Drive” earned praise from critics, who marveled at its stunning camera work and unforgettable leading performances.

Film critic Michael Dequina wrote that the movie “delivers the thrilling action goods with craft and distinctive style.”

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.