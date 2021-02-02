The 11 best movies coming to Netflix in February that are worth your time

Netflix ‘Malcolm & Marie.’

Netflix has a great collection of titles coming in February.

There’s the hotly anticipated Netflix original, “Malcolm & Marie.”

Also available this month are favourites like “Inception,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “The Conjuring.”

“Eat Pray Love” (Available February 1)

Sony Pictures Julia Roberts in ‘Eat Pray Love.’

We can’t all travel right now, but the movies can do that for us.

Here Julia Roberts plays a woman looking to find herself after a painful divorce by travelling the world.

“Inception” (Available February 1)

Warner Bros. Pictures Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Inception.’

Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece stars Leonardo DiCaprio as the leader of a group of thieves with a particular talent: going into a person’s dreams and placing an idea. But things get messy when DiCaprio’s character brings his own issues into the job.

“My Best Friend’s Wedding” (Available February 1)

Zucker Brothers Production Dermot Mulroney and Julia Roberts in ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding.’

This Julia Roberts classic stars the Oscar-winner as a jealous woman who embarks on a mission to get her longtime friend (Dermot Mulroney) back before he marries his fiancée (Cameron Diaz).

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (Available February 1)

Archive Photos/Getty Images Chevy Chase in ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.’

The holidays may be over but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy this classic comedy. Once more, Chevy Chase is hilarious as Clark Griswold, who in this sequel is determined to deliver the perfect family Christmas.

“Shutter Island” (Available February 1)

Paramount Pictures Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Shutter Island.’

Leonardo DiCaprio teams with Martin Scorsese in this twisted thriller that follows a US Marshal investigating a murderer who escaped from a hospital for the criminally insane.

“Malcolm & Marie” (Available February 5)

Netflix John David Washington and Zendaya in ‘Malcolm & Marie.’

Director Sam Levinson (creator of “Euphoria”) crafts an emotionally-charged drama starring John David Washington as a director and Zendaya as his girlfriend whose relationship is on the brink after returning from the premiere of his movie.

“War Dogs” (Available February 8)

Warner Bros. (L-R) Miles Teller and Jonah Hill in ‘War Dogs.’

Jonah Hill and Miles Teller are fantastic in this dark comedy about two friends who start a company as arms dealers who gain a fortune selling ammunition.

“Middle of Nowhere” (Available February 11)

Participant David Oyelowo and Emayatzy Corinealdi in ‘Middle of Nowhere.’

Ava DuVernay’s powerful movie follows a woman (Emayatzy Corinealdi) who drops out of medical school and puts her full focus on the well being of her husband (David Oyelowo) as he’s sentenced to eight years in prison.

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever” (Available February 12)

Netflix Lana Condor in ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever.’

This Netflix original rom-com ends with its third and final movie that follows the life of Lara Jean (Lana Condor).

“The Conjuring” and “The Conjuring 2” (Available February 21)

Warner Bros. Pictures Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in ‘The Conjuring.’

Close out the month with a horror double feature.

Franchise creator James Wan helms these first two movies in the franchise that dramatizes the adventures of real-life paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

