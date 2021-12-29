The 27 best movies of 2021

“CODA” is a sweet coming-of-age story centered around a teen with deaf parents.

Emilia Jones, known for her role in Netflix’s “Locke & Key,” shines in this coming-of-age film as Ruby, a high school student with a passion for singing who struggles to balance nurturing her talents as she helps with the family fishing business.

A child of deaf adults (or CODA for short, hence the film’s title) Ruby is torn between heading to college to pursue her dreams and juggling the responsibilities of being her family’s interpreter.

A remake of a French film, “La Famille Bélier, “CODA,” which won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, cast deaf actors in its lead roles, including Oscar winner Marlee Matlin.

Jones learned American Sign Language which is used extensively and expressively in the film to curse, joke casually about sex, and in light-hearted moments between Ruby, her parents, and her older brother as the film makes you fully invested in each of its main characters, not just the child who can hear.

Though some may be bothered a bit that the film’s characters are so codependent on their hearing daughter for a good portion of the movie, ultimately, “CODA” is a story about a close-knit family supporting one another and the sacrifices we make for our loved ones without compromising our own pursuits.

“CODA” is available to stream on Apple TV+. — Kirsten Acuna