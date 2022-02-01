The 16 best movies coming to Netflix in February

“The Addams Family” (February 1) Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia in ‘The Addams Family.’ Paramount Enjoy the 1991 live-action movie version of the hit macabre 1960s TV show (based on the New Yorker cartoons). Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia are perfect as the parents, Morticia and Gomez, with Christina Ricci and Jimmy Workman also great casting for the kids Wednesday and Pugsley. Don’t forget Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester too.

“Anaconda” (February 1) Jennifer Lopez in ‘Anaconda.’ Columbia Pictures As the years pass, this B-movie horror just gets better and better to watch. We follow a film crew (made up of Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Owen Wilson, and Eric Stoltz) as they travel the Amazon with a crazed hunter (Jon Voight) to seek out the largest snake in the world.

“Batman Begins” & “The Dark Knight” (February 1) Christian Bale in ‘Batman Begins.’ Warner Bros./’Batman Begins’ Make it a fun evening this month and do a double feature of the first two movies in the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy.

“Caddyshack” & “Caddyshack 2” (February 1) (L-R) Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield in ‘Caddyshack.’ Warner Bros. If watching a comedy is more your speed, make it a double dose of the wacky golfing antics of Chevy Chase in the “Caddyshack” movies. But be warned: the sequel doesn’t hold a candle to the first movie, which along with Chase stars Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield, and Ted Knight.

“Despicable Me” & “Despicable Me 2” (February 1) ‘Despicable Me 2.’ Universal Pictures Here’s a good double feature for the kids. Watch the fiendish adventures of Gru and the Minions.

“The Devil’s Advocate” (February 1) Al Pacino (top) and Keanu Reeves in ‘The Devil’s Advocate.’ Warner Bros. Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino, and Charlize Theron all shine in this horror movie about a hotshot Florida lawyer (Reeves) who becomes the protégé of a major New York City lawyer (Pacino), who turns out to be the devil.

“The Exorcist” (February 1) (L-R) Max von Sydow and Jason Miller in ‘The Exorcist.’ Warner Bros. If you need a more serious supernatural horror, go and watch the William Friedkin classic.

“The Hangover” (February 1) (L-R) Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper, and Ed Helms in ‘The Hangover.’ Warner Bros. Director Todd Phillips went and made Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis overnight superstars thanks to this comedy about a group of friends who misplace the groom on a Las Vegas bachelor party gone wild.

“The Other Guys” (February 1) (L-R) Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in ‘The Other Guys.’ Columbia Pictures A classic from the Will Ferrell/Adam McKay era, we follow Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg as two New York City detectives who, despite being the joke of the department, turn out to be the city’s top cops.

“Watchmen” (February 1) Zack Snyder’s ‘Watchmen.’ YouTube/Warner Bros. Like all of Zack Snyder’s work, this 2009 adaptation of the beloved DC Comics series is an obsession to some and despised by others. Take time out to watch it for yourself and draw your own conclusions.

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” (February 15) ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.’ Sony Marking the directorial debut of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (the producers behind “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “The Millers vs the Machines”), this adaptation of the popular late 1970s children’s book showcased the duo’s talents of combining comedy with touching coming-of-age storytelling.

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” (February 18) Rory Kennedy’s ‘Downfall: The Case Against Boeing.’ Netflix This shocking documentary that wowed audiences at this year’s Sundance Film Festival from director Rory Kennedy (“Last Days in Vietnam”) looks at how the pursuit of profit led to a cover-up and negligence when two deadly Boeing plane crashes happened in the same five-month period in late 2018 and early 2019. It led to the deaths of 346 passengers.