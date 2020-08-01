The 16 best movies coming to Netflix in August that are worth your time

Focus Features ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.’

A great collection of hit movies are coming to Netflix in August.

“Jurassic Park,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” and “The NeverEnding Story” are just a few.

There’s also the Netflix original action movie, “Project Power,” starring Jamie Foxx.

August is officially here. With the new month, Netflix is bringing a bunch of Hollywood titles to the service.

There’s a great mix to dive into: “Jurassic Park” (and its sequels), the original “Mad Max,” “Being John Malkovich,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “The NeverEnding Story,” and James Bond movies “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace.”

And tucked in the middle of the month is the latest Netflix original action movie, “Project Power,” starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

See below all 16 movies coming to Netflix in August we think you should check out:

“A Knight’s Tale” (Available August 1)

Sony Heath Ledger in ‘A Knight’s Tale.’

This action-comedy stars Heath Ledger as a peasant who pretends to be a knight and gains popularity after winning jousting matches.

The movie stands out thanks to its use of contemporary music contrasted with its medieval time period. Songs featured in the movie include “We Will Rock You” from Queen and “The Boys Are Back in Town” from Thin Lizzy.

“An Education” (Available August 1)

Sony Pictures Classics Carey Mulligan and Peter Sarsgaard in ‘An Education.’

Carey Mulligan and Peter Sarsgaard star in this coming-of-age drama about a schoolgirl named Jenny (Mulligan) who is seduced by a con man (Sarsgaard).

This was the breakout role for Mulligan, who earned a best actress Oscar nomination for her performance.

“Being John Malkovich” (Available August 1)

IMDB / Universal Studios Catherine Keener and John Cusack in ‘Being John Malkovich.’

Thanks to the combination of director Spike Jonze and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, we are given the fantastical tale of a puppeteer (played by John Cusack) who discovers a portal that goes inside the mind of actor John Malkovich.

The movie has been hailed as a late 1990s classic for its originality and bizarre comedy.

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (Available August 1)

Focus Features Jim Carrey in ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.’

You can make it a Charlie Kaufman double feature this month since Netflix also has another of the screenwriter’s great works.

This time teaming with director Michel Gondry, the two bring to life a unique love story that follows a guy played by Jim Carrey who goes to a doctor so he can have the memories of his ex (Kate Winslet) erased from his mind. It leads to one of the most creative love stories you’ll ever see.

“Hardcore Henry” (Available August 1)

STX Entertainment/YouTube ‘Hardcore Henry.’

The story of this ultra-violent action movie is told from the point of view of our main character, Henry (Sergey Valyaev). We essentially are him as he shoots and fights all of the bad guys thanks to his cybernetic new body he got after suffering a gruesome accident before the movie started.

Looking for a different kind of action movie? Then you have to check this out.

“Jurassic Park” (Available August 1)

Universal Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jurassic Park.’

Steven Spielberg’s timeless adventure movie set on an island where dinosaurs have been genetically reborn is still as fun to watch now as it was when it opened back in 1993.

We can’t say the same about its two sequels, “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic Park III,” but those are available on Netflix, too.

“Mad Max” (Available August 1)

Filmways via Netflix Mel Gibson in ‘Mad Max.’

This is the movie that started it all. George Miller’s 1979 tale set in a futuristic Australia where society has lost all its morals, we follow a policeman (Mel Gibson) who begins to lose his mind as he finds himself in a feud with a motorcycle gang that killed his infant child.

“The NeverEnding Story” (Available August 1)

Warner Bros. Wolfgang Petersen’s ‘The NeverEnding Story.’

This epic fantasy movie from director Wolfgang Petersen features incredible visuals as well as amazing production design and special effects. This one never gets old despite how many times you’ve watched it.

“Seabiscuit” (Available August 1)

Universal Tobey Maguire in ‘Seabiscuit.’

Nominated for seven Oscars, this great sports movie looks at the career of horse racing legend Seabiscuit.

Gary Ross delivers a powerful story that makes you root for the underdog horse and his jockey, played by Tobey Maguire, as the two become a sense of hope for many during the Great Depression.

“The Ugly Truth” (Available August 1)

Columbia Pictures Gerard Butler and Katherine Heigl in ‘The Ugly Truth.’

Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler star in this rom-com in which Heigl plays a TV producer whose belief of true love and happily ever after is put into question when she begins working with Mike Chadway (Butler), who doesn’t believe relationships work.

“Nightcrawler” (Available August 10)

Open Road Films Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Nightcrawler.’

Jake Gyllenhaal is scary good in this thriller that follows a guy who films gruesome accidents and aftermaths of violent crimes that occur on the streets of Los Angeles late at night and then sells the footage to a local TV station.

The movie also features great performances from Rene Russo, Riz Ahmed, and Bill Paxton.

“Safety Not Guaranteed” (Available August 13)

FilmDistrict (L-R) Aubrey Plaza, Karan Soni, and Jake Johnson in ‘Safety Not Guaranteed.’

Marking the movie that led to director Colin Trevorrow going on to make “Jurassic World,” this fun indie stars Aubrey Plaza as an intern at a magazine who helps a writer (Jake Johnson) investigate a story looking into a strange newspaper classified ad: “Wanted: Somebody to go back in time with me. This is not a joke.”

“Project Power” (Available August 14)

Netflix Jamie Foxx in ‘Project Power.’

The latest action movie from Netflix stars Jamie Foxx as a guy known as “The Major” who travels to New Orleans in search of his daughter. But to get to her, he has to first track down the supplier of a drug that when taken gives you superpowers for five minutes. T

he Major soon teams with a dealer of the drug (Dominique Fishback) and a cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) to find his daughter.

This slick-shot movie from the directors of “Catfish” is definitely one you want to see on a big TV screen (do yourself a favour, avoid watching it on your phone).

“Les Misérables” (Available August 16)

Universal Pictures Anne Hathaway in ‘Les Misérables.’

Director Tom Hooper brings the latest adaptation of the beloved musical to the big screen thanks to the talents of Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, and Anne Hathaway, who won an Oscar for her performance as Fantine.

“Casino Royale” (Available August 31)

Sony Eva Green and Daniel Craig in ‘Casino Royale.’

Marking the first James Bond movie in which Daniel Craig plays 007, the spy must play a high-stakes poker game to bankrupt a terrorist financier.

“Quantum of Solace” (Available August 31)

20th Century Fox Daniel Craig and Olga Kurylenko in ‘Quantum of Solace.’

Craig returns as Bond in this sequel to “Casino Royale” that probably is the least memorable of the Craig-era 007 movies, but it’s still worth a watch.

