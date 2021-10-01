The 15 best movies coming to Netflix in October

“The Guilty” (October 1) Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘The Guilty.’ Netflix Jake Gyllenhaal gives an Oscar-worthy performance as an LAPD police detective who has been demoted to a 911 dispatcher. We watch as he goes above and beyond to help a distressed caller, but it leads to more trouble than good.

“Desperado” (October 1) Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas in ‘Desperado.’ Archive Photos/Getty Images Robert Rodriguez arrived on the scene with this bloody revenge tale starring Antonio Banderas as a gun-toting mariachi player who is out to take down a drug lord.

“Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood” (October 1) Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans in ‘Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.’ Miramax Films The Wayans brothers had been spoofing genres all the way back to when Keenen Ivory Wayans took on Blaxploitation with “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka” in the late 1980s. But they topped themselves (before the “Scary Movie” franchise) with this spoof at urban movies like “Boyz n the Hood,” “Menace II Society” and more.

“Ghost” (October 1) Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in ‘Ghost.’ Paramount Pictures You seriously don’t have a pulse if you can pass up the chance to watch this classic romantic drama starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore.

“Gladiator” (October 1) Russell Crowe in ‘Gladiator.’ DreamWorks Pictures This Oscar-winning swords-and-sandals epic made Russell Crowe (who also won an Oscar) into a global superstar. Crowe plays a Roman commander who ends up being a slave gladiator and sparking a revolution while avenging the death of his family.

“The Holiday” (October 1) Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in ‘The Holiday.’ Sony This perfect Nancy Meyers rom-com stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as strangers who agree to swap their homes in the hope of escaping their own heartbreaks during the holiday season. In the process, the two find love in the forms of Jack Black and Jude Law.

“Léon: The Professional” (October 1) Jean Reno and Natalie Portman in ‘Léon: The Professional.’ Gaumont Buena Vista International Director Luc Besson delivers this stylish thriller starring Jean Reno as a disciplined assassin living in New York City who decides to take in a young girl (Natalie Portman) after her family is murdered. This is one of those movies you have to watch at least once… or a few hundred (it’s that good).

“Malcolm X” (October 1) Denzel Washington in ‘Malcolm X.’ ‘Malcolm X’ / Warner Bros. Pictures Spike Lee’s epic masterpiece follows the life of Malcolm X through an incredible performance by Denzel Washington.

“Observe and Report” (October 1) Seth Rogen in ‘Observe and Report.’ Warner Bros. Before being known for making shows like “Eastbound & Down” and “The Righteous Gemstones” Jody Hill directed this twisted dark comedy starring Seth Rogen as a dedicated mall cop who has dreams of becoming a real cop despite his psychological problems.

“Serendipity” (October 1) Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack in ‘Serendipity.’ Miramax Films This rom-com classic stars Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack as strangers who allow fate to decide if they will ever meet again after a magical night in New York City. Insider recently published a wide-ranging interview with its director Peter Chelsom who revealed that Jennifer Aniston passed on Kate Beckinsale’s role among other new details.

“Step Brothers” (October 1) John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell in ‘Step Brothers.’ Sony If you need to laugh you can’t go wrong with this comedy starring John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell as man-children who suddenly become related.

“Titanic” (October 1) Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic.’ 20th Century Fox James Cameron’s look at the sinking of the Titanic is one of the biggest box office hits of all time. Spend a night with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

“Tommy Boy” (October 1) David Spade and Chris Farley in ‘Tommy Boy.’ Paramount Pictures If “Step Brothers” isn’t enough comedy for you come and watch one of the classic Farley/Spade movies.

“Zodiac” (October 1) Robert Downey Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Zodiac.’ Paramount Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures Talk about movies you can watch just over and over again. David Fincher’s look at how the Zodiac killer terrorized the San Francisco area is a masterclass in filmmaking.