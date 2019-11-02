The 6 movies coming to Netflix in November that are worth your time

Netflix ‘The Irishman.’

The month is finally here for Scorsese’s epic “The Irishman.”

Netflix is responsible for bankrolling a project Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro had been talking about for years, a gangster movie set around the man who says he killed Jimmy Hoffa. “The Irishman” will be available on the streaming giant at the end of the month.

Before then, there are some other titles worth watching, including “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Rounders,” and “Step Brothers.” But we have a feeling you’ll be counting down the days until “The Irishman” is available on November 27.

See below the 6 movies coming to Netflix this month we think you should check out:

“The King” (Available November 1)

Netflix

Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Joel Edgerton, and Ben Mendelsohn round out the cast in this look at young King Henry V (played by Chalamet).

“Rosemary’s Baby” (Available November 1)

Paramount

Halloween is over but it’s never the wrong time to see Roman Polanski’s classic. Follow Mia Farrow as she realises she’s carrying the seed of Satan.

“Rounders” (Available November 1)

Screen grab

Written by the creators of “Billions,” this look at the underground gambling scene in New York City has only grown in stature over the years. Matt Damon and Edward Norton give top-notch performances as two friends who play poker on a level most will never aspire to. And it gets them in a lot of trouble.

“Step Brothers” (Available November 1)

Sony

Need a laugh? Yes, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are great, but I can never get enough of the Kathryn Hahn scenes in this movie.

“District 9” (Available November 4)

Sony

The mix of science fiction and issues of immigration is done perfectly here to deliver a powerful story.

“The Irishman” (Available November 27)

Netflix

Martin Scorsese’s epic gangster movie is a must see. Robert De Niro’s performance of a man’s life in the mob (that includes his involvement in the Bay of Pigs, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa) is one of his best.

