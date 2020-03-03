The 9 best movies coming to Netflix in March that are worth your time

Warner Bros. ‘Outbreak.’

March’s new movie releases on Netflix are filled with titles that could help take your mind off of what’s going on outside your windows.

And if you like your movies to touch on real life, may we suggest one of the new releases, “Outbreak,” in which a team of scientists fights a virus that is spreading through California.

With the coronavirus on many people’s minds, streaming movies can be a welcome respite.

What else is going to make you feel safer than tucking yourself under the bed sheets and constantly watching movies on Netflix. And there are enough new titles in March to make the hours fly by.

There’s the Martin Scorsese classic “Goodfellas”; the romantic comedy starring a spike-haired Bradley Cooper, “He’s Just Not That Into You”; and if you are one of those people who like your art to imitate life, one of the best virus movies ever made, “Outbreak,” is now available.

See below all nine movies coming to Netflix in March we think you should check out:

“Beyond the Mat” (Available March 1)

This 1999 documentary is one of the best looks inside the world of professional wrestling you’ll ever see. Director Barry W. Blaustein examines the lives of rising stars, fading legends who can’t stop wrestling, and some of the biggest names of the era (including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mick “Mankind” Foley) to deliver an amazing and unfiltered doc.

“Goodfellas” (Available March 1)

Good news, this Martin Scorsese movie is under three hours long. The director’s classic gangster movie that recounts the life of mobster Henry Hill is highlighted by incredible performances by Ray Liotta (as Hill) and his crew played by Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

“Haywire” (Available March 1)

Before Gina Carano became a scene stealer as Cara Dune in “The Mandalorian,” she kicked everyone’s butt in this Steven Soderbergh movie. After retiring from being the most recognisable women’s MMA fighter in the world in the early 2000s, Carano became the star of this thriller where she plays a spy out for vengeance after being double crossed. It includes an intense fight sequence between Carano and a very young Channing Tatum (then later in the movie, Michael Fassbender).

“He’s Just Not That Into You” (Available March 1)

This romantic comedy checks all the boxes: attractive cast, silly plot points, and a satisfying ending. And that cast makes up one of the most talented ensembles ever in a rom-com: Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Connelly, Drew Barrymore, Kevin Connolly, Justin Long – that’s some serious casting. It all equals a fun two hours.

“Outbreak” (Available March 1)

A deadly virus is spreading through a town in California thanks to a little monkey and only Dustin Hoffman can save the day. Ah, thrillers back in the 1990s were so fantastical. The movie also stars Morgan Freeman, Rene Russo, Kevin Spacey, Cuba Gooding Jr., and a sweaty Patrick Dempsey who carries the virus to the States, this is a movie that will make you not want to see another living thing for weeks.

“The Shawshank Redemption” (Available March 1)

This seven-time Oscar winner based on a short story by Stephen King has become a classic. Tim Robbins’ performance as a man serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife – though he didn’t do it – and the steps he takes to regain his freedom, is one that will never be forgotten.

“Space Jam” (Available March 1)

Considered the biggest merging of animation and live-action in a movie since “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?,” the release of “Space Jam” in 1996 saw Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes gang (along with Bill Murray) team up to play a basketball game against the dreaded “Monstars.” The movie made Jordan a bigger global star than he already was.

“There Will Be Blood” (Available March 1)

Some may tell you that Paul Thomas Anderson hasn’t made his masterpiece yet, but for my money, out of his filmography to date, it’s “There Will Be Blood.” This moody epic tale of the rise of an oil baron (played by Daniel Day-Lewis) is a work that is of the highest quality in every facet. If you have never seen this movie, watch it now.

“Silver Linings Playbook” (Available March 16)

Bradley Cooper returns on this month’s list in a very different kind of love story. From director David O. Russell, this story follows Pat (played by Cooper), who, after getting out of a mental institution, tries to get his life back on track (and reconnect with his ex-wife). But then he meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence). After a rocky start, the two connect and decide to enter a dance competition, leading to a thrilling finale. Lawrence’s performance earned her an Oscar and Cooper’s made him one of the top actors in the business.

