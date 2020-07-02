The 18 best movies coming to Netflix in July that are worth your time

TriStar Pictures ‘Sleepless in Seattle.’

As we hit the dog days of summer, Netflix has stepped up its game on classic and original movies coming to the service in July.

Essentials like “The Notebook,” “The Karate Kid,” “Spaceballs,” “Sleepless in Seattle” all are on the streaming giant now or later in the month, as well as Netflix originals like the latest Charlize Theron action movie, “The Old Guard,” and the thriller “Fatal Affair.”

See below all 18 movies coming to Netflix in July we think you should check out:

“Ali” (Available July 1)

Sony Will Smith in ‘Ali.’

Michael Mann’s powerful biopic on Muhammad Ali doesn’t just celebrate the man’s talents as a boxer but also his stand against social injustice and his own beliefs that would make him a legend.

All this is delivered with a career-best performance by Will Smith.

“Aeroplane!” (Available July 1)

Paramount/MovieClips/YouTube (L-R) Leslie Nielsen, Julie Hagerty, and Robert Hays in ‘Aeroplane.’

This comedy classic never gets old. The zany bits like the movie’s lead, Ted Striker (Robert Hays), having a drinking problem – not alcohol, but literally can’t drink properly. Or Lloyd Bridges “looks like I picked the wrong week” side comments throughout the movie. Or just every single line that Leslie Nielsen delivers in the movie.

Collectively, it makes this comedy timeless.

“The Devil’s Advocate” (Available July 1)

Warner Bros. (L-R) Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino in ‘The Devil’s Advocate.’

Al Pacino, Keanu Reeves, and Charlize Theron give fantastic performances in this steamy thriller about a hot-shot Florida lawyer (Reeves) who gets caught up with a big New York law firm run by a man (Al Pacino) with a big secret.

“Donnie Brasco” (Available July 1)

TriStar Pictures (L-R) Al Pacino and Johnny Depp in ‘Donnie Brasco.’

Need more Al Pacino? Here you go. This time he plays a foot soldier for the mob who unwittingly lets an FBI undercover agent (Johnny Depp) into his criminal inner circle.

“The Karate Kid” (Available July 1)

IMDb/Columbia Pictures (L-R) Martin Kove, Ralph Macchio, and Pat Morita in ‘The Karate Kid.’

If somehow you have never seen this classic 1980s movie, you now have no excuse. Ralph Macchio would become a star for a generation of outcasts playing Daniel LaRusso, who is fed up from being bullied at his new school and takes up karate. Being taught by his Japanese landlord (Pat Morita) leads to him taking on his bullies in a tournament.

Get caught up on this movie (and its two sequels, which are both also on Netflix) because next year Netflix will begin to air the franchise’s popular TV series, “Cobra Kai.”

“Paranormal Activity” (Available July 1)

Blumhouse Productions Oren Peli’s ‘Paranormal Activity.’

In need of a good scare? We can’t recommend enough this faux found-footage horror movie about a suburban couple who film themselves as they believe their house is haunted.

“Schindler’s List” (Available July 1)

Universal Pictures Liam Neeson in ‘Schindler’s List.’

Steven Spielberg’s powerful look at industrialist Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) as he tries to save his Jewish workforce at the height of the holocaust by the Nazis is one of the most important movies Spielberg has ever made.

“Sleepless in Seattle” (Available July 1)

TriStar (L-R) Ross Malinger and Tom Hanks in ‘Sleepless in Seattle.’

Nora Ephron’s essential rom-com stars Tom Hanks as a recently widowed father who after opening up about his current situation on a radio talk-show finds an admirer in Annie (Meg Ryan), who lives on the other side of the country. We watch as these two strangers come to find one another.

“Spaceballs” (Available July 1)

MGM Mel Brooks’ ‘Spaceballs.’

Mel Brooks’ comedy that spoofs the space movie genre shows off the man’s greatness. It is also filled with fantastic performances from John Candy, Bill Pullman, and Rick Moranis.

“The Town” (Available July 1)

Warner Bros. Ben Affleck in ‘The Town.’

Ben Affleck directed, co-wrote, and starred in this great heist movie that looks at a thief named Doug (Affleck) and his crew as they prepare their next job.

But things get complicated as an FBI agent (Jon Hamm) is hot on their tale and Doug has fallen for a bank manager (Rebecca Hall) he encountered on his previous job.

“Total Recall” (Available July 1)

TriStar Pictures Arnold Schwarzenegger in ‘Total Recall.’

This Arnold Schwarzenegger classic has him playing a man who decides to go on a virtual vacation to Mars but somehow gets caught up in a cat-and-mouse game with people who think he’s a spy and want to kill him.

Is he a spy? I’ve been watching this movie for years and I still have no clue.

“Dr Seuss’ The Lorax” (Available July 7)

Universal Danny DeVito voices the Lorax in ‘Dr Seuss’ The Lorax.’

This great animated movie loosely based on the Dr. Seuss classic book follows a boy (Zac Efron) who searches for the mysterious Lorax (Danny DeVito) to impress a girl (Taylor Swift).

“The Old Guard” (Available July 10)

Netflix Charlize Theron in ‘The Old Guard.’

Charlize Theron kicks major, major butt in this action movie based on a graphic novel.

Theron is the leader of a group of mercenaries who are immortal and travel the world trying to do good, but they have a new mission when they discover a new member of their elite group.

“Fatal Affair” (Available July 16)

Beth Dubber/ Netflix Nia Long and Omar Epps in ‘Fatal Affair.’

Nia Long and Omar Epps steam up the screen in this thriller where Long plays a woman trying to mend her marriage but a meet-up with an old friend (played by Epps) causes things to get dangerously complicated.

“The Notebook” (Available July 18)

New Line Cinema Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in ‘The Notebook.’

If you need a strong love story in your life, you can’t do better than this one.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling (as well as Gena Rowlands and James Garner) are perfectly cast as two people who find love.

“The Last Dance” (July 19)

ESPN Films/Netflix/Mandalay Sports Media/NBA Entertainment Michael Jordan in ‘The Last Dance.’

Jason Hehir’s look at the 1998 championship run of the Chicago Bulls is just one facet of this epic docuseries that is also a deep-dive into the legendary career of Michael Jordan.

“Spotlight” (July 22)

Open Road Films (L-R) Rachel McAdams, Michael Keaton, and Mark Ruffalo in ‘Spotlight.’

This best picture Oscar winner looks at how the Boston Globe’s investigative division, Spotlight, uncovered the massive child molestation cover-up going on at the local Catholic Archdiocese that shook the entire Catholic Church.

It’s brought to emotional life by the performances of Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, John Slattery, Mark Ruffalo, Liev Schreiber, Stanley Tucci, and Brian d’Arcy James.

“The Kissing Booth 2” (July 24)

Marcos Cruz/Netflix (L-R) Meganne Young, Joel Courtney, and Joey King in ‘The Kissing Booth 2.’

The sequel to the popular Netflix original rom-com finds Elle (Joey King) entering her senior year of high school while Noah (Jacob Elordi) is off to Harvard. Elle is now juggling a long-distance relationship while trying to get into her dream college.

