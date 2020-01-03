The 9 best movies coming to Netflix in January that are worth your time

Colombia Pictures ‘Hitch.’

“Inception” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley” are just a few of the great titles coming to Netflix in January.

Netflix is starting the year off with some stellar new titles added to its movie catalogue.

Want some Leonardo DiCaprio in your life? There’s “Catch Me If You Can” and “Inception.” Or there are classic comedies like “Hitch” and “Kingpin.” Perhaps you want to watch an epic gangster movie. There’s “City of God.”

See below the 9 movies coming to Netflix in January we think you should check out:

“Catch Me If You Can” (Available January 1)

DreamWorks

Leonardo DiCaprio gives a dazzling performance as forger Frank Abagnale Jr., who since 19 has been everything from a pilot to a doctor thanks to his talents as a con man. This Steven Spielberg movie becomes a fun cat-and-mouse game when an FBI agent (played by Tom Hanks) tries to catch Frank.

“City of God” (Available January 1)

Miramax

Long before he made “The Two Popes” for Netflix, director Fernando Meirelles told the epic story of life in the slums of Rio de Janeiro. Considered one of the best movies of the early 2000s, the movie’s look at a group of characters from the late 1960s to the 1980s as drugs and violence become commonplace in their surrounding is riveting to watch.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (Available January 1)

Paramount Pictures

This late 1980s classic from John Hughes turned Matthew Broderick into an icon as he plays the title character, who seems to be able to outsmart everyone, especially his principal.

“Hitch” (Available January 1)

Columbia Pictures

Will Smith, Eva Mendes, and Kevin James team up to make this romantic comedy that just gets better with age. Smith is perfect as a date doctor who can make anyone fall in love, but when it comes to his own love life, he’s awful.

“Inception” (Available January 1)

Warner Bros.

Almost every Christopher Nolan movie has layers upon layers of meaning but this movie will put you mind in knots. Leonardo DiCaprio is the head of a team that has the ability to go into people’s dreams to extract information. But for his latest job, he has to plant an idea into someone’s mind.

“Kingpin” (Available January 1)

MGM

One of the Farrelly brothers’ most outlandish comedies, the movie follows a down-and-out former pro bowler named Roy Munson (Woody Harrelson) who befriends an Amish “kid” (Randy Quaid) who has bowling skills that could make him the next great. The two go on a wild road trip that ends with them at a major tournament where they come face-to-face with Roy’s nemesis, Ernie McCracken (played unbelievably great by Bill Murray).

“The Talented Mr. Ripley” (Available January 1)

Paramount

Matt Damon does a fantastic job bringing the con man Tom Ripley to life, who is the main protagonist in a series of novels from Patricia Highsmith. With a cast that also includes Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett, and Philip Seymour Hoffman, and an Italian setting, this is a movie that sucks you right in.

“The Bling Ring” (Available January 18)

YouTube/A24 Films

Sofia Coppola captures fame obsession in this movie based on true events that follows a group of teens who are so driven to become the celebrities they cherish that they decide to rob their homes.

“Raising Cain” (Available January 30)

Universal

This Brian De Palma classic stars John Lithgow as a doctor suffering from multiple personality disorder. Things get out of control once he learns that his wife is cheating on him. The movie showcases Lithgow’s incredible acting ability and De Palma’s visual artistry.

