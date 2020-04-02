The 13 best movies coming to Netflix in April that are worth your time

Sony ‘The Social Network.’

New movies come to Netflix every month.

Insider looked through the list and chose a baker’s dozen of the best new film selections.

Highlights include “The Social Network,” “Just Friends,” and “Django Unchained.”

Every month, Netflix releases a slew of new streaming movies for its customers.

In April, the newbies range from action titles like “Lethal Weapon” (and its sequels) and the Jean-Claude Van Damme classic “Bloodsport,” to silly comedies like “Just Friends” and “Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke.”

And there are also selections from legends like Steven Spielberg (“Minority Report”), Spike Lee (“School Daze”), Quentin Tarantino (“Django Unchained”), and Martin Scorsese (“Taxi Driver”).

See below all 13 movies coming to Netflix in April we think you should check out:

“Bloodsport” (Available April 1)

Warner Bros. Jean-Claude Van Damme in ‘Bloodsport.’

In this fantastic action movie from the 1980s, Jean-Claude Van Damme plays an American martial artist who enters an underground fighting tournament in Hong Kong.

“Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke” (Available April 1)

Paramount Pictures Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin in ‘Up in Smoke.’

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong take their stoner act to the big screen and create a comedy classic. In the movie, the duo unwittingly drives from Mexico to LA in a van made of marijuana.

“Just Friends” (Available April 1)

New Line Cinema Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart in ‘Just Friends.’

Ryan Reynolds shows off his silly side in this wacky romantic comedy where he plays a hotshot music executive who returns to his hometown to finally get out of the friend zone with his high school crush, Jamie Palamino (Amy Smart).

“Minority Report” (Available April 1)

20th Century Fox Tom Cruise in ‘Minority Report.’

Originally one of the many projects Stanley Kubrick had in development when he died, it was passed to Spielberg who teamed with Tom Cruise (and a lot of advanced tech) to adapt this futuristic thriller based on a Philip K. Dick short story.

“Molly’s Game” (Available April 1)

STX Entertainment Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba in ‘Molly’s Game.’

Based on a true story, Jessica Chastain plays Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who after she hung up the skis ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker games. Then the FBI busted it. The movie marks Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut.

“Promised Land” (Available April 1)

Youtube/Screengrab (L-R) John Krasinski and Matt Damon in ‘Promised Land.’

Matt Damon gives a great performance as a salesman of a petroleum company who rethinks the business he’s in when he tries to get his company to do fracking in a struggling Pennsylvania farming town.

“Lethal Weapon” (Available April 1)

Warner Bros. (L-R) Mel Gibson and Danny Glover in ‘Lethal Weapon.’

This edgy buddy cop movie starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover is an action movie classic and spawned three sequels (which are also on Netflix).

“The Social Network” (Available April 1)

Rooney Mara and Jesse Eisenberg in ‘The Social Network.’

David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin join forces to retell the birth of Facebook as we follow Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) from being an outcast at Harvard to a dotcom figurehead.

“School Daze” (Available April 1)

Sony (L-R) Giancarlo Esposito and Spike Lee in ‘School Daze.’

Spike Lee writes, directs, and also stars in this rare look (from a major Hollywood studio) at life at a black college. In it, Lee plays an unpopular guy who is a pledge at a fraternity. The movie’s powerful exclamation point comes at the end when Laurence Fishburne’s character walks the campus screaming “WAKE UP!”

“Taxi Driver” (Available April 1)

Columbia Pictures Robert De Niro in ‘Taxi Driver.’

One of Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro’s most famous collaborations, the two (with a script from Paul Schrader) look at a man (De Niro) at the end of his rope navigating 1970s New York City.

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (Available April 2)

‘The Good, the Bad and The Ugly’/Produzioni Europee Associati Clint Eastwood in ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.’

If you are in the mood for an all-time great western, here it is. Sergio Leone’s almost three-hour epic tale stars Clint Eastwood who is out to find buried gold. Eli Wallach and Lee Van Cleef also star as the others out to get it.

“Despicable Me” (Available April 16)

Universal Pictures Steve Carell voices the main character, Gru, in ‘Despicable Me.’

If you need something for the kids (or want a change from Disney Plus), sit them in front of this great animated movie that introduced us to those loveable minions.

“Django Unchained” (Available April 25)

Weinstein Company via YouTube Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz in ‘Django Unchained.’

Looking for another western? Quentin Tarantino gives us a fantastic revenge tale led by Jamie Foxx in the title role. But the supporting cast are also amazing, including Leonardo DiCaprio (in his first time working with Tarantino) and Christoph Waltz (who won an Oscar for his performance).

