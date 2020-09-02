14 must-watch classics that are coming to HBO Max in September

New Line Cinema ‘The Wedding Singer.’

HBO Max continues to have one of the most impressive libraries of titles out of all the streaming services.

For movie buffs, the amount of classics on the service is endless. And it’s only better now thanks to these new additions hitting the site in September.

There are classics from Francis Ford Coppola (“The Conversation”) and Olive Stone (“JFK”), as well as timeless hits like “Point Break,” “The Wedding Singer,” and “The Bodyguard.”

Here are the 14 must-watch movies on HBO Max in September:

“All the Right Moves” (Available September 1)

20th Century Fox Tom Cruise in ‘All the Right Moves.’

In the same year Tom Cruise wowed audiences in “Risky Business,” he also showed a different side of his acting ability in this drama where he delivers an emotionally-charged performance.

Playing a hard-headed high school football player who clashes with his coach (Craig T. Nelson), Cruise proves he’s a standout actor of his generation.

“Badlands” (Available September 1)

Warner Bros. Martin Sheen in ‘Badlands.’

Terrance Malick’s beautiful feature directing debut stars Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek as a couple who go on a killing spree in South Dakota.

The movie would showcase what would become trademarks in the Malick filmography for years to come: lush photography and a beautiful score that pulls in the audience.

“Black Dynamite” (Available September 1)

Apparition Michael Jai White in ‘Black Dynamite.’

Michael Jai White delivers a performance that is both explosive and hilarious as he celebrates the blaxploitation genre with the character Black Dynamite.

As we follow his quest to take down The Man, we watch the storytelling by director Scott Sanders that is so authentic of the era you would think this movie wasn’t released in 2009 but in the late 1970s.

“The Bodyguard” (Available September 1)

Warner Bros. Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in ‘The Bodyguard.’

Kevin Costner plays a by-the-book bodyguard who is hired to stand guard over R&B star Rachel Marron (Whitney Houston) who has a deadly stalker. What transpires is a unique love story that’s elevated thanks to the talents and chemistry of Costner and Houston.

“Clerks” (Available September 1)

www.thegoodthebadandtheodd.com Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks.’

Regardless if you are a Kevin Smith fan or not, you have to tip your cap to what he does here in his debut feature. Smith captures what it was like to be a 20-something in the 1990s, which was an era filled with indecision even though everything was handed to you.

“The Conversation” (Available September 1)

Paramount Gene Hackman in ‘The Conversation.’

Though Francis Ford Coppola is praised for his “The Godfather” movies and “Apocalypse Now,” you could make the argument that this is his most perfect movie.

From the grounded performance by Gene Hackman to the cinematography, score, and editing, every aspect of this movie about a surveillance expert who grows a conscience while spying on a couple is done to perfection.

“Dog Day Afternoon” (Available September 1)

Warner Bros. Al Pacino in ‘Dog Day Afternoon.’

Sidney Lumet’s classic stars Al Pacino and John Cazale as two men who decide to rob a bank, but things get out of hand when it becomes a hostage situation that draws the attention of the media.

Suddenly Pacino’s character, Sonny, becomes the face of resistance in an era where authority figures were thought of as the enemy by many.

“Election” (Available September 1)

Paramount via YouTube Reese Witherspoon in ‘Election.’

Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon shine in this different kind of high school movie.

Broderick plays a high school teacher whose personal life is spiraling out of control and it spreads into his work when he becomes obsessed with taking down the overachieving Tracy Flick (Witherspoon) who is running for student body president.

“Fatal Attraction” (Available September 1)

Paramount Pictures Michael Douglas and Glenn Close in ‘Fatal Attraction.’

In one of the best thrillers ever made – thanks to its mix of erotica and terror – Michael Douglas plays a man who has a one-night stand with Glenn Close that leads to horrific repercussions when she begins to stalk him.

“Harlem Nights” (Available September 1)

Paramount (L-R) Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor in ‘Harlem Nights.’

Marking the only movie in which Eddie Murphy has a directing credit, he creates a hilarious period comedy that stars Richard Pryor as the owner of an illegal gambling house. Murphy stars as his right-hand-man who must go up against gangsters and corrupt cops to stay in business.

“JFK” (Available September 1)

Warner Bros. Kevin Costner in ‘JFK.’

One of Oliver Stone’s essential movies, Kevin Costner plays New Orleans DA Jim Garrison who charges a businessman in a conspiracy to assassinate President John F. Kennedy.

Though based on a true event, Stone weaves a fantastic tale that mixes in many of the theories behind the death of JFK.

“Lean on Me” (Available September 1)

Warner Bros. Morgan Freeman in ‘Lean on Me.’

Morgan Freeman plays Joe Clark, the new principal of a school in New Jersey that has been overtaken by gang violence and unmotivated teachers.

Freeman delivers a powerful performance as a man driven to prove to kids who feel worthless that they have a purpose in the world.

“Point Break” (Available September 1)

20th Century Fox (L-R) Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in ‘Point Break.’

Kathryn Bigelow’s thriller about a group of surfers who rob banks and the FBI agent who tries to take them down is still an essential watch.

What makes the movie such a classic are the performances by Patrick Swayze as the ring leader of the robbers and Keanu Reeves as the FBI agent who goes undercover to infiltrate the gang. The evolution of the characters’ friendship and eventual respect – despite being on opposite sides of the law – is a combo that is hard to capture in a movie like this.

“The Wedding Singer” (Available September 1)

New Line Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in ‘The Wedding Singer.’

In this Adam Sandler classic, we are thrust back to the 1980s. Sandler plays the top wedding singer in New Jersey, Robbie Hart, but things get complicated when he falls for Julia (Drew Barrymore), who is about to get married though she also has feelings for Robbie, too.

It leads to a hilarious journey for true love, done Sandler style.

