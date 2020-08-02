The 15 best movies coming to HBO Max in August that you can't miss

Warner Bros. ‘Batman.’

HBO Max is adding some great movies to its service in August.

Be sure to check out “Batman,” “Wedding Crashers,” and “Serendipity.”

Plus, the new Seth Rogen comedy, “An American Pickle,” world premieres on the service August 6.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This new streamer is quickly growing popular thanks to its impressive (and expanding) collection of titles.

In August, new titles to the service include classics like the 1989 “Batman,” “All the President’s Men,” and recent critical hit “Jojo Rabbit.”

HBO Max will also have the world debut of the new Seth Rogen comedy, “An American Pickle,” on August 6.

Check out the 15 best movies added to HBO Max in August:

“All the President’s Men” (Available August 1)

Warner Bros. (L-R) Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman in ‘All the President’s Men.’

Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford play Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein (Hoffman) and Bob Woodward (Redford) as they investigate the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon.

“Batman” (Available August 1)

Warner Bros./’Batman’ Michael Keaton in ‘Batman.’

Tim Burton’s superhero classic is still the benchmark for any great comic adaptation. Michael Keaton as Batman is also still the best performance ever done outside of “The Dark Knight.”

“Biloxi Blues” (Available August 1)

Universal Studios Matthew Broderick (right) in ‘Biloxi Blues.’

Directed by Mike Nichols and written by Neil Simon from his own play, Matthew Broderick plays Eugene as he’s drafted into the Army during World War II and goes to Biloxi, Mississippi, for basic training.

There we follow him and his fellow grunts as they try to deal with one another and their eccentric drill sergeant, played by Christopher Walken.

“Blue Crush” (Available August 1)

Universal (L-R) Michelle Rodriguez, Kate Bosworth, and Sanoe Lake in ‘Blue Crush.’

Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sanoe Lake light up the screen as surfers who spend their days working as maids at a luxury hotel and the rest of the time surfing.

“The Dark Knight” (Available August 1)

Warner Bros. Heath Ledger in ‘The Dark Knight.’

Long after Tim Burton and Michael Keaton moved on from Batman, Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale teamed up. This is the middle chapter of their trilogy.

Thanks to Heath Ledger as the Joker, they create one of the most memorable superhero movies ever made.

“The Fugitive” (Available August 1)

Warner Bros. Harrison Ford in ‘The Fugitive.’

Harrison Ford perfectly plays a man on the run looking to clear his name in this big-screen version of the popular 1960s TV series.

“House Party” (Available August 1)

New Line Cinema Reginald Hudlin’s ‘House Party.’

Let the nostalgia take over as you watch this classic comedy where 1990s stars Kid and Play are two friends who hold the ultimate house party.

“Idiocracy” (Available August 1)

20th Century Fox Mike Judge’s ‘Idiocracy.’

This Mike Judge comedy, which was panned when it first came out in 2006, has gained a cult following ever since.

In “Idiocracy,” Joe (Luke Wilson) wakes up after being frozen for 500 years and finds the world is run by corporations and dimwitted people. You might be surprised by how much it looks like our current world today.

“Interview with the Vampire” (Available August 1)

Columbia (L-R) Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in ‘Interview with the Vampire.’

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt give great performances as vampires who have been linked since the late 1700s.

“Jojo Rabbit” (Available August 1)

Fox Searchlight Pictures (L-R) Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis in ‘Jojo Rabbit.’

Writer-director Taika Waititi won a best screenwriting Oscar for this wicked satire set during World War II.

It follows a young boy in the Hitler Youth who – despite having Adolf Hitler (Waititi) as his imaginary friend – begins to rethink his life choices after his mother (Scarlett Johansson) hides a Jewish girl in their attic.

“Serendipity” (Available August 1)

Miramax Films Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack in ‘Serendipity.’

This fantastic rom-com (and the perfect marketing for the New York City eatery Serendipity III) stars John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale as two people who meet by chance in New York. Several years later, though the two are in relationships, they reconnect.

“Wedding Crashers” (Available August 1)

New Line Cinema (L-R) Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn in ‘Wedding Crashers.’

Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn play two single guys who are highly skilled at crashing weddings. But when one (Wilson) falls for a maid of honour (Rachel McAdams), suddenly all their carefully laid out rules go out the window.

“An American Pickle” (Available August 6)

HBO Max Seth Rogen in ‘An American Pickle.’

The first-ever movie exclusively released on the HBO Max service is a silly comedy starring Seth Rogen as two characters. He’s Herschel, an immigrant who in 1920 falls into a vat of pickles and, thanks to the brine, is preserved for 100 years. He’s also Ben, the surviving relative who takes in Herschel.

Things don’t go well as the two butt heads, leading to a hilarious rivalry.

“Richard Jewell” (August 8)

Claire Folger/Warner Bros. Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell.’

Paul Walter Hauser gives an amazing performance as Richard Jewell, a security guard during the Summer Olympic Games in 1996 in Atlanta who saved hundreds of lives when he spotted a bomb.

But the aftermath was brutal for him as he’s turned from hero to a suspect by the FBI.

“Birds of Prey” (August 15)

Claudette Barius/DC Comics Margot Robbie in ‘Birds of Prey.’

Margot Robbie reprises her role as Harley Quinn from “Suicide Squad” for this standalone movie that follows her as she splits from the Joker and goes out on her own.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.