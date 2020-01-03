The 9 best movies coming to HBO in January that are worth your time

Warner Bros. ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters.’

Check out “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and “Shutter Island” this month on HBO.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s 2020 and HBO has a mix of movie titles that played in theatres as well as classics to offer you.

There’s recent releases like “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” Or there’s classics like “The Hitcher” and “Shutter Island.”

Here are the 9 movies to check out on HBO in January:

“Fast Five” (Available January 1)

Universal Studios

Go back and celebrate the movie that got the “Fast” franchise back on track. And for an added bonus, it’s an extended version!

“The Hitcher” (Available January 1)

TriStar Pictures

Rutger Hauer and C. Thomas Howell star in this classic thriller from the 1980s. In it Howell can’t escape the stalking hitchhiker played by Hauer.

“Shutter Island” (Available January 1)

Paramount Pictures

Martin Scorsese’s twisted thriller stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo as US Marshals who investigate the disappearance of a murder from a hospital for the criminally insane. But things are nowhere near what they seem.

“Spanglish” (Available January 1)

Columbia Pictures

Adam Sandler is getting well-deserved praise for his role in “Uncut Gems” but it’s hardly his only strong dramatic performance. In this James L. Brooks movie, Sandler is impressive as a father dealing with a troubled marriage and a teenage daughter.

“Teeth” (Available January 1)

Roadside Attractions

A fantastic indie from the early 2000s, Jess Weixler gives a darkly comedic performance as a high schooler who discovers she has an advantage over predatory men. In the era of #MeToo, this is a movie that is worthy of a watch.

“Thuderbold and Lightfoot” (Available January 1)

United Artists

Before director Michael Cimino went on to make “The Deer Hunter” and “Heaven’s Gate,” his debut was this entertaining crime drama starring Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” (Available January 11)

Mark Rogers/Lionsgate

There was no trilogy slump for Mr. John Wick. Keanu Reeves continues to amaze playing the deadly assassin, who by this point in the story has a hefty price on his head. And the addition of Halle Berry with two dogs you don’t want to mess with is perfection.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (Available January 18)

Warner Bros.

This latest Godzilla movie probably didn’t motivate you enough to go see it at the theatres, so now is your chance.

“The Curse of La Llorona” (Available January 25)

If you’re looking for a good scare, check out the latest movie from the “Conjuring” universe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.