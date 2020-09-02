The 7 best movies coming to Disney Plus in September

Walt Disney Pictures ‘Mulan.’

Disney Plus has added some impressive titles to its service in September.

There are Fox titles like “Never Been Kissed” and “Bend It Like Beckham.”

There’s also the world premiere of “Mulan” starting on September 4, but it will cost you a little extra to watch.

Disney Plus continues to grow its movie library every month, and in September it’s delivering some favourites from its Fox vault as well as a world premiere (that you’ll need to spend $US29.99 to watch).

Also, “The Mighty Ducks” fans rejoice, the entire trilogy is now just a click away.

Here are the 7 best movies to watch on Disney Plus in September:

“D2: The Mighty Ducks” (Available September 4)

YouTube screenshot Sam Weisman’s ‘D2: The Mighty Ducks.’

This is the sequel to the hit original movie in which Emilio Estevez plays the coach of a rag-tag youth hockey team. This time, he and the gang are to represent the US in the Junior Goodwill Games. But there are new challenges for the squad, such as all of them suddenly receiving public recognition, which goes to their heads.

“D3: The Mighty Ducks” and the first “Ducks” movie are also available on Disney Plus if you want to watch the whole trilogy.

“Mulan” (Available September 4)

Walt Disney Studios Yifei Liu in ‘Mulan.’

The live-action retelling of this beloved Disney animated movie is uplifting and filled with excellent fight sequences. There aren’t any songs like the original movie, and the tone is certainly more serious, but it has the same spirit of women empowerment.

To watch the movie, you’ll need to pay $US29.99, but you keep the movie for as long as you are a Disney Plus subscriber.

“Never Been Kissed” (Available September 4)

Fox 2000 Pictures/’Never Been Kissed’/YouTube Drew Barrymore in ‘Never Been Kissed.’

This great rom-com stars Drew Barrymore as a newspaper reporter who goes back to high school for a story she’s writing. And though all the awful insecurities of when she was a high schooler come rushing back, she finds herself suddenly becoming one of the popular girls this time around (thanks to her brother David Arquette).

And how about the soon-to-be-famous cast: James Franco, Jessica Alba, and Leelee Sobieski.

“The Wolverine” (Available September 4)

Fox Hugh Jackman in ‘The Wolverine.’

Director James Mangold enters the X-Men world and with Hugh Jackman as the title character the two put together a strong addition to the Logan-focused franchise.

“Christopher Robin” (Available September 11)

Walt Disney Studios Ewan McGregor in ‘Christopher Robin.’

Ewan McGregor plays Christopher Robin all grown up. But when he encounters Winnie-the-Pooh, his old friend from childhood, suddenly it’s like he’s back in Hundred Acre Wood.

“Bend It Like Beckham” (Available September 18)

Sundance/WireImage via Getty Images (L-R) Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley in ‘Bend It Like Beckham.’

A global sensation when it came out in 2002, Parminder Nagra plays Jess, who rebels against her parents so she can play on the soccer team.

Along with the girl power theme of the movie, it also features soon-to-be-big stars Keira Knightley and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

“Ever After: A Cinderella Story” (Available September 18)

Twentieth Century Fox Drew Barrymore and Dougray Scott in ‘Ever After: A Cinderella Story.’

So what kind of story would “Cinderella” be without all that Disney magic? It would be this.

Drew Barrymore plays Danielle, a girl who has a wicked stepmother (Anjelica Huston) and catches the eye of the prince. But there’s no glass slipper to be found in this tale.

