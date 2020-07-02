The 7 best movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in July

Disney Plus ‘Muppets Now.’

On Disney Plus in July is the anticipated “Hamilton” movie.

The service also has the new series “Muppets Now” launching at the end of the month.

There’s also movies available like “The Mighty Ducks” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

In July, get ready for Alexander Hamilton, The Mighty Ducks, X-Men, and the Muppets all coming to Disney Plus.

The streaming service is full of titles for the whole family, starting with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit “Hamilton” and ending the month with the new series “Muppets Now.”

Check out below all 7 movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in July we think you should check out:

“Hamilton” (Available July 3)

Joan Marcus Lin-Manuel Miranda in ‘Hamilton.’

If you were one of those people (like me) who could never see “Hamilton” on Broadway, the wait is now over. Sit back at home and watch Lin-Manuel Miranda’s iconic work.

“The Mighty Ducks” (Available July 3)

Buena Vista Pictures Emilio Estevez (right) plays coach Gordon Bombay in ‘The Mighty Ducks.’

Prepare for the “Flying V!” This classic has hit Disney Plus so it’s time to celebrate the rag-tag group of kids who Emilio Estevez, as the movie’s coach, turns into winners.

“Race to Witch Mountain” (Available July 3)

Disney Dwayne Johnson still figuring out the movie star thing in ‘Race to Witch Mountain.’

In one of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s early roles, he plays a cab driver who finds himself needing to protect a pair of siblings with paranormal powers.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” (Available July 10)

20th Century Fox/X-Men Days of Future Past trailer Evan Peters in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past.’

In this solid chapter in the endless trough of “X-Men” sequels, actors who played older and younger visions of the legendary characters converge to tell this time-travelling story.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (Available July 24)

Walt Disney Pictures Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.’

The final movie in the “Pirates” franchise and the sequel to “On Stranger Tides,” Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack character returns for one last adventure (we hope, at least).

“Incredibles 2” (Available July 31)

Disney/Pixar Brad Bird’s ‘Incredibles 2.’

We pick up with the Parr family right where we left off with them at the end of the first movie and then watch as they continue to juggle superhero adventures with family life.

“Muppets Now” (Available July 31)

Disney Plus Seth Rogen in ‘Muppets Now.’

The new original show for Disney Plus will feature the loveable Muppets doing funny sketches with famous celebrities.

