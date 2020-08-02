The 8 best movies coming to Disney Plus in August

Marvel ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp.’

New additions to Disney Plus in August include “The Greatest Showman,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and the live-action “Beauty and the Beast.”

On August 14 the new Disney movie “The One and Only Ivan” will world premiere on the service.

Get ready for a great collection of family-friendly titles and Marvel hits coming to Disney Plus in August.

Things really get good on the streamer around August 14 when “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “The Greatest Showman,” and the new Disney movie “The One and Only Ivan” all show up.

Then a week later, the live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast” comes on the service.

Check out below the 8 movies coming to Disney Plus in August we think you should check out:

“The Peanuts Movie” (Available August 7)

Peanuts Movie ‘The Peanuts Movie.’

Enjoy Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the loveable Peanuts gang as they go on their usual misadventures.

“X-Men” (Available August 7)

Fox Hugh Jackman in ‘X-Men.’

Made 20 years ago, the first movie in the franchise to bring the famous Marvel heroes to the screen was a landmark event and paved the way for the slew of superhero (and X-Men) movies that would follow in the decades to come.

“Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” (Available August 7)

Walt Disney Pictures Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.’

One of the joys about streaming services is you can watch movies that you definitely would not go see when they came out in movie theatres. This 2010 title definitely fits the bill.

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this adaptation of the popular video game franchise that was panned by critics and motivated Gyllenhaal to take on more serious roles going forward.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (August 14)

Marvel Paul Rudd in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp.’

This sequel to the “Ant-Man” movie is filled with lots of action and comedy like the original as we follow Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) who teams with Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) to take on Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) while on house arrest due to his involvement in “Captain America: Civil War.”

“The Greatest Showman” (August 14)

Fox Hugh Jackman (centre) in ‘The Greatest Showman.’

This musical stars Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum. With a great ensemble cast that includes Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson, we follow Jackman’s Barnum as he sings and dances his way to creating the first circus.

“The One and Only Ivan” (August 14)

Disney Plus Bryan Cranston in ‘The One and Only Ivan.’

Based on the children’s novel, this new Disney movie going straight to Disney Plus follows a caged gorilla named Ivan (voiced by Sam Rockwell) who cares for an abused baby elephant along with the other animals who live with him at a small circus.

Other stars who lend their voices include Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, and Angelina Jolie. Bryan Cranston stars as the owner of the circus.

“Beauty and the Beast” (August 21)

Disney Emma Watson as Belle and Den Stevens as the Beast in ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

The live-action version of the classic Disney animated movie has Emma Watson in the role of Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as LeFou, and Ewan McGregor as Lumière.

“Alice Through the Looking Glass” (August 28)

Disney Anne Hathaway in ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass.’

The sequel to the hit 2010 Tim Burton movie “Alice in Wonderland” may not be as good as the original, but the visual effects are still as dazzling as anything you’ll see these days.

