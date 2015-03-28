Here are the best movies coming to Amazon Prime in April

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you’re planning a movie night anytime soon, we recommend you check out one of these movies.

We’ve put together a list of great classic movies that are new additions on Amazon Prime. They range from the Star Trek series to the latest Ken Burns documentary.

But you’ll need to get the popcorn yourself.

In a sentence, another great Bill Murray film.

A grumpy weatherman (played by Murray) is experiencing Groundhog Day over and over again. Eventually, he starts to reevaluate his life and change for the better.

Price: from $US2.99 to $US12.99

Amistad is based on the true story of a 1839 mutiny abroad a slave ship travelling towards the Northeast Coast of America.

And Morgan Freeman is in it.

Price: from $US2.99 to $US14.99

We’re going to go ahead and declare this the best Star Trek movie ever made (sorry, TNG fans.)

In the film, the genetically engineered tyrant Khan returns while the ageing characters are struggling with their own mid-life crises.

Price: from $US2.99 to $US13.99

The 1998 remake of the classic monster attacking New York City story.

If you need to jog your memory, this one’s starring Matthew Broderick and Jean Reno.

Price: $US2.99 to $US12.99

Documentarian Ken Burns is at it again, and this time here’s exploring the lives of Theodore, Frankling and Eleanor Roosevelt — some of the biggest names in US politics ever.

Price: $US39.99

This Canadian cult classic violent slasher film from the 1980’s is now up on Amazon Prime.

If this is your kind of thing, enjoy.

Price: $US2.99 to $US14.99

The horror-comedy film “Leprechaun” (and it’s numerous sequels) are now also available.

Fun fact: this movie was Jennifer Aniston’s first big thing — even before Friends.

Price: $US2.99 to $US4.99

But there’s way more than just these options.

Check out the full list of the best things coming to Amazon Prime in April below:

