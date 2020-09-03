The 19 best movies coming out this fall that you have to see

MGM Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die.’

Since March, Hollywood has been effectively shut down as the world reels from the pandemic. Outside of some standouts on streaming services, 2020’s summer movie season was effectively cancelled.

But this fall could make up for all that. Movie theatres across the country are reopening as impressive new releases appear on the horizon.

As promised, “Tenet” was the first big movie offered to audiences in the reopening. Following it are blockbusters like “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Black Widow,” and “No Time to Die.”

There are also standouts in the streaming world, like “The Devil All the Time” and “The Forty-Year-Old Version” on Netflix.

Here are the 19 best movies coming to theatres and streaming this fall that you have to see.

“Tenet” (September 3)

Warner Bros. John David Washington in ‘Tenet.’

Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bending thriller stars John David Washington as a CIA agent who, in order to save the world, must manipulate time.

Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh also star.

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix: September 4)

Netflix Charlie Kaufman’s ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things.’

In Charlie Kaufman’s latest movie, we follow a young woman (Jessie Buckley) as she travels with her boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to meet his parents at their secluded farm.

In typical Kaufman fashion, things get weird and it leads to the young woman questioning her life choices.

“Mulan” (Disney Plus: September 4)

Walt Disney Pictures Liu Yifei in ‘Mulan.’

The live-action version of the classic Disney animated movie is finally here (though you’ll have to pay $US30 to see it). Traditionalists are going to miss the cuteness and songs that are in the original, but the movie is still a strong work.

The fight sequences are a highlight as well as the performance of Liu Yifei in the lead.

“The Broken Hearts Gallery” (September 11)

Lina Kallerus/CTMG Dacre Montgomery and Geraldine Viswanathan in ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery.’

This fun rom-com, executive produced by Selena Gomez, showcases the incredible talent of Geraldine Viswanathan (“Blockers,” “Bad Education”), who shines in the lead role.

Viswanathan plays a 20-something who, while dealing with a breakup, decides to turn her collection of keepsakes from old relationships into a pop-up art gallery dedicated to the brokenhearted.

“The Devil All the Time” (Netflix: September 16)

Netflix Robert Pattinson in ‘The Devil All the Time.’

With an all-star cast that includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, and Bill Skarsgård, director Antonio Campos weaves a twisted tale based on the popular novel of the same name.

“Antebellum” (September 18)

Lionsgate Janelle Monáe in ‘Antebellum.’

This thriller stars Janelle Monáe as a successful author who finds herself suddenly trapped on a slave plantation and must find a way to escape.

“Kajillionaire” (September 25)

Focus Features (L-R) Gina Rodriguez and Evan Rachel Wood in ‘Kajillionaire.’

Miranda July (“Me and You and Everyone We Know”) brings her hugely original storytelling and combines it with the heist genre for her latest movie.

In it, Evan Rachel Wood plays the daughter of two grifters (Debra Winger and Richard Jenkins) who is finally fed up with the way they do things and is ready to go out on her own.

“Wonder Woman 1984” (October 2)

Warner Bros. Gal Gadot in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

In the much-anticipated sequel to this DC Comics superhero franchise, we are in the 1980s and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) finds herself up against The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Max Lord (Pedro Pascal).

“The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix: October 9)

Netflix Radha Blank in ‘The Forty-Year-Old Version.’

Prepare to hear the name Radha Blank a lot more. She writes, directs, and stars in this story about a woman who is driven to make it big by the time she turns 40. Not making it as a playwright, she reinvents herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime.

“Candyman” (October 16)

Universal Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in ‘Candyman.’

This spiritual sequel to the classic 1990s horror movie, in which a killer comes to life after his name is said five times into a mirror, sets the legend in modern-day Chicago’s gentrified Cabrini Green neighbourhood.

“Connected” (October 23)

Sony ‘Connected.’

In the latest animated movie from Oscar-winning producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), this comedy follows a family who has to come together to save the world from a tech uprising.

Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, and Olivia Colman all lend their voices.

“Death on the Nile” (October 23)

20th Century Studios Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot.

Following the star-studded “Murder on the Orient Express” in 2017, Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot for the sequel. This time, he searches for the killer linked to a love triangle.

Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, and Letitia Wright also star.

“Black Widow” (November 6)

Marvel Studios Scarlett Johansson in ‘Black Widow.’

How did Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) spend her time between “Civil War” and “Infinity War”? That’s what “Black Widow” sets out to answer.

The titular heroine finally gets her own standalone movie in which Black Widow is forced to confront her past. The movie also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz.

“Let Him Go” (November 6)

Focus Features Diane Lane and Kevin Costner in ‘Let Him Go.’

In this thriller, Kevin Coster and Diane Lane play a couple who – after the mysterious death of their son – set out to find their grandson who is living with a family that has gone off the grid.

“Ammonite” (November 13)

Neon (L-R) Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in ‘Ammonite.’

This drama focuses on the romantic relationship between paleontologist Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) and geologist Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan).

“Deep Water” (November 13)

Jordan Strauss/AP; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck star in ‘Deep Water.’

Marking the first movie directed by Adrian Lyne since 2002’s “Unfaithful,” Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas play a married couple who have fallen out of love and begin to play twisted mind games with one another leading to people around them dying.

“Soul” (November 20)

Pixar Pixar’s ‘Soul.’

The latest Pixar movie looks at a musician (Jamie Foxx) whose soul is separated from his body and has to figure out how to get back to it.

“No Time to Die” (November 20)

MGM Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die.’

Marking the final time Daniel Craig will star as James Bond, audiences will see the character attempting to walk away from his licence to kill only to have to return to help an old friend.

“Happiest Season” (November 25)

Sony Clea DuVall’s ‘Happiest Season.’

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis star in this comedy. They play a couple who, while at a family holiday party, realise that one of them has not come out yet to their conservative parents.

