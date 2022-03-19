The 19 best movies and TV shows on Netflix written by women you might have missed but should definitely watch

“The 40-Year-Old Version” is a funny, creative, and compelling debut feature film from writer, director, and star Radha Blank. Radha Blank is the writer, director, and star of ‘The 40-Year-Old Version.’ Jeong Park/Netflix Writer(s): Radha Blank Radha Blank Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 98% Synopsis: “Radha, a down-on-her-luck NY playwright, is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. But when she foils what seems like her last shot at success, she’s left with no choice but to reinvent herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime. ‘The Forty-Year-Old Version’ follows Radha as she vacillates between the worlds of Hip Hop and theater on a quest to find her true voice.”

Hannah Gadsby’s “Douglas” is a fantastic and charming follow-up comedy special to her acclaimed breakthrough “Nanette.” Hannah Gadsby performing her ‘Douglas’ comedy special. Ali Goldstein/Netfilx Writer(s): Hannah Gadsby Hannah Gadsby Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 93% Synopsis: “Emmy and Peabody award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby stopped the comedy world in its tracks with her genre bending show, ‘Nanette.’ Having given herself her very own tough act to follow, Gadsby decided to name her difficult second album after one of her dogs in the hopes he could inspire comedy obedience. Did it work? Fortunately, you can make up your own mind because after taking her metaphorical muse off for a world tour of a walk she filmed the fucker in Los Angeles.”

“Unbelievable” is a limited series based on the true story of how two women detectives tracked down a serial rapist, adapted for TV by Susannah Grant. The show is based on a news article written by Ken Armstrong and T. Christian Miller. Netflix Writer(s): Susannah Grant, Jennifer Schuur, Ayelet Waldman, Becky Mode, and Michael Chabon Susannah Grant, Jennifer Schuur, Ayelet Waldman, Becky Mode, and Michael Chabon Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 98% Synopsis: “When teenager Marie Adler files a police report claiming she’s been sexually assaulted by an intruder in her home, the investigating detectives, as well as the people closest to her, come to doubt the truth of her story. Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away, detectives Grace Rasmussen and Karen Duvall meet while investigating an eerily similar pair of intruder rapes and partner to catch a potential serial rapist.”

“The OA” is a unique and intriguing sci-fi series cocreated by and starring Brit Marling. Brit Marling on the first season of ‘The OA.’ JoJo Whilden/Netflix Writer(s): Brit Marling, Zal Batmanglij, Dominic Orlando, Melanie Marnich, Ruby Rae Spiegel, Henry Bean, Damien Ober, Nicki Paluga, and Claire Kiechel Brit Marling, Zal Batmanglij, Dominic Orlando, Melanie Marnich, Ruby Rae Spiegel, Henry Bean, Damien Ober, Nicki Paluga, and Claire Kiechel Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 92% Synopsis: “In addition to her role as creator and executive producer of this mind-bending series, Brit Marling also plays the role of Prairie Johnson, a young woman who returns home after a 7-year disappearance. Her sudden return is not the only miraculous occurrence: Everyone is shocked to learn that Prairie is no longer blind. While the FBI and her parents are anxious to discuss Prairie’s disappearance, she won’t talk about what happened during the time that she was missing.”

“Glow” is a beloved and action-packed TV series based on the true story of a women’s wrestling group from the ’80s, cocreated by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. ‘Glow’ stands for ‘Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.’ Netflix Writer(s): Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Rachel Shukert, Marquita Robinson, Kristoffer Diaz, Emma Rathbone, Isaac Oliver, Sascha Rothchild, Nick Jones, Kim Rosenstock, Jenji Kohan, and Victor Quinaz Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Rachel Shukert, Marquita Robinson, Kristoffer Diaz, Emma Rathbone, Isaac Oliver, Sascha Rothchild, Nick Jones, Kim Rosenstock, Jenji Kohan, and Victor Quinaz Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 92% Synopsis: “Inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the 80s, ‘GLOW’ tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin ) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture-perfect life is not what it seems.”

“The Half of It” is an endearing coming-of-age movie written and directed by Alice Wu. Leah Lewis stars in ‘The Half of It.’ Netflix Writer(s): Alice Wu Alice Wu Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 97% Synopsis: “Shy, straight-A student Ellie is hired by sweet but inarticulate jock Paul, who needs help winning over a popular girl. But their new and unlikely friendship gets complicated when Ellie discovers she has feelings for the same girl.”

“Dark” is a phenomenal, time-twisting sci-fi series cocreated by Jantje Friese and her husband, Baran bo Odar. ‘Dark’ is a German original series, and we recommend watching it with subtitles if possible. Netflix Writer(s): Jantje Friese, Baran bo Odar, Marc O. Seng, Martin Behnke, Ronny Schalk, and Daphne Ferraro Jantje Friese, Baran bo Odar, Marc O. Seng, Martin Behnke, Ronny Schalk, and Daphne Ferraro Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 95% Synopsis: “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is great musical-comedy TV series cocreated by Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna. Rachel Bloom stars in the show, and also cowrote most of the episodes. The CW Writer(s): Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna, Sono Patel, Rene Gube, Ilana Peña, Elisabeth Kiernan Averick, Rachel Specter, Audrey Wauchope, Michael Hitchcock, Jack Dolgen, Erin Ehrlich, Dan Gregor, Doug Mand, Alden Derck, Marc Webb, Katie Louie Schwartz, and Adam Schlesinger Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna, Sono Patel, Rene Gube, Ilana Peña, Elisabeth Kiernan Averick, Rachel Specter, Audrey Wauchope, Michael Hitchcock, Jack Dolgen, Erin Ehrlich, Dan Gregor, Doug Mand, Alden Derck, Marc Webb, Katie Louie Schwartz, and Adam Schlesinger Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 98% Synopsis: “Successful and driven, Rebecca Bunch seemingly has it all — an upscale apartment in Manhattan and a partnership at a prestigious law firm — but she feels like something is missing. After a chance meeting with a former romantic interest, Rebecca impulsively decides to give up her life in New York and relocate to West Covina, California, a Los Angeles suburb she hopes will be the perfect home base as she embarks on a quest for love, adventure, and true happiness.”

“Maid” is a limited series inspired by the memoir of Stephanie Land, a woman who became a house cleaner after leaving an abusive relationship. ‘Maid’ was created by Molly Smith Metzler, who also cowrote all 10 episodes. RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX Writer(s): Michelle Denise Jackson, Molly Smith Metzler, Bekah Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, and Colin McKenna Michelle Denise Jackson, Molly Smith Metzler, Bekah Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, and Colin McKenna Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 94% Synopsis: “‘Maid’ follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.”

The 1994 movie “Little Women” is a gorgeously adapted version of the classic novel written by Louisa May Alcott, with a screenplay by Robin Swicord. Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, and Christian Bale costar in this version of ‘Little Women.’ Columbia Pictures Writer(s): Robin Swicord Robin Swicord Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 93% Synopsis: “In this 1994 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic, the March sisters confront growing pains, financial shortages, family tragedies, and romantic rivalries in mid-19th-century Massachusetts.”

“Monster” is a viscerally raw, Oscar-winning movie written and directed by Patty Jenkins. Charlize Theron won an Academy Award for her performance in ‘Monster.’ Newmarket Films Writer(s): Patty Jenkins Patty Jenkins Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 81% Synopsis: “When emotionally scarred highway sex worker Aileen Wuornos shoots a sadistic client, she begins a journey to become America’s first female serial killer.”

“V for Vendetta” is a stylized, action-packed movie written by Lilly and Lana Wachowski (who are best known as the creators of “The Matrix” series). Natalie Portman stars in ‘V for Vendetta,’ which was directed by James McTeigue and based on graphic novel art by David Lloyd. Warner Bros. Writer(s): Lilly Wachowski and Lana Wachowski Lilly Wachowski and Lana Wachowski Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 73% Synopsis: “In a future British tyranny, a shadowy freedom fighter, known only by the alias of ‘V,’ plots to overthrow it with the help of a young woman.”



“Raw” is an unsettling and immersive horror movie written and directed by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau. Garance Marillier stars as a young veterinarian-in-training in ‘Raw.’ Focus World Writer(s): Julia Ducournau Julia Ducournau Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 93% Synopsis: “A young woman, studying to be a vet, develops a craving for human flesh.”

“Dumplin'” is a sweet coming-of-age movie written by Kristin Hahn and based on the novel by Julie Murphy. Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston costar in ‘Dumplin’.’ Netflix Writer(s): Kristin Hahn Kristin Hahn Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 87% Synopsis: “Dumplin’ is the plus-size, teenage daughter of a former beauty queen, who signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.”

“I Am Not Okay With This” is a TV show that puts a new twist on the superhero genre, cowritten by playwright Christy Hall. Sophia Lillis stars in ‘I Am Not Okay With This.’ Netflix Writer(s): Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Tripper Clancy, Liz Elverenli, and Jenna Westover Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Tripper Clancy, Liz Elverenli, and Jenna Westover Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 86% Synopsis: “‘I Am Not Okay With This’ is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.”

“Passing” is an incredibly technical film with incredible performances, written and directed by Rebecca Hall and based on the novel by Nella Larsen. Ruth Negga stars in ‘Passing.’ Netflix Writer(s): Rebecca Hall Rebecca Hall Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 90% Synopsis: “Adapted from the celebrated 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen, ‘Passing’ tells the story of two Black women, Irene Redfield and Clare Kendry, who can ‘pass’ as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in late 1920s New York.”

“Fast Color” is a poetic sci-fi movie cowritten and directed by Julia Hart. Gugu Mbatha-Raw costars in ‘Fast Color.’ Amazon Studios Writer(s): Julia Hart and Jordan Horowitz Julia Hart and Jordan Horowitz Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 80% Synopsis: “After years in hiding, a woman is forced to go on the run when her superhuman abilities are discovered. Years after having abandoned her family, the only place she has left to hide is home.”

“Don Wong” is the newest Netflix special from comedian and writer extraordinaire Ali Wong, and delivers incredibly raunchy laughs. Ali Wong performing her ‘Don Wong’ special on Netflix. Clifton Prescod/Netflix Writer(s): Ali Wong Ali Wong Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: N/A Synopsis: “Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Ali reveals her wildest fantasies, the challenges of monogamy, and how she really feels about single people.”