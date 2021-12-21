The 9 best movie soundtracks of 2021

“Dune” — Hans Zimmer

My personal favorite score of the year, Hans Zimmer’s super-charged music in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the classic novel blew me away.

Going heavy with the synthesizer style, we are given supersonic blasts from string instruments, drums, and sounds that mirror the wing blades used to power the crafts that fly around in the movie. Zimmer’s score really is another character in the movie.

Oh, and by the way, “Dune” is also Insider’s favorite movie of the year.