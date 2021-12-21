Search

The 9 best movie soundtracks of 2021

Jason Guerrasio
Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman
‘Licorice Pizza.’ MGM
  • Han Zimmer’s score in “Dune” was a favorite of ours.
  • Plus three from Jonny Greenwood: “Spencer,” “Licorice Pizza,” and “The Power of the Dog.”
  • And we can’t leave out “King Richard,” which featured an original song from Beyoncé.
“Becoming Cousteau” — Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Jac Cousteau next to an underwater ship
Jacques-Yves Cousteau (right) is the subject of the documentary ‘Becoming Cousteau.’ National Geographic
Liz Garbus’ beautiful look at the life of legendary underwater explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau is topped by the score from composing team Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans (“Ozark”).

With guitar riffs and an orchestra sound, the duo delivers a playful score that gives you the feeling that you are deep in the sea alongside Cousteau on his magical adventures.

“Belfast” — Van Morrison
A picture of Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan in 'Belfast.'
Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan in ‘Belfast.’ Focus Features.
Legendary musician Van Morrison provided the powerful score for Kenneth Branagh’s moving film about a 9-year-old and his family’s experience during “The Troubles” in the Northern Ireland capital.

Along with featuring some of his classics, Morrison also provided an original score filled with saxophone and electric piano, which provides a haunting jazzy feel to Branagh’s heartfelt semi-autobiographical story.

“Dune” — Hans Zimmer
Rebecca Ferguson as Jessica in 'Dune.'
Rebecca Ferguson in ‘Dune.’ Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures
My personal favorite score of the year, Hans Zimmer’s super-charged music in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the classic novel blew me away.

Going heavy with the synthesizer style, we are given supersonic blasts from string instruments, drums, and sounds that mirror the wing blades used to power the crafts that fly around in the movie. Zimmer’s score really is another character in the movie.

Oh, and by the way, “Dune” is also Insider’s favorite movie of the year.

“The French Dispatch” — Alexandre Desplat
The French Dispatch
Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch.’ Searchlight Pictures
Wes Anderson’s movies always have unique sounds that transport us into the story he’s telling, and his latest is no different.

Anderson teams once more with his Oscar-winning “The Grand Budapest Hotel” composer Alexandre Desplat to dazzle us with an impressive score.

With the movie set in a fictional 20th-century French city, Desplat molds the era with a score that features lots of piano and wind instruments, as well as including classic pieces of music from French musicians.

“King Richard” — Kris Bowers
Will Smith dressed in a windbreaker
Will Smith in ‘King Richard.’ Warner Bros.
In Reinaldo Marcus Green’s movie about how Richard Williams drove his daughters Venus and Serena to become tennis phenoms, the movie’s composer Kris Bowers (“Respect”) delivers a score that has an uplifting feel but is also intensely driven.

And then the cherry on top is the inclusion of the Beyoncé song “Be Alive” in the end credits, which really makes the audience leave the movie feeling inspired.

“Last Night in Soho” — Steven Price
Last. Night in Soho
Thomasin McKenzie in ‘Last Night in Soho.’ Focus Features
This thrilling score by Oscar-winner Steven Price (“Gravity”) will keep you on the edge of your seat as much as director Edgar Wright’s storytelling.
“Licorice Pizza” — Jonny Greenwood
Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim running
Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim in ‘Licorice Pizza.’ MGM
Paul Thomas Anderson and Jonny Greenwood are frequent collaborators, but often the result is dark and eerie scores like the ones featured in Anderson’s “There Will Be Blood,” “The Master,” and “Phantom Thread.”

Things are changed up drastically for “Licorice Pizza,” where Greenwood matches the young love vibe of the movie with a light and tender score that features acoustic guitar and other string instruments.

“The Power of the Dog” — Jonny Greenwood
A picture of Benedict Cumberbatch in 'The Power of the Dog.'
Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘The Power of the Dog.’ Netflix
For Jane Campion’s latest, which follows a complex family set in the old West, we get more of a vintage Greenwood sound as it’s darker and more complex.

However, similar to “Licorice Pizza,” he uses a lot of guitar, violin, and other strings.

“Spencer” — Jonny Greenwood
Kristen Stewart dressed as Princess Diana
Kristen Stewart in ‘Spencer.’ Neon
This is the third Greenwood score we’re highlighting and the most different of the three.

To capture the anxiety and sadness of Princess Diana in the movie, Greenwood uses an entire orchestra. Winds, strings, percussion are all used to not just set the mindset of Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Di but also the pomp and circumstance of spending a holiday weekend with the royal family.

