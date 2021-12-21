The 9 best movie soundtracks of 2021

- Han Zimmer’s score in “Dune” was a favorite of ours.
- Plus three from Jonny Greenwood: “Spencer,” “Licorice Pizza,” and “The Power of the Dog.”
- And we can’t leave out “King Richard,” which featured an original song from Beyoncé.
With guitar riffs and an orchestra sound, the duo delivers a playful score that gives you the feeling that you are deep in the sea alongside Cousteau on his magical adventures.
Along with featuring some of his classics, Morrison also provided an original score filled with saxophone and electric piano, which provides a haunting jazzy feel to Branagh’s heartfelt semi-autobiographical story.
Going heavy with the synthesizer style, we are given supersonic blasts from string instruments, drums, and sounds that mirror the wing blades used to power the crafts that fly around in the movie. Zimmer’s score really is another character in the movie.
Oh, and by the way, “Dune” is also Insider’s favorite movie of the year.
Anderson teams once more with his Oscar-winning “The Grand Budapest Hotel” composer Alexandre Desplat to dazzle us with an impressive score.
With the movie set in a fictional 20th-century French city, Desplat molds the era with a score that features lots of piano and wind instruments, as well as including classic pieces of music from French musicians.
And then the cherry on top is the inclusion of the Beyoncé song “Be Alive” in the end credits, which really makes the audience leave the movie feeling inspired.
Things are changed up drastically for “Licorice Pizza,” where Greenwood matches the young love vibe of the movie with a light and tender score that features acoustic guitar and other string instruments.
However, similar to “Licorice Pizza,” he uses a lot of guitar, violin, and other strings.
To capture the anxiety and sadness of Princess Diana in the movie, Greenwood uses an entire orchestra. Winds, strings, percussion are all used to not just set the mindset of Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Di but also the pomp and circumstance of spending a holiday weekend with the royal family.