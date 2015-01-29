25 mountains everyone should ski in their lifetime

Ski bums and boarders follow the powder around the world to get the chance to shred the slopes at the very best ski resorts.

From ritzy Snowmass in Aspen, Colorado, to the steep terrain of Cerro Catedral in Argentina, here are 25 mountains that all skiers and boarders should visit in their lifetime.

Julie Zeveloff contributed to this story.

Ski or snowboard in the shadow of the Matterhorn at Zermatt, Switzerland's iconic ski town. Shutterstock With a vertical drop of 4,105 feet and 116 trails for expert, intermediate, and beginners skiers, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has something for all skill levels. The Wyoming mountain was ranked the #1 overall resort by SKI Magazine in 2013. Shutterstock Vail, Colorado, is legendary for a reason. It's the largest single ski area in the United States, with about 5,300 acres of skiable terrain. But the swanky town of Vail is also what draws people in, with its posh art galleries, restaurants, museums, and more. Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com Choose from one of six separate ski areas at Niseko, one of the premier ski resorts in Hokkaido, Japan. Shutterstock Cerro Catedral in San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, is one of the most challenging ski areas in South America, with a vertical drop of 3,773 feet and plenty of steep terrain. Shutterstock Shred the slopes at Colorado's Aspen Snowmass, which has 3,362 aces of skiable terrain. Shutterstock Stowe, Vermont, is one of the best ski destinations on the east coast of the US. The resort has two separate mountains: Mount Mansfield, which has some of the most challenging slopes in the east, and Spruce Peak, which has more beginner-friendly trails. Shutterstock Ski or board over 3,800 acres at Big Sky Resort in Montana, and learn why the state is called 'Big Sky Country.' Shutterstock Carve through the snow at Australia's Mt. Hotham, in Victoria, dubbed 'The Powder Capital of Australia.' Wikimedia Commons Stand at the 8,923-foot summit of Africa's highest ski resort, Tiffindell in South Africa. Facebook/Tiffindell Hobnob with Europe's elite at Gstaad Mountain Rides in Switzerland. Wikimedia Commons Hit the hills at Cortina d'Ampezzo of Northern Italy. The resort town is known for its ranges, scenery, and après-ski scene. PhotoStock10 / Shutterstock.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.