25 Mountains Everyone Should Ski In Their Lifetime

Ski bums and boarders follow the powder around the world to shred the slopes at the world’s best ski resorts.
From ritzy Snowmass in Aspen, Colorado, to the steep terrain of Cerro Catedral in Argentina, here are 25 mountains that all skiers and boarders should visit in their lifetime.
Julie Zeveloff contributed to this story.
With a vertical drop of 4,105 ft. and 116 trails for expert, intermediate, and beginners skiers, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has something for all skill levels. The Wyoming mountain was ranked the #1 overall resort by SKI Magazine in 2013.
Vail, Colorado, is legendary for good reason. It's the largest single ski area in the United States, with about 5,300 acres of skiable terrain. But the swanky town of Vail is also what draws people in, with its posh art galleries, restaurants, museums, and more.
Choose from one of six separate ski areas at Niseko, one of the premier ski resorts in Hokkaido, Japan.
Cerro Catedral in San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, is one of the most challenging ski areas in South America, with a vertical drop of 3,773 feet and plenty of steep terrain.
Stowe, Vermont, is one of the best ski destinations on the east coast of the US. The resort has two separate mountains: Mount Mansfield, which has some of the most challenging slopes in the east, and Spruce Peak, which has more beginner-friendly trails.
Ski or board over 3,800 acres at Big Sky Resort in Montana, and learn why the state is called 'Big Sky Country.'
Carve through the snow at Australia's Mt. Hotham, in Victoria, dubbed 'The Powder Capital of Australia.'
Hit the hills at Cortina d'Ampezzo of Northern Italy. The resort town is known for its ranges, scenery, and après-ski scene.
