20 Mountains All Skiers And Snowboarders Should Visit In Their Lifetime

Ski bums and boarders follow the powder around the world to shred the slopes at the world’s best ski resorts.
From ritzy Snowmass in Aspen, Colorado, to the steep terrain of Cerro Catedral in Argentina, here are 20 mountains that all skiers and boarders should visit in their lifetime.
Julie Zeveloff contributed to this story.
Test your limits at Cerro Catedral in San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, one of the most challenging ski areas in South America, with a vertical drop of 3,773 feet and plenty of steep terrain.
Ski or board over 3,800 acres at Big Sky Resort in Montana, and learn why the state is called 'Big Sky Country.'
Carve through the snow at Australia's Mt. Hotham, in Victoria, dubbed 'The Powder Capital of Australia.'
Hit the hills at Cortina d'Ampezzo of Northern Italy. The resort town is known for its ranges, scenery, and après-ski scene.
