20 Mountains All Skiers And Snowboarders Should Visit In Their Lifetime

Jennifer Polland

Ski bums and boarders follow the powder around the world to shred the slopes at the world’s best ski resorts.

From ritzy Snowmass in Aspen, Colorado, to the steep terrain of Cerro Catedral in Argentina, here are 20 mountains that all skiers and boarders should visit in their lifetime.

Julie Zeveloff contributed to this story.

Hobnob with Europe's elite at Gstaad Mountain Rides in Switzerland.

Get lost in a back bowl at Aspen Snowmass, in Colorado.

Test your limits at Cerro Catedral in San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, one of the most challenging ski areas in South America, with a vertical drop of 3,773 feet and plenty of steep terrain.

Ski or board over 3,800 acres at Big Sky Resort in Montana, and learn why the state is called 'Big Sky Country.'

Carve through the snow at Australia's Mt. Hotham, in Victoria, dubbed 'The Powder Capital of Australia.'

Stand at the 8,923-foot summit of Africa's highest ski resort, Tiffendell in South Africa.

Ski or snowboard in the shadow of the Matterhorn at Zermatt, Switzerland's iconic ski town.

Hit the hills at Cortina d'Ampezzo of Northern Italy. The resort town is known for its ranges, scenery, and après-ski scene.

