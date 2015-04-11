Mums reveal what they really want for Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is coming up on May 10th, but it’s never too early to start thinking about what to get for mum.
We asked real mums what they want for Mother’s Day this year.
Here’s what they said.
These stylish bangles from Alex and Ani come with a birthstone and some small charms. Give mum a different bracelet (with a different birthstone) for each kid.
And layer them up: The more bangles, the better.
Price: $US28 each
Give her mornings a jolt with a Nespresso machine.
The Italian espresso machine makes strong, frothy cups of espresso that will help her start her day.
Price: $US180
Get mum a pendant with the initial of her child's first name. If she has more than one kid, buy more pendants and she can wear them all on a single chain.
Plenty of people on Etsy sell necklaces like this. Just peruse the site until you find a style you like.
Price: $US39, but varies depending on seller
Take the hassle out of planning and shopping for dinner with a subscription to Blue Apron, which delivers everything you need, from easy-to-follow instructions to pre-measured ingredients, directly to your door.
Start mum off with a single week and expand it to a month or longer if she likes it.
Price: starts at $US60 per week
The new Apple Watch, which officially hits the market in late April, will come in a variety of sizes, styles, and shapes.
The smartwatch is compatible with your iPhone, and will give you access to your apps, music, contacts, and more.
Price: From $US349
Almost every woman loves a nice scented candle, but few like to splurge on a luxurious one, like the candles from Diptyque.
French perfumery Diptyque makes candles in a variety of scents, from fruity and floral to woody.
Price: from $US30
A fresh bouquet of flowers is always a good choice for Mother's Day. Contact a local florist or order from 1-800 flowers.com.
Price: varies
People who subscribe to Birchbox get a monthly package of beauty supplies, like makeup, perfume, hair products, and skin creams. Each month, the products vary. It's a great way to sample a bunch of different beauty products and see what you'd like.
Price: $US10/month
Lululemon is famous for making pants that flatter just about everyone. Get mum a pair of workout pants that are stylish, flattering, and versatile, so she can look great everywhere from the yoga studio to the local coffee shop.
Price: $US95
