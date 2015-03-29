8 Mother's Day gifts that any mum would want this year [up to 63% off]

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Finding a good gift for your mum on Mother’s Day is tough — but it’s not impossible.

We’ve put together a list of some great ideas to help you find the right one.

Whether your mum prefers fitness or fashion, there’s something for her here.

Sometimes mums just need a break from all the crazy — and these noise cancelling headphones will do the trick.

Bonus points: they’re lightweight and fold flat, so they won’t take up too much room.

Audio-Technica noise-cancelling headphones: $US199.95 $US150.45 [25% off]

Whether she’s a working mum or a stay-at-home mum, we guarantee that she’ll appreciate a stylish phone case that gives some extra battery life.

Trianium iPhone 6 battery case: $US99.95 $US69.95 [30% off]

If your mum is more fashion forward, here’s a great statement necklace.

She can wear it for virtually any occasion, from work to a fancy evening event.

Pro-tip: We recommend staying away from buying coloured necklaces if you’re not sure what she likes or what her style is.

Fit&Wit statement fashion necklace: $US39.00 $US22.00 [43% off]

If you’re buying a gift for a mum who needs to carry around a diaper bag, it might as well be a chic one.

Most people would never guess that this bag is for holding baby items — and that’s a good thing.

Skip Hop Versa diaper bag: $US70.00 $US59.50 [15% off]

Typically, we suggest that you steer clear of tacky mother-daughter accessories.

But this set is a different story because the necklaces work as individual pieces, too.

Kinzie Fashion sterling silver necklaces: $US80.00 $US29.99 [63% off]

If she’s always on the go, she may not have the time to properly work out at the gym.

But with a FitBit, she can keep track of how many steps she takes and monitor her fitness even on busy days.

FitBit: $US99.95

This smartphone wallet is a stylish way to keep all the important things together — without taking up too much space.

Kroo clutch wallet: $US13.72

Cribs, baby toys, and diapers all cost loads of money.

So if you have no clue what to get the new mum in your life, we guarantee that she’ll appreciate an Amazon Mum membership.

For $US99 per year, you get free 2-day shipping and 20% of diaper subscriptions (that saves a lot) and more.

