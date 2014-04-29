11 Great Gifts All Mothers Will Love

Just because Mother’s Day comes around every year, doesn’t mean you have to get mum the same bouquet of flowers and Hallmark card every year as well.

We know mothers come in all different shapes and sizes, but we compiled a list that we think every mum will love.

Here are the best things to give your mother on May 11th for a truly special Mother’s Day.

A fancy tea-maker so she can always have the perfect cup. For the serious tea-drinkers, Teavana's Perfect Teamaker 'is an efficient, simple and clean way to steep tea.' Instead of making and covering a pot of boiling water, this tea-maker does all the work, even draining out the tea leaves. Price: $19.95 The important staple of a statement necklace. Statement necklaces are the must-have accessory now, so if your mother (or the mother of your children) is looking to freshen up her wardrobe, a bold necklace would be a welcome addition. This Maldives necklace with a gold-plated chain is perfect for her to either dress up or down. Price: $118 A terrarium will let her garden on a micro scale. The Brooklyn-made First Connection Terrarium is pint-sized greenery set in a glass apothecary jar and features a tiny, customisable sculpture of parent and child. And if your mother is into light gardening, each terrarium comes with a set of tweezers to help prune, and needs only a misting every two weeks for upkeep. Price: $75 A rechargeable iPhone case for those long phone calls. This Mophie case will continuously charge her iPhone 5/5s, so that her phone never runs out of batteries. The battery in the case not only adds power, but enough storage for 16,000 more photos and 9,000 songs. Price: $150 Get a more personalised gift for the house. If your whole family can't actually be together during mother's day, this is the next best thing. This handmade, personalised pillow features customised figures that represent your whole brood. Your mum will proudly display it on the living room couch year-round. Price: $150 Wine and food pairing towels will make sure that she'll always have a perfect meal. Whether she's hosting a dinner party or making a sophisticated dish for one, this Wine Pairing Towel Set is a fun way to make sure the beverage matches the meal. These easy-to-follow organic cotton tea towels feature 56 different foods rated against 68 popular wines with additional information on acidity, body, tannins, and sweetness. Price: $28 A lightweight scarf is a great spring accessory. Now that the weather is warmer, this lightweight J. Crew Flower Bud Print Scarf is the perfect gift for the mum who wants to add a pop of colour to her outfits. Price: $59.50 A monthly subscription to Birchbox, so that she can sample different beauty products. It's the gift that keeps on giving: Birchbox delivers a box of high-end beauty, grooming, and lifestyle samples to the recipient's doorstep every month. It's perfect for the mum who loves beauty, letting her sample a bunch of different products each month. Price: $60 for a six-month subscription Her favourite vacation in a necklace. Help mum remember that family beach vacation with a custom necklace filled with sand from her favourite beach. Massachusetts jewelry designer Holly Daniels Christensen creates personalised necklaces filled with sand. She has sand samples from over 1,000 shorelines around the world and sets the sand in sterling silver bezels sealed with resin. Price: $130 Sharp noise-cancelling headphones will help her block out the world. For the cool mum in your life, the new Beats Studio headphone is lighter, prettier, and more comfortable than the older version. The noise cancelling headphones include a 20-hour rechargeable battery and RemoteTalk. Price: $300 A professional blow out will make her hair look fabulous. Let her indulge for a day and get an uber cool hairstyle. For a reasonable price, blow-dry-specific salons will wash and style mum's hair for any occasion. There are plenty of options out there, but the most popular salons are Dry Bar and Blo. Price: $40

